Group B team news: 10 Spain changes + Dimarco fit

Monday’s only European Championship team news comes from the climax of Group B, with Albania v Spain and Croatia v Italy occurring simultaneously at 20:00 BST.

Spain are guaranteed top spot and any of the other three can join them in the round of 16. Italy know even a defeat would likely see them progress as one of the better third-placed nations.

Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Spain 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 2 Italy 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1

That’s why Spain have been afforded the luxury of making 10 changes to their starting XI. Only Aymeric Laporte (€5.0m) remains, with the likes of Dani Olmo (€7.5m), Joselu (€7.0m), David Raya (€5.0m), Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.0m) and Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.5m) given a go. Some pretty impressive depth, there.

Opponents Albania are the opposite, removing just Elseid Hysaj (€4.5m) for Ivan Balliu (€4.5m) at right-back.

Meanwhile, Italy haven’t beaten Croatia in any of the eight matches since the latter gained independence in 1991. Luciano Spalletti switches to a 3-5-2 system, boosted by Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) passing a late fitness test.

Mateo Retegui (€6.0m), Giacomo Raspadori (€7.5m) and Matteo Darmian (€5.0m) come in for Federico Chiesa (€7.5m), Davide Frattesi (€6.5m) and Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m).

There’ll be disappointment if the Croats don’t continue their good record in major tournaments. At least one point is needed here, so there are four changes.

Josko Gvardiol (€5.5m) moves to left-back as Ivan Perisic (€6.5m) and Josip Juranovic (€5.0m) make way for Marin Pongracic (€4.0m) and Josip Stanisic (€5.0m). In attack, Lovro Majer (€6.5m) and Bruno Petkovic (€6.0m) are out for Luka Sucic (€5.5m) and Mario Pasalic (€7.0m).

MATCHDAY 3 TEAM NEWS

Albania XI – Strakosha; Balliu, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Bajrami, Laci; Manaj

Spain XI – Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Merino, Olmo; Ferran, Joselu, Oyarzabal

Croatia XI – Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Sucic, Kramaric, Pasalic

Italy XI – Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



