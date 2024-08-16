Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 begins today – so it’s time to finalise our Gameweek 1 Scout Picks.

There’s plenty to consider, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur up against newly-promoted opposition.

Indeed, those fixtures play a significant part in how we assess the Fantasy landscape ahead of Gameweek 1.

As usual, our Scout Picks selection draws on the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc.

There are certain restrictions for our picks, however:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

To kick us off, we have Nick Pope (£5.0m) in goal.

Nominated by two of our Scout Squad panel, the Newcastle shot-stopper gets his season underway at home to newly-promoted Southampton.

With the Magpies racking up eight home clean sheets in 2023/24, more than any other side except Everton, Pope has both the FPL pedigree and fixture to warrant investment.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

