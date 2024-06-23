5
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any changes to this LL team?

    Pickford Casteels
    Hernandez Kounde Grimaldo Rudiger Guehi
    KDB Musiala Gundogan Oyarzabal Szoboszlai
    Kane Mbappe Lukaku

    Thanks!

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just make sure Szoboszlai starting- subject to late fitness test after missing training last couple of days

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes. The three Germans and Szobo are all lineup dependent.

  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nobody is doubting Doku for successful take-ons, it's the bit that follows that makes him a fantasy non-entity.

  3. sankalparora07
      just now

      Who will be Spain's GK? Is Raya going to start?

