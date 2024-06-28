21
Euro 2024 June 28

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Zophar’s Matchday 4 team reveal

21 Comments
Share

In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Zophar – who has eight top 10k FPL finishes to his name – discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team for Matchday 4.

He’s used the Limitless chip in Matchday 3 but still has a Wildcard to use later on. Instead, it’s regular free transfers for this Round of 16.

After a pretty decent Matchday 2, I found Matchday 3 to be a bit of a letdown from a Fantasy perspective, with none of the high-profile names delivering. The 86 points of last time were followed by just 60 here. Additionally, I gave up Kylian Mbappe’s (€11.0m) six-pointer for a Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m) captaincy misfire.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Zophar's Matchday 4 team reveal | Round of 16

Yet overall, it’s been a decent run so far. I’m currently sitting at around 8k and still have my Wildcard chip to use, after using Limitless in Matchday 3. Now, let’s have a look at how these knockout stages shape up.

PREDICTING THE BRACKET

As the below graphic from @robtfpl shows, Spain, Germany, Portugal, England and the Netherlands are those heavily favoured by bookmakers to reach the quarter-finals.

I think if you’re looking to activate a Wildcard immediately after this upcoming round, for Matchday 5, it makes sense to load up on the first four teams right now. Maybe no more than one Dutch player, as I think Romania are being slightly undervalued.

However, for managers who have already used all their chips, it’s a little bit trickier.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Zophar's Matchday 4 team reveal | Round of 16 1

Above: My knockout stage prediction

Assuming all the bookies’ favourites win their Round of 16 matches, we’ll then be looking at some difficult games for these same Spain, Germany, Portugal and England sides.

Indeed, Austria aren’t a pushover either, as they have already shown. I suggest you visit UEFA’s ‘Create Your Bracket’ to do your predictions before drafting a Matchday 4 squad. Also, take note of how many free transfers we’ll all receive.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Zophar's Matchday 4 team reveal | Round of 16 2

You will have three of them for the quarter-finals, in case there are Round of 16 upsets. Although most of these imminent ties look straightforward, making it fairly easy to navigate.

Even so, fielding a full semi-final XI could be tricky if you back the wrong half of these close encounters. For example, if Germany and Portugal get knocked out by Spain and France.

For a ‘no chip’ draft, I suggest you check out this article from my FPL Wire co-host Lateriser.

MY MATCHDAY 4 TEAM REVEAL

For more thoughts on this, check out our Matchday 4 episode of The FPL Wire.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Euro 2024 tournament data in it.

Plus, there are all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will cease on July 1, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Somehow ended up with triple Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany (4x3).
    Looks unbalanced but those fixtures seem the best to target.

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      4 Spain, 3 Portugal, 2 England, 2 Germany as mine currently stands

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1806766274422149153

    "ENGLAND EXPECTED XI VS SLOVAKIA:

    Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Guehi, Walker, Mainoo, Rice, Jude, Foden, Saka; Kane"

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden is back already? Lolz

      Open Controls
  3. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Pedri or Williams? I’m not sure which

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I've gone Williams, looked really good against Italy

      Open Controls
  4. Bacon3339
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Wildcard in the bank, planning to go next round but will hold depending on results.

    Pickford (Costa)

    Carvajal Cucurella Guehi Stones (Cancelo)

    Musiala, N Williams, Foden, Bruno (Baumgartner)

    Morata, Mbappe, Ronaldo

    I like Gakpo so he has potential. I’m relying on a plain or England clean sheet but if neither do then that’s life. Also open to moving on foden but not entirely sure where

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      To Palmer.

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Not looked at this much last few days. No WC team, thoughts?

    Simon, Pickford
    Carvahal, Cucu, Akanji, Guehi, Mittle
    Fernandes, Saka, Musiala, Baumgartner, Simmons
    Kane, Ronaldo Morata

    2m itb to play with

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keepers are same day hit without a WC and on opposite sides of the draw, think it’s worth risking for long term gain. Spain cs against Georgia seems likely

      Open Controls
      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This was my conundrum. It Georgia have suprised us all with their counter attacking. Swapped to pcik ford Maigna

        Open Controls
  6. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    opinions on this draft? have WC available for next round (or the one after that); should probably make a few changes, so appreciate your feedback!

    Donnaruma, Simon
    Carvajal, Guehi, Mittelstadt, Cancelo, Ake
    Bruno, Wirtz, Gundogan, Guler, Baumgartner,
    Ronaldo, Morata, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Wirtz might be dropped

      Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ruiz or Williams?

    Gakpo or Kane?

    Bruno or Bellingham?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Williams
      Gakpo
      Bruno Fernandes

      Open Controls
  8. Supernova
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sabitzer vs Baumgartner
    Virgil vs Ake

    Thoughts on these tight calls?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Was leaning towards Sabitzer for minutes, but now prefer Baumgartner as he gets into some great attacking positions.

      VVD.

      Open Controls
  9. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Any obvious changes to make here? (No chips remaining).

    Pickford | Maignan

    VVD | Cancelo | Carvajal | Cucurella | Guehi

    Fernandes | Musiala | Gundogan | Williams | Baumgartner

    Mbappe | Morata | Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. Winter_is_coming
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Since no WC (I am in the same position) leaning towards Kane, projected score this round is similar to Mbappe, but he got easier bracket potentially.

      Open Controls
  10. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Too distracted by events at HMP Wandsworth to make a Euro's draft...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.