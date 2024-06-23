8
  1. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Evening gents. Which is better please?

    A) Füllkrug, Oyarzabal, Neto
    B) Jota, Gündoğan, Arda Güler

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B.

      On paper A is 3 punts on none starters

  2. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on my first LL draft? The German players in my team are dependant on the lineups so that could change.

    Pickford, Costa
    Grimaldo, Bastoni, Guehi, Kounde, Hernandez
    Bellingham, KDB, Eriksen, Oyarzabal, Sane
    Mbappe, Lukaku, Fullkrug

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      I like it. I’m on WC so putting out something similar minus Bellingham and one of the expensive defenders. Füllkrug starting would be a massive bonus.

    2. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Portugal have their group won so I wouldn't fancy Costa

      1. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fair enough, I'm considering Casteels instead now.

    3. heldercostav
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Costa won't play. Portugal will go on full rotation mode.
      My guess is:
      ---------------------- J. Sá --------------------
      - Semedo -- Silva ----- Inácio -- Dalot -
      ---------- R. Neves --- J. Neves ----------
      - Conceição ---- Felix ------------- Jota -
      ---------------- G. Ramos -------------------

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    What is more valuable to hold...WC or LL?
    Cheers fellas

