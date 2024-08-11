Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 – Top Picks for Sunday



The EFL has delivered 34 matches of edge-of-your-seat action so far, with excitement throughout the three leagues, and there are still two games to go… and last chances to make changes!

We’ll be evaluating what we’ve learned so far about Fantasy EFL, the teams and the top-scoring players in more in-depth articles over the coming days as we also lean into Gameweek 2 strategy and selections.

However, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass by to touch on some of the top stories from Saturday’s hectic schedule – you can listen to even more Gameweek 1 reaction in our dedicated podcast here.

Leeds United‘s 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth was the biggest shock in EFL’s top division, for fans and Fantasy managers alike, as swathes of well-picked players from Ethan Ampadu (D) and Illan Meslier (G), to Mateo Joseph (F) and Junior Firpo (D) all blanked. In the end, just Willy Gnonto (F), Pascal Strujik (D) and Brendon Aaronson (M) meaningfully returned 7s and 8s – but all were eclipsed by Portsmouth’s Callum Lang (F) with 12 points.

In not-too-dissimilar fashion, it was defeated Millwall’s Duncan Watmore (F) who provided the surprise 12-point haul despite being on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline at home to Watford. Yet the undisputed Championship star of the day was West Bromwich Albion forward Josh Maja (F), securing a hat-trick and a massive 23-point haul in the 3-1 victory away to QPR – not too shabby for a player selected by just 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers!

Elsewhere in the Championship, it was business as usual for Middlesbrough, with decent points on offer at both ends of the pitch (especially an 11-pointer from the well-back Luke Ayling (D)) in a 1-0 home win against Swansea City. But it was a case of growing panic for the Canaries as Norwich City’s troublesome week went from bad to worse, losing 2-0 away to newcomers Oxford United (and potentially also imminently losing favoured striker Jonathan Rowe who sat out the defeat).



The main Fantasy talking points in League One came from a disappointing home draw for much-backed Birmingham City (1-1 vs Reading), with all major mids blanking (and being rotated), top-picked ‘keeper Ryan Allsop (G) not even starting, and only a late penalty for the third most picked player Alfie May (F) (34.7%) sparing blushes and FEFL managerial frustrations.

Fantasy managers backing Wrexham’s top assets (in particular Paul Mullin… don’t say we didn’t tell you!), were also underwhelmed in the main, despite a 3-2 victory against Mansfield Town, as largely unpicked Max Cleworth (D) and Jack Marriott (F) scored most points, with eight apiece.

However, those who backed Huddersfield Town as a ‘winning team’ would have been all smiles at an 11-point maximum return in a 2-0 away win at Peterborough, as indeed would those managers who backed Ben Wiles (M) on the pitch for his 13-point haul. Yet the top scores in the division all came from defenders: Charlton Athletic’s barely owned Lloyd Jones (D) smashed in 17 points in the Addicks’ 1-0 win away to Wigan, Lincoln City’s Paudie O’Connor (D) scored two goals and 16 points vs Burton Albion, whilst Bristol Rovers’ Bryant Bilongo (D) got the only goal in a 1-0 home win against Northampton Town.



The opening weekend in League Two meanwhile was something of a free-for-all goal-fest, with four games presenting five goals or more and AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers all winning well. The latter appear to be ones to watch, especially the likes of Luke Molyneux (M) who hit 19 for his 3.3% owners with a brace and assist and Jordan Gibson (M) who pitched in with a very solid 12.

That said, it wasn’t only about the winning sides. Seamus Conneely (M) and Sebastian Quirk (M) both secured four interceptions each (+8) en route to 10-point hauls for Accrington Stanley, who lost 4-1 to Donny, whilst Colchester United’s Ben Goodliffe (D) netted 16 despite being on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Other notable performances included Cheltenham Town’s 3-2 home victory over Newport County, with midfielder Joel Colwill (M) leading the way with a brace and 15 points in the Gameweek, whilst Port Vale and Bromley dominated the ‘winning team’ charts, both netting their backers maximum 11-point hauls for 2-0 away wins (vs Salford City and Harrogate Town).

Vale’s Ben Garrity (M) did well in the player stakes too, weighing in with a 14-pointer, but was pipped by Bromley’s Kamarl Grant’s (D) 16 – via a goal, clean-sheet, five clearances and two tackles.

Barrow’s Theo Vassell (D) slipped in between the two on the League Two top scorer list with 15 points thanks to a goal and clean sheet in a 1-0 home win against Crewe Alexandra.

SUNDAY SELECTION SUGGESTIONS

Fantasy EFL managers have two more blockbuster Championship matches to look forward to before the action draws to a close. Sunday’s action may be limited but promises excitement, as Sheffield Wednesday host Plymouth Argyle at 16:00 BST at Hillsborough. We highlight some potential stars to watch, as well as players who could bolster your Fantasy EFL squad with our top picks!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off. For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 1 guide.

GOALKEEPER:

James Beadle – Sheffield Wednesday

Our preferred ‘keeper between the sticks on Fantasy EFL is Wednesday’s no.1 Beadle (3.7% ownership). Beadle was instrumental in Wednesday’s Championship survival, keeping eight clean sheets in 19 appearances since his January loan move from Brighton. Despite facing stiff competition from Ben Hamer and Pierce Charles, Beadle is the expected first-choice goalkeeper for Danny Rohl as Wednesday kick off their campaign.

DEFENDERS:

Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday)

Backed by 3.7% of Fantasy EFL managers, Bernard seems nailed in the heart of Rohl’s defence. Making 32 appearances for the Owls last campaign, the centre-back contributed two assists and kept 11 clean sheets. Defensively, he registered 48 tackles, 48 blocks and 98 clearances. If you fancy a Wednesday clean sheet, Bernard could prove the obvious route.

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle)

The highest selected Argyle defender, Mumba (2.7%) is the safest pick in defence for the visitors. The full-back featured 43 times last campaign, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. Averaging 0.94 non-penalty shots and creating 1.33 open play chances per 90 minutes, the defender also featured as a winger last season for the Pilgrims on both flanks. The upside of an out-of-position pick for Gameweek 1 could be pivotal in boosting mini-league rankings!

MIDFIELDERS:

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)

Windass, a popular Wednesday pick among 2.7% of Fantasy EFL managers, continues to impress. Despite Sheffield Wednesday’s challenges in the Championship, Windass’ six goals and two assists highlight his ability to deliver for his Fantasy owners. Facing relegation-tipped Plymouth at a packed Hillsborough could be the perfect setting a strong home performance.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

An alternative for Sunday’s match is Owls captain Barry Bannan, a seasoned veteran of this league. In his eighth consecutive season with Wednesday, Bannan will be looking to make a significant impact. As it stands, Bannan has been selected by just 1.8% of the Fantasy EFL community, so he could prove to be an excellent differential given his set-piece threat.

FORWARDS:

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle)

Whittaker was instrumental in Plymouth’s Championship survival last season, demonstrating his attacking prowess with a formidable return of 19 goals and eight assists. Given that only 4.8% of Fantasy managers have selected the Pilgrims’ star man, the forward could be a shrewd differential pick this Gameweek.

Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday)

Last season, Lowe featured 35 times for Swansea City and managed to provide them with nine goals and three assists. With a proven track record in the EFL, the forward is expected to play a key role in helping Rohl’s side retain their league status. Certainly more of an outsider option than Whittaker with only 0.7% of the Fantasy EFL managers backing the English striker.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 1 guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, team reveals, captaincy tips, and further top picks. Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 16:00 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

