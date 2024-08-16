Rating your Fantasy EFL teams ahead of Gameweek 2

Thanks to everyone who submitted their Fantasy teams for our view this week. The response was overwhelming, and we appreciate your enthusiasm.

We’ve carefully reviewed a selection of the top contenders and will share our insights on their Gameweek 2 prospects, making a few final tweaks in ‘Scout Suggestions’.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more here on the EFL website and also on Fantasy Football Scout.

@FPLedgeworth

This squad is very interesting with the inclusion of some differentials as well as some safer options. The defence looks very balanced with the attacking threat of Vitinho (D), alongside the defensive stability that Luke Ayling (D) can provide. Both players are involved in winnable fixtures for their sides, which makes them excellent choices for this Gameweek.

The midfield area also looks exciting with Luke Molyneux (M) taking the armband, which is certainly understandable after his scintillating performance in Doncaster’s opener. The manager’s loyalty to Donny is clear in Gameweek 2, with the selection of another Rovers midfielder, Jordan Gibson. Gibson racked up 12 points in his first game. Molyneux might have stolen the spotlight, but this manager clearly saw potential in Gibson and has fully invested in him for their away fixture against Northampton Town.

Unfortunately for this manager, changes will need to be made, with Sammie Szmodics now completing his transfer to newly promoted Ipswich Town. On a more positive note, this provides a space for one of our ‘Scout Picks’, potentially a space for a Burnley or Sunderland maestro who have favourable fixtures this weekend.

The attacking pick for this manager is Birmingham City’s Alfie May. May has been in outstanding form throughout preseason, which he carried through to his League One debut, managing to find the back of the net once again for the Blues.

The manager’s decision to select players from Doncaster Rovers and Hull City is spot on. Doncaster face Northampton Town away, while Hull takes on a struggling Plymouth side. This looks like a strong double-up. Doncaster are riding high after a 4-0 thrashing of Accrington Stanley, so they’ll be confident of continuing their good form. Hull, on the other hand, will be desperate to secure their first win of the season after drawing with Bristol City. The away fixtures offer the potential for bonus points, which is a risk worth taking compared to safer home options like Burnley and Sunderland. Although, with Donny’s strong form, you don’t want to waste a pick on them too early!

Scout Suggestions: This one is an obvious recommendation. Remove Sammie Szmodics and bring in another safe option in the middle. This team has plenty of differentials already included, so to replace Szmodics you want a player that can provide goals and assists. For this upcoming weekend, it could prove beneficial to bring in an extra forward and approach gameweek 2 with a 1-2-2-2 formation. Potentially, Jack Clarke of Sunderland or Ellis Simms of Coventry could be a good move. All in all, this is an excellent team that should return well for you!

@GEDDYFPL

This side is another that catches the eye of our Fantasy pundits. Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Josh Brownhill (M) and Alfie May (F) are the hugely popular picks and the safety of these makes sense. Combined, they returned 28 points in Gameweek 1 and have favourable fixtures on paper in Gameweek 2. This manager has also opted for Sheffield United’s Adam Davies (G), a nice choice after he returned seven points in Gameweek 1 against Preston.

We love the Lucas Pires (D) outside pick, who secured two assists (+6 points) in Gameweek 1 and ended with a nine-point return. At only 1% ownership, the full-back is a greater differential than teammate Vitinho (9%) and could be equally as potent from an attacking perspective in Gameweek 2. Additionally, Andy Cook (F) is a great shout for this Gameweek. Despite not returning against MK Dons, we fancy Cook to return against Salford City at Valley Parade and continue his wonderful 2023/24 form, after 25 goal contributions last campaign.

While we commend Jacob’s strategic choice to target bonus points with two away sides, Birmingham City and Doncaster Rovers, we believe these selections could be more impactful in double or triple Gameweeks. Although the underlying strategy is sound, the overall team composition appears somewhat conventional.

Scout Suggestions: The only criticisms are to take out Szmodics! Blackburn’s star has officially signed for Ipswich and won’t feature in Gameweek 2. Equally, a double-up on Sheffield United defensive assets feels rather forced, although we can see some upside on returns.

@JACOBGLENDINNI3

This squad looks very appealing, with the involvement of many differentials and only two safe picks: Alfie May (F) and Luke Molyneux (M). It’s no surprise that more managers are opting for the Doncaster midfielder following his standout display in the opening game.

Jacob has shown faith in Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Walker (G), who earned two points for saves and another two for appearances in their opening game against MK Dons. With Salford City up next, Walker has a good chance of securing his first clean sheet of the season.

This manager has chosen to avoid Championship defenders, and instead include Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D) alongside forward-thinking Crewe Alexandra captain, Mickey Demetriou (D). Jones was one of Gameweek 1’s best performers, returning his Fantasy backers a remarkable 17 points. Despite his haul, the defender still has a low ownership at 2.7%. Additionally, Demetriou returned five points with four blocks (+1 point) and clearances (+1 point), despite Alexandra’s 1-0 loss. Given his attacking ability, the vice-captain shout is excellent!

Jacob’s midfield is intriguing. Alex Gilbey (1% owned) is a standout pick against struggling Colchester, especially as he wears the captain’s armband! His last-minute winner against them hints at potential for another big performance, we love this bold selection. Tom Bayliss of Lincoln City is another differential (0.2%), building on his nine-point debut against Barrow. The midfield is rounded off by the high-scoring Luke Molyneux (19 points in Gamewek 1).

Alfie May (F) is the obvious choice up front to wrap up the team. With Birmingham City heavily favoured against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, the in-form striker is expected to be crucial in securing a victory.

Scout Suggestions: This team looks strong! The only potential tweak could be the goalkeeper. While Sam Walker is likely to have a quiet game against Salford City, a keeper facing a tougher test might offer more opportunities for save points. However, this is fairly minor. Overall, it’s a well-thought-out squad. All the best, Jacob!

@THFCTASS

This manager has prioritised League One and Two assets, selecting five of seven players from these divisions in their team.

We’re all aboard the Vitinho (D) captain train! The potential for a big haul against Cardiff City in Gameweek 2 is incredibly exciting. Of course, this is a high-risk strategy, but it aligns with the team’s ‘go big or go home’ mentality. Another bold choice is Max O’Leary (G) from Bristol City. With an ownership of just 0.5%, he’s a differential pick. His four-point return and crucial saves against Hull City highlight his ability to deliver unexpected points.

We’ve also identified some potential differential picks. Mansfield’s Davis Keillor-Dunn (2.1%), Gillingham’s Jack Nolan (0.8%), and Andy Cook (0.5%) are all low-owned options with impressive track records. Keillor-Dunn, in particular, was a standout last season with 22 goals and 10 assists for Mansfield. While he hasn’t scored yet this season, his goalscoring ability makes him a tempting captaincy option for those looking to take a punt this week.

By the same accord, backing Huddersfield’s Michal Helik (4.6%) and Alfie May are safe choices and will hope to secure returns this Gameweek.

The team selection, while solid with Burnley (home to Cardiff) and Gillingham (away to Morecambe), might be considered a little predictable. Given Burnley’s strong start in the Championship and Gillingham’s impressive League Two opener, it could be strategic to hold off on one of these picks to save them for potential double or triple Gameweek’s later in the season. Understandable however that both of these teams are expected to win!

Scout Suggestions: We’re impressed with your team selection, particularly the bold choice of captaining Vitinho! If Burnley can replicate their former Championship success, you could be in for a significant points haul. However, it’s worth considering that both Burnley and Gillingham are strong contenders for promotion. While it’s understandable to back your favourites early on, it might be prudent to broaden your team picks as the season progresses – there are PLENTY of Gameweek’s ahead. That said, if you’re confident in your picks, we certainly can’t argue. Both clubs should secure victories!

@LUCCA1187757

Another manager has gone for Dieng in goal, reflecting the general consensus that Middlesbrough will dominate Derby. Vitinho (D) is a popular defensive pick due to his attacking instincts but Sheffield United’s Alfie Gilchrist (D) offers a more differential option. The Sheffield United youngster impressed in their win over Preston, earning seven points. With just 0.6% ownership, he could be a shrewd selection.

The midfield currently consists of Sammie Szmodics (M) and popular pick, Luke Molyneux (M). With Szmodics’ recent move to Ipswich, this manager will need to replace him before the deadline, Saturday 15:00 BST. Nevertheless, Molyneux is a popular and strong choice, especially with a favourable fixture against Northampton Town.

The forward line features the in-form Alfie May (F) alongside the differential pick of Ellis Simms (F). Despite a quiet start to the season, Simms showed promise last year and could be due a big game against newly promoted Oxford. Given the loss of Szmodics, Simms could even be considered for the captain’s armband!

The club picks are solid choices. Sheffield United are expected to win at home against QPR, while Hull City could secure a comfortable victory and potential bonus points at Plymouth for their away win. Nothing wrong with these picks!

Scout Suggestions: definitely remove Szmodics before tonight’s deadline of 20:00 BST, even if you replace the replacement! Potentially a midfield differential in Alex Gilbey, or a switch of formation (1-2-3-1), then Hull City’s Oscar Estupinan (F) could be an excellent shout. All the best for Gameweek 2!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Do you agree with the ‘Scout Suggestions’ or are you backing yourself? What picks are you considering for Gameweek 1? Send us your thoughts at fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or message direct at #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial)