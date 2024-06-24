10
Dugout Discussion June 24

Group B team news: 10 Spain changes + Dimarco fit

10 Comments
Monday’s only European Championship team news comes from the climax of Group B, with Albania v Spain and Croatia v Italy occurring simultaneously at 20:00 BST.

Spain are guaranteed top spot and any of the other three can join them in the round of 16. Italy know even a defeat would likely see them progress as one of the better third-placed nations.

PositionTeamPlWDLFAGDPts
1Spain220040+46
2Italy21012203
3Albania201134-11
4Croatia201125-31

That’s why Spain have been afforded the luxury of making 10 changes to their starting XI. Only Aymeric Laporte (€5.0m) remains, with the likes of Dani Olmo (€7.5m), Joselu (€7.0m), David Raya (€5.0m), Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.0m) and Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.5m) given a go. Some pretty impressive depth, there.

Opponents Albania are the opposite, removing just Elseid Hysaj (€4.5m) for Ivan Balliu (€4.5m) at right-back.

Meanwhile, Italy haven’t beaten Croatia in any of the eight matches since the latter gained independence in 1991. Luciano Spalletti switches to a 3-5-2 system, boosted by Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) passing a late fitness test.

Mateo Retegui (€6.0m), Giacomo Raspadori (€7.5m) and Matteo Darmian (€5.0m) come in for Federico Chiesa (€7.5m), Davide Frattesi (€6.5m) and Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m).

There’ll be disappointment if the Croats don’t continue their good record in major tournaments. At least one point is needed here, so there are four changes.

Josko Gvardiol (€5.5m) moves to left-back as Ivan Perisic (€6.5m) and Josip Juranovic (€5.0m) make way for Marin Pongracic (€4.0m) and Josip Stanisic (€5.0m). In attack, Lovro Majer (€6.5m) and Bruno Petkovic (€6.0m) are out for Luka Sucic (€5.5m) and Mario Pasalic (€7.0m).

MATCHDAY 3 TEAM NEWS

Albania XI – Strakosha; Balliu, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Bajrami, Laci; Manaj

Spain XI – Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Merino, Olmo; Ferran, Joselu, Oyarzabal

Croatia XI – Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Sucic, Kramaric, Pasalic

Italy XI – Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Have Oyarzabal. Take a punt on Grimaldo captain. Have Kane/ Mbappe for tomorrow and KDB/ Lukaku for Wednesday.

    Open Controls
  2. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    You and everyone else

    Open Controls
  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    *gulp* BBC lineups showing Dimarco on the LW position in a 4-2-3-1 position.....

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think it's 352 with Darmian as LCB and Dimarco as LWB

      Open Controls
  4. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ferran!!! Who was that other guy with him as captain

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Strongly considered Ferran, but didn't go there because he's an attacker :/

      Open Controls
    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Me fella. High five!

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Woo! 0/

        Open Controls
  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Captain (F)erran!! 1% owned huge differential

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bastoni closw

    Open Controls

