Euro 2024 Fantasy: Matchday 7 Scout Picks | Final

The final round of Euro 2024 Fantasy takes place on Sunday, so we have chosen our Scout Picks for Matchday 7.

GOALKEEPERS + DEFENDERS



We’ve selected Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) as our goalkeeper in Matchday 7.

England have impressed defensively at Euro ’24, conceding only four goals and keeping two clean sheets (see below).

Pickford is joined by team-mate Marc Guehi (€4.7m), who has racked up a whopping 40 ball recoveries so far, more than any other player at the tournament except Declan Rice (€6.6m) and Jules Kounde.

England are likely to have less possession in the final, so Guehi could once again be a key pick.

Spain’s defence has been strong throughout the tournament, meanwhile.

Dani Carvajal (€5.5m) is now free from suspension and should slot in at right-back, while Marc Cucurella (€4.5m) has been instrumental for Spain this summer, creating six chances.

Goals conceded Clean sheets Shots conceded Big chances conceded xGC Spain 3 3 66 10 6.51 England 4 2 57 4 5.30

Above: Spain and England’s defensive stats at Euro 2024

MIDFIELDERS

We’ve included three England midfielders in our Scout Picks XI: Jude Bellingham (€9.5m), Phil Foden (€9.0m) and Bukayo Saka (€8.6m).

Bellingham has posted modest underlying stats so far (five shots, four key passes), but he is undoubtedly one of the Three Lions’ biggest threats on Sunday. He’s also played 85+ minutes in every match so far.

Foden arguably played his best-ever game for England in the semi-finals, consistently finding pockets of space to exploit the Netherlands’ defence. He was unfortunate not to return, having hit the post and been denied on the line.

As for Saka, he’s thrived since being shifted to a wing-back role in Gareth Southgate’s 3-4-2-1 formation. He’s attempted four shots and created three chances since that aforementioned system change.

We’ve also opted for Dani Olmo (€7.6m) and Nico Williams (€7.1m).

Olmo has only started two matches at Euro ’24 but he’s scored three goals and provided two assists, while Williams has been one of the tournament’s standout stars and could get some joy in behind England’s wing-backs.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane’s (€11.0m) performances at Euro ’24 may have been a mixed bag, but he heads into the final as the joint-top scorer at the tournament with three goals.

Spain have been the best team in Germany but they do give up chances, conceding 2.15 expected goals (xG) to Germany and 2.38 xG to Croatia.

Lamine Yamal’s (€6.6m) stunning strike against France in the semi-finals saw him become the youngest-ever player to score at a European Championship.

He also has three assists to his name and has created more chances (16) than any other player on show in Sunday’s final.

MATCHDAY 7: SCOUT PICKS

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



