The bookings are racking up at this summer’s European Championship.

The yellow cards may have implications for Euro 2024 Fantasy managers, too. A handful of players are banned in Matchday 3, while many more are balanced precariously on the suspension tightrope.

We’ve got all you need to know in this article.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN AT EURO 2024?

A one-match suspension will be dished out to any player collecting two bookings.

Should a player manage to be booked on four occasions before the semi-finals, he’ll be suspended for one extra game.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, so a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER BEING SENT OFF?

A red card at any stage of Euro 2024 will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO WILL BE SUSPENDED IN MATCHDAY 3?

Four players were booked in both of their countries’ first two games of the tournament. They will now miss out in Matchday 3.

They are Spain’s Rodri (€6.5m), Belgium’s Dodi Lukebakio (€6.5m), Portugal’s Rafael Leao (€8.5m) and Turkey’s Abdulkerim Bardakci (€4.5m).

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous (€4.5m) will also still be suspended but this has nothing to do with yellow card accumulation. The recipient of the only red card of the tournament so far, he was given a two-match ban for his dismissal in the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser against Germany.

WHO IS ONE BOOKING AWAY FROM A BAN?

Below is a list of all the players who have been booked once in the tournament so far:

