  1. C. SAMBA
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Choose 1:

    A: Haaland, Andersen, CHO
    B: Solanke, Robertson, Palmer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

    2. luk46
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B even better if you can get Havertz over Solanke

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      B

  2. BerryMaze
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Just made my first draft. How would you guys rate this team?

    Sanchez (Iversen)
    TAA Burn Mykolenko (Robinson, Barco)
    Palmer Foden Salah Eze Rogers
    Isak Havertz (Muniz)

    Of course waiting for information on:
    1. Chelsea GK situation
    2. Potential Eze move.
    3. Availability of Foden en Palmer in GW1

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      ye nothing wrong with it, currently got 8 attackers as well, just not sure I like forcing one to bench

      1. BerryMaze
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Thanks. I will be rotating between Muniz and Rogers based on fixtures.

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Aiming on doing the same now I've looked at Fulham fixtures.

          1. BerryMaze
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yep. From GW2 onwards they look really juicy and Muniz is a great poacher.

  3. luk46
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    thoughts on that for now? gordon > foden in gw2

    sanchez
    robbo maatsen livra/burn
    salah son gordon nkunku
    isak havertz wood
    4m rogers gvardiol barco

  4. InTommyWeTrust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Wow, my squad has the exact same player price points across the board and share 7 of the front 8

    1. Heavy Cream
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      What’s the team?

      1. InTommyWeTrust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Lopetegui for 8.5 mil

        Saliba / Munoz / (Robinson/Williams/Harwood-Bellis)

        Salah / Gordon / Eze / MGW / Winks

        Haaland / Isak / Wood

        Can see at least 5 clean sheets for the Gunners in the 8, Munoz for both ends of the pitch and the rotation for the first six reads BOU/LEI/WOL/WHU/IPS/FUL.

        Front 8 targeting the first 3 gameweeks

        1. Mother Farke
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            I love how you included Winks. He'll be elated about that lol

    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Just going to log off and will start assessing Aug 12 onwards.

      See y'all

    3. Anyone for a new challenge?
      Santi sensei
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/4064747

      pass

      1. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        You know what... I kinda like it!

        It's gamified FPL. You only have to pick 5 players at a time for the first 5 weeks and there are fun twists. The changes they've made are pretty cool.

        1. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          It looks a lot of fun which is what fantasy was meant to be before it started getting so serious!

          Now, back to my spreadsheets of stats..

        2. Santi sensei
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          i feel like they are just making extra game to let us pick different players from other teams which we wont normally pick in FPL.

      2. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I think it looks cool.

      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        They made it season long, and they got rid of stupid sub exploits.
        The 2 biggest problems, both solved. Might actually play this.

    4. Donnie Chen
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thoughts welcomed!

      Alvarez Watkins Isak
      Salah Nkunku Foden Gordon
      Andersen Saliba Gvardiol
      Pickford

      Subs: Virginia, Hutchinson, Davis, Greaves

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Don't like Alvarez. Try to bump him up to Havertz or drop him down to Muniz

      2. Mother Farke
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Alvarez has Olympics commitments this summer. Not that he's the best pick in a regular season anyway...

        • Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Pickford as lone forward?

          1. Men in green tights
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Inverted defence

      3. Donnie Chen
        • 13 Years
        3 hours ago

        Thanks - Swapped both keepers for Brentford's to save 0.5 and downgraded Andersen to Harwood-Bellis. Have swapped Alvarez for Havertz. Good call.

      4. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I always see bonus points as, well, a bonus. Never have I picked someone who was "good on bonus" for that reason alone, I've always just assumed that if they're gonna be someone scoring normal points they'd be in the mix for bonus.

        As such I plan on paying zero attention to these changes.

        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I think we take for granted how often we get bonus points for defenders. If the likes of Saliba are only scoring 6 points with a clean sheet compared to the consistent 8-9 pointers last year, I think it makes a difference.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Same with the likes of Haaland - he's basically getting 6 points if he 'only' scores once, compared to Kane who I feel used to get 9 pretty much every time because of his involvement.

          2. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Agreed.

        2. Alan Watts
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Its all baked into fpl points per start anyway....

        3. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I actually think the opposite. I've started paying more attention to the top bonus point darlings.

          Think about it, a player getting 3 bonus is basically getting an extra attacking return/clean sheet (-1) without having to actually get one.

          Players that get high amounts of bonus also tend to have higher PPG since a haul rewards them disproportionately. Hence the Reece James phenomenon.

          A player like Porro could haul 12 points in a CS, Assist game then blank for 2 games and still outscore a player who got 2 CSs like a Saliba.

      5. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        "KDB is not leaving" -Pep

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Most likely not …

      6. MagicMessi
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thoughts about Amad from United is he nailed?

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Looks like one of our better players preseason but he plays in Garnacho's position predominantly so he'll be rotating with him at best.

          1. MagicMessi
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Thanks for insight
            I guess even with rotation he can be good as he'll get in around 60/70 mins against tired legs... Want a 5 / 5.5 mil mid

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Should be nailed for the start of the season with Garnacho potentially coming back from the Copa late. Got the Charity Shield game to see what's going on anyway.

      7. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Do people really see Palmer putting up the same numbers as he did last season? Great talent obviously, but he's going back to a team that's a complete mess, with a divided dressing room and new unproven manager. That's without even mentioning the fact he took nine penalties last season.

        Does anyone even know what Chelsea's best starting lineup is? Can anyone even name 11 Chelsea players these days?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Definitely a wait and see for me

        2. Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yes

        3. Alan Watts
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          He's essential, only going to improve, now a standard captain option..

        4. I Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          My initial reaction to his price was that he's expensive and I still think that.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Just really reminds me of that Bruno season where he also scored 9 pens, then got none the season after

        5. GREEN IS GOOD
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          No different to last year, tbf so yeah I'm getting him

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nothing different except the manager, squad, expectations, etc?

        6. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Tbf the reasons I held off on getting him last season all the way to WC2 when he'd already killed me were pretty much the same: distrust of Chelsea generally, unsustainability of pen returns, new(ish) manager (but when is this not the case for them..?)

          But I do think it's good to adopt a healthy skepticism about whether he can hit quite the same tally again this year, especially as I'm far from convinced by Maresca on the evidence of what I saw of Leicester last season.

          Still on the fence about whether to start with him. If I go with Haaland I probably wouldn't captain Palmer at all so 10.5 might start to look a bit steep (although still significantly easier to fit/balance than Salah as a default 2nd captain). But still plenty of time watch some friendlies & have a think about it

      8. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        No reason to doubt Palmer. He scored heavily in a chaotic team last season & will likely be rested for early Conf League games.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          I mean I've just listed a few reasons to doubt him. Chelsea are even more of a disaster this season, for one.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Daft of them to get rid of Poch imo.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Poch has been finished since his last season with Spurs really, but they might as well have kept him because the market is pretty much barren at the minute (hence us sticking with Ten Hag). Asking a Championship manager to challenge for top 4 with a squad that's full of children and mercenaries is just crazy, never mind the race war they're going through.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                I'm waiting for ENGLAND to appoint the most suitable manager - Ange, so Poch can get back to The Lane.

                1. notlob legin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Ooh - didn't even know Poch was in consideration for England - he'd be great

        2. Alan Watts
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Agree, highest ppm, most consistent/reliable and explosive asset last year...

          His mentality means he can only improve and if the manager has any sense will structure around him...

          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            He can both improve as a player and decrease his fpl points

            He got alot of pens last year

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            You think he's going to get 9 pens again this season? Only 11.1xG without pens (14th in the league)

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              39 mins ago

              The pen count is the one question mark for me. No question Chelsea will build around him.

              1. Alan Watts
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                As they say penos are part of the game and need to be factored in

                Reasonable to assume Che will continue to get penalties as they did last year, might not get 9, maybe somewhere between 5 and 12. 5 teams got 9 or more peno's last year

                He only took 9 of Chelsea's 12 penalties, so his points could have been even higher

                Lets not forget the 5 goal and other hauls, the assists, XA/XGI, and his ability to outperform his XG, growing confidence and a team of egos more willing to play for/with him now that he's established rather than been seen as a young upstart etc

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  'Penalties received' is the most inconsistent stat in football, so I don't think it is 'reasonable to assume Chelsea will continue to get penalties as they did last year'.

                  They got 3 the season before and 9 the season before that - it's complete pot luck.

            2. Hibbopotamus
              • 9 Years
              just now

              he did that in 29 starts, so i imagine his actual xG per match would put him higher. and he's not going to lose all of those pen opportunities even if they decline. son, saka, foden could all outscore him for sure, though, and the bigger question mark is how maresca utilizes him

          3. Mother Farke
              28 mins ago

              Maresca was the coach who originally moved Palmer to RW. He was a 10 beforehand: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/28/cole-palmer-gutted-chelsea-sacked-mauricio-pochettino-euros/

        3. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          How’s this one… thoughts?

          Raya
          TAA Gvardiol Munoz
          Salah Palmer Eze Gordon Rogers
          Isak Havertz

          Bentley JoaoPedro Harwood-Bellis Fayes

        4. MagicMessi
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Thoughts on Rordi is he staying in city?

          1. Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Rodri 8 goals + 10 assists last season at 6.5….

        5. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Mystery Chip - all the transfers you've made pre-season will automatically get a deduction of 2 points per move made - LOL - I'd be on -60 odd!!!

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            This is a joke by the way!!! So please don't take it seriously - just imagine though........

        6. FPL_trail_runner
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          So found a decent team for bench boost week 1 , then 1mil to do Odegaard > Foden week 2. Would mean waiting on Liverpool.

          Flekken Forest keeper
          Gvardiol Martinez Myko Burn Saliba
          CHO Rogers Odegaard Gordon MGW
          Isak Havertz Haaland

          Ipswich in the first home game is gona be hard to call how it goes. Maybe they will give Liverpool much more of a game

        7. The Overthinker
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Drop in your FPL ID and twitter account if you are not in any of the team in SKLW competition

        8. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Any stats or article on how Salah performs without his hair?

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            …because I’m expecting his xG per match to drop

            1. Mother Farke
                47 mins ago

                His xH 😉

            2. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              I think he will be even faster

          2. Frucke
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Most say I’m finished when I’m not.

              1. Frucke
                • 9 Years
                59 mins ago

                Goosebumps

          3. Travel Notes
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            It's so cheap to bait the hook with 'first draft team reveals: Haaland + Salah in' then talk dribble and make the real story 'members only'.

            Then comments have nothing to do with the 'article'.

            This Fantasy Scout place has been a joke for quite a while now, but it's no longer funny.

            Of course, no-one cares.

            Just saying.

            I, for one will never pay for something that was 'offered' in the headline, and then fails to deliver; on this site, or any news site.

