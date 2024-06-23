Matchday 3 of Euro 2024 Fantasy is nearing, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options for the official game.

FERRAN TORRES

Ownership: 1%

1% Price: €7.5m

€7.5m MD2 fixture: Albania

Spain are already through to the Euro 2024 knockout stage as group winners, so Luis de la Fuente could look to rotate in Matchday 3.

That could present an opportunity for some of his fringe players to impress, like Ferran Torres (€7.5m).

Nico Williams (€7.0m) and Lamine Yamal (€6.5m) have featured in both of Spain’s Euro ’24 matches so far, so you’d expect at least one of them, perhaps both, to sit this one out.

Furthermore, Ayoze Perez (€6.5m) is expected to be ruled out of Matchday 3 due to a muscle injury.

Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s approach is focused on attacking the wide areas, so Torres represents an excellent differential pick, with his 19 goals and four assists in 43 appearances for the national team a clear indication of his quality in front of goal.

As for Albania, they have a chance of qualifying but they have conceded two goals in both of their Group B matches so far.

Meanwhile, Spain’s last clash with Albania was in March 2022, with Torres on the scoresheet.

JEREMY DOKU

Ownership: 7%

7% Price: €7.0m

€7.0m MD2 fixture: Ukraine

Belgium suffered a tough start to Euro ’24 after being beaten by Slovakia and may require three points against Ukraine to top the group.

With that in mind, Jeremy Doku (€7.0m) represents an exciting differential pick for those Fantasy managers on the lookout for a cheaper forward.

The speedy winger has performed well in Germany so far, racking up three shots and six key passes. He’s also completed nine take-ons (see below), more than any other player at the tournament.

Therefore, the stage could be set for Doku to step up in Matchday 3, against a Ukrainian side who have already shipped four goals in two matches.

In Ukraine’s last match, Slovakian left-winger Lukas Haraslin (€6.5m) was their primary threat, with two shots and two key passes, offering further hope to Doku owners.

Above: Players sorted by successful take-ons at Euro 2024

TIMOTHY CASTAGNE

Ownership: 3%

3% Price: €5.0m

€5.0m MD2 fixture: Ukraine

Alongside Doku is another Belgium player who could prove a shrewd differential choice for Matchday 3.

Full-back Timothy Castagne (€5.0m) has mainly been deployed on the right by Domenico Tedesco at Euro ‘24, where he not only provides defensive stability but also supplies an attacking threat.

Against Romania on Saturday, Arthur Theate (€5.0m) often tucked in as a third centre-back, leaving Castagne to push on.

It resulted in Castagne receiving 17 passes in the final-third, a significant upgrade on his Matchday 1 tally of eight.

Belgium’s final group stage clash sees them take on Ukraine on Wednesday, a match they are expected to win.

Above: Timothy Castagne’s touch heatmap v Romania on Saturday

