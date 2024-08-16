803
  1. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Boring question. Who is the best 4.0 defender not called Barco?

    1. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Valentín

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        just now

        😆

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Johnson maybe

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Johnson

  2. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not seeing gvardiol in as many drafts now, concerns?

    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      For me it is TAA > Porro > Gabriel/Saliba > Gvardiol. He is surely a great option but personally I don't rate him that high at the start of the season.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I see people stretching that 6.0 to get Trent or downgrading to Porro if extra funds are needed. And Saliba/Gabriel offer a water tight defence for the same price. Gvardiol a luxury pick for me and not an essential one.

      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Spot on.

    3. Mirror Man
        3 mins ago

        I haven't posted my team but I did drop him. City look like the least prepared for the season. Later returns, injuries, much weaker squad tha previous years... just feels dodgy. Swapped for Ben White.

      • Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        just now

        First games I expect him to play as a Left CB with three CB's, and Rico Lewis as the attacking RWB. So I start with Trent, at least until we see Walker or Stones back. Then still a risk with Ake around, so a good 4.5 back up is needed to come in when Gvardiol gets benched, because that is gonna happen. With Trent if fit, Saliba, Gabriel and even Porro you know what you get.

      • Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers all, some think he won’t be as attacking till all city defenders are back?
        Had in in draft since start, now thinking Gabriel/saliba

      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Dropped for Saliba last week. He hasn't really been bombing forward in preseason & if Savio starts LW I doubt he will. Plus no Rodri, Walker etc.

    4. Tomsk
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Doku a bad pick? Only £6.5m and sort of player who could score big points even if only on pitch for 30mins.

      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Not a bad pick. High ceiling, but also possible to, like you say, play 30 minutes and blank. For me a no go as in a wait and see.

      2. Football99
          1 min ago

          Difficult to pick. If his a regular starter could be a good pick

      3. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        For those who compare the stats of Geertruida at Feyenoord with Alexander-Arnold, Slot on Dutch television:

        ''Alexander-Arnold is a totally different type of player than Lutsharel Geertruida. You try to fit a player in so that the blueprint of the style of play remains, but we apply this to the individual qualities of a player. Those are different with Trent than with Lutsharel.''

      4. Football99
          5 mins ago

          Please help. Which team

          1
          Saka, palmer, Gordon . Kulveski
          Harland Isak solanke

          2
          Saka palmer Gordon d.jota Kuveski
          Harland solanke j pedro

          3

          Saka palmer Gordon d.jota Kuveski
          Harland lsak

          4
          Saka palmer Gordon d jota kuveki Bowen
          Harland solanke

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            3.

            1. Football99
                1 min ago

                Thank you.

              • Football99
                  just now

                  You think no solanke is a mistake?

              • Strangeginger1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                1 or 3 for me. 3 if pushed.

            2. Strangeginger1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Down to my last decision...

              A. Gvardiol and VdV
              B. Munoz and Porro

              ???

              1. Football99
                  4 mins ago

                  A help above please

                • theshazly
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Gvardiol & Porro

                • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  B

              2. theshazly
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Thoughts on this ?

                Raya (Fabianski)
                Gvardi Porro Andersn(Harwd./Johnson)
                Nkunku Salah CHO ESR (Rogers)
                Haaland Isaak Havertz

                0.0 ITB

              3. Fuddled FC
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                I've 2 concerns

                a) Hendo - I'm not sure with the current transfer policy there will be many clean sheets
                Do I find a way to upgrade to Pickford? Y/N

                b) Worried about Eze with City rumours
                Would downgrading to Nkunko cover it? Y/N

                1. Football99
                    1 min ago

                    I would change hendo.

                2. RossoneriHammer
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Trent or Porro GW1?

                  1. goriuanx
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    Trent

                3. Ninja Škrtel
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  a. Wood, Trent
                  b. Solanke, Porro

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    B

                  2. Football99
                      just now

                      B

                  3. Istanbul 05
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Proper dilemma- A or B?

                    Henderson (Lumley)
                    Saliba, VVD, Mitchell, Robinson, Johnson
                    Salah, Saka, Jota, Gordon, ESR
                    Jesus, Solanke, Isak

                    OR
                    Henderson (Lumley)
                    Munoz, VDV, Hall, Barco, Johnson
                    Salah, Odegaard, Jota, Gordon, ESR
                    Haaland, Isak, Fraser

                    1. GreennRed
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      A. Not sure about Jesus starting GW1 though.

                  4. Football99
                      1 min ago

                      Solanke or Isak? Or is both needed?

                    • hinglau
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Currently have palmer in my team. What are the chances of him starting vs man city?

                      1. goriuanx
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        high

                    • goriuanx
                      • 13 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Best 4.5m forward?

                      1. Giorgi89
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        None actually IMO

                    • Giorgi89
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Think I am done:
                      Henderson (Matthews)
                      TAA Saliba Gvardiol (Robinson THB)
                      Saka Jota Bruno J. Murphy (Nkunku)
                      Isak Solanke Havertz

                      Plan Bruno to Palmer GW2 & Murphy to ESR GW3 as it stands.

                      Appreciate any feedback 😉
                      GL all

                      1. Football99
                          just now

                          I agree with palmer in.

                        • Football99
                            just now

                            Would change Henderson personally

                        • NETFLIX & CHILWELL
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Hello all!

                          1. Odegaard & Solanke

                          Or

                          2. Saka & Wood?

