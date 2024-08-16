109
Fantasy EFL August 16

Rating your Fantasy EFL teams ahead of Gameweek 2

109 Comments
Thanks to everyone who submitted their Fantasy teams for our view this week. The response was overwhelming, and we appreciate your enthusiasm.

We’ve carefully reviewed a selection of the top contenders and will share our insights on their Gameweek 2 prospects, making a few final tweaks in ‘Scout Suggestions’.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more here on the EFL website and also on Fantasy Football Scout.

@FPLedgeworth

This squad is very interesting with the inclusion of some differentials as well as some safer options. The defence looks very balanced with the attacking threat of Vitinho (D), alongside the defensive stability that Luke Ayling (D) can provide. Both players are involved in winnable fixtures for their sides, which makes them excellent choices for this Gameweek.

The midfield area also looks exciting with Luke Molyneux (M) taking the armband, which is certainly understandable after his scintillating performance in Doncaster’s opener. The manager’s loyalty to Donny is clear in Gameweek 2, with the selection of another Rovers midfielder, Jordan Gibson. Gibson racked up 12 points in his first game. Molyneux might have stolen the spotlight, but this manager clearly saw potential in Gibson and has fully invested in him for their away fixture against Northampton Town.

Unfortunately for this manager, changes will need to be made, with Sammie Szmodics now completing his transfer to newly promoted Ipswich Town. On a more positive note, this provides a space for one of our ‘Scout Picks’, potentially a space for a Burnley or Sunderland maestro who have favourable fixtures this weekend.

The attacking pick for this manager is Birmingham City’s Alfie May. May has been in outstanding form throughout preseason, which he carried through to his League One debut, managing to find the back of the net once again for the Blues.

The manager’s decision to select players from Doncaster Rovers and Hull City is spot on. Doncaster face Northampton Town away, while Hull takes on a struggling Plymouth side. This looks like a strong double-up. Doncaster are riding high after a 4-0 thrashing of Accrington Stanley, so they’ll be confident of continuing their good form. Hull, on the other hand, will be desperate to secure their first win of the season after drawing with Bristol City. The away fixtures offer the potential for bonus points, which is a risk worth taking compared to safer home options like Burnley and Sunderland. Although, with Donny’s strong form, you don’t want to waste a pick on them too early!

Scout Suggestions: This one is an obvious recommendation. Remove Sammie Szmodics and bring in another safe option in the middle. This team has plenty of differentials already included, so to replace Szmodics you want a player that can provide goals and assists. For this upcoming weekend, it could prove beneficial to bring in an extra forward and approach gameweek 2 with a 1-2-2-2 formation. Potentially, Jack Clarke of Sunderland or Ellis Simms of Coventry could be a good move. All in all, this is an excellent team that should return well for you!

@GEDDYFPL

This side is another that catches the eye of our Fantasy pundits. Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Josh Brownhill (M) and Alfie May (F) are the hugely popular picks and the safety of these makes sense. Combined, they returned 28 points in Gameweek 1 and have favourable fixtures on paper in Gameweek 2. This manager has also opted for Sheffield United’s Adam Davies (G), a nice choice after he returned seven points in Gameweek 1 against Preston.

We love the Lucas Pires (D) outside pick, who secured two assists (+6 points) in Gameweek 1 and ended with a nine-point return. At only 1% ownership, the full-back is a greater differential than teammate Vitinho (9%) and could be equally as potent from an attacking perspective in Gameweek 2. Additionally, Andy Cook (F) is a great shout for this Gameweek. Despite not returning against MK Dons, we fancy Cook to return against Salford City at Valley Parade and continue his wonderful 2023/24 form, after 25 goal contributions last campaign.

While we commend Jacob’s strategic choice to target bonus points with two away sides, Birmingham City and Doncaster Rovers, we believe these selections could be more impactful in double or triple Gameweeks. Although the underlying strategy is sound, the overall team composition appears somewhat conventional.

Scout Suggestions: The only criticisms are to take out Szmodics! Blackburn’s star has officially signed for Ipswich and won’t feature in Gameweek 2. Equally, a double-up on Sheffield United defensive assets feels rather forced, although we can see some upside on returns.

@JACOBGLENDINNI3

This squad looks very appealing, with the involvement of many differentials and only two safe picks: Alfie May (F) and Luke Molyneux (M). It’s no surprise that more managers are opting for the Doncaster midfielder following his standout display in the opening game.

Jacob has shown faith in Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Walker (G), who earned two points for saves and another two for appearances in their opening game against MK Dons. With Salford City up next, Walker has a good chance of securing his first clean sheet of the season.

This manager has chosen to avoid Championship defenders, and instead include Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D) alongside forward-thinking Crewe Alexandra captain, Mickey Demetriou (D). Jones was one of Gameweek 1’s best performers, returning his Fantasy backers a remarkable 17 points. Despite his haul, the defender still has a low ownership at 2.7%. Additionally, Demetriou returned five points with four blocks (+1 point) and clearances (+1 point), despite Alexandra’s 1-0 loss. Given his attacking ability, the vice-captain shout is excellent!

Jacob’s midfield is intriguing. Alex Gilbey (1% owned) is a standout pick against struggling Colchester, especially as he wears the captain’s armband! His last-minute winner against them hints at potential for another big performance, we love this bold selection. Tom Bayliss of Lincoln City is another differential (0.2%), building on his nine-point debut against Barrow. The midfield is rounded off by the high-scoring Luke Molyneux (19 points in Gamewek 1).

Alfie May (F) is the obvious choice up front to wrap up the team. With Birmingham City heavily favoured against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, the in-form striker is expected to be crucial in securing a victory.

Scout Suggestions: This team looks strong! The only potential tweak could be the goalkeeper. While Sam Walker is likely to have a quiet game against Salford City, a keeper facing a tougher test might offer more opportunities for save points. However, this is fairly minor. Overall, it’s a well-thought-out squad. All the best, Jacob!

@THFCTASS

This manager has prioritised League One and Two assets, selecting five of seven players from these divisions in their team.

We’re all aboard the Vitinho (D) captain train! The potential for a big haul against Cardiff City in Gameweek 2 is incredibly exciting. Of course, this is a high-risk strategy, but it aligns with the team’s ‘go big or go home’ mentality. Another bold choice is Max O’Leary (G) from Bristol City. With an ownership of just 0.5%, he’s a differential pick. His four-point return and crucial saves against Hull City highlight his ability to deliver unexpected points.

We’ve also identified some potential differential picks. Mansfield’s Davis Keillor-Dunn (2.1%), Gillingham’s Jack Nolan (0.8%), and Andy Cook (0.5%) are all low-owned options with impressive track records. Keillor-Dunn, in particular, was a standout last season with 22 goals and 10 assists for Mansfield. While he hasn’t scored yet this season, his goalscoring ability makes him a tempting captaincy option for those looking to take a punt this week. 

By the same accord, backing Huddersfield’s Michal Helik (4.6%) and Alfie May are safe choices and will hope to secure returns this Gameweek. 

The team selection, while solid with Burnley (home to Cardiff) and Gillingham (away to Morecambe), might be considered a little predictable. Given Burnley’s strong start in the Championship and Gillingham’s impressive League Two opener, it could be strategic to hold off on one of these picks to save them for potential double or triple Gameweek’s later in the season. Understandable however that both of these teams are expected to win! 

Scout Suggestions: We’re impressed with your team selection, particularly the bold choice of captaining Vitinho! If Burnley can replicate their former Championship success, you could be in for a significant points haul. However, it’s worth considering that both Burnley and Gillingham are strong contenders for promotion. While it’s understandable to back your favourites early on, it might be prudent to broaden your team picks as the season progresses – there are PLENTY of Gameweek’s ahead. That said, if you’re confident in your picks, we certainly can’t argue. Both clubs should secure victories!

@LUCCA1187757

Another manager has gone for Dieng in goal, reflecting the general consensus that Middlesbrough will dominate Derby. Vitinho (D) is a popular defensive pick due to his attacking instincts but Sheffield United’s Alfie Gilchrist (D) offers a more differential option. The Sheffield United youngster impressed in their win over Preston, earning seven points. With just 0.6% ownership, he could be a shrewd selection.

The midfield currently consists of Sammie Szmodics (M) and popular pick, Luke Molyneux (M). With Szmodics’ recent move to Ipswich, this manager will need to replace him before the deadline, Saturday 15:00 BST. Nevertheless, Molyneux is a popular and strong choice, especially with a favourable fixture against Northampton Town.

The forward line features the in-form Alfie May (F) alongside the differential pick of Ellis Simms (F). Despite a quiet start to the season, Simms showed promise last year and could be due a big game against newly promoted Oxford. Given the loss of Szmodics, Simms could even be considered for the captain’s armband!

The club picks are solid choices. Sheffield United are expected to win at home against QPR, while Hull City could secure a comfortable victory and potential bonus points at Plymouth for their away win. Nothing wrong with these picks!

Scout Suggestions: definitely remove Szmodics before tonight’s deadline of 20:00 BST, even if you replace the replacement! Potentially a midfield differential in Alex Gilbey, or a switch of formation (1-2-3-1), then Hull City’s Oscar Estupinan (F) could be an excellent shout. All the best for Gameweek 2!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Do you agree with the ‘Scout Suggestions’ or are you backing yourself? What picks are you considering for Gameweek 1? Send us your thoughts at fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or message direct at #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial)

  1. Heavy Cream
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anyone else immediately hating their team now it’s locked in?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      No. Love it x

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      LTFPL Andy is lol

      Open Controls
    3. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I bench boosted. How do you think I feel 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    5. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I love my team apart from the fact it has no Haaland.
      But decided it wasn’t worth tearing it up for one player.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Having said that I’m surprised his ownership is still over 50% despite his price, crazy fear going on

        Open Controls
      2. Q
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yep chicken out of my no haaland draft

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ah man hold strong!

          Open Controls
          1. Q
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think it was also because I though could Gordon eze nkunku jotas equal the sakas sons in the first 6 games weeks and the more I look the more I thought they could. And with all the money I save on haaland I would have loaded up on premiums. Although I have to say my team doesn’t LOOK half as good haha

            Open Controls
            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Fair, for me it boiled down to this:

              A) Saka | Son | Isak | Trent
              B) Haaland | Gordon | Muniz | 4.5 def

              Open Controls
      3. SamH123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Honestly might be a good idea with Rodri out
        I didn't know Rodri was out until near the deadline

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah I’m not too worried, I can get him in 2 moves in all fairness if needed

          Open Controls
          1. Q
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            At 50/50 ownership there will be an interesting early split. It won’t be a season decider by any means but I think it will create a gap depending on how he performs

            Open Controls
            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Indeed, if it weren’t for that GW2 fixture his ownership would probably be half.

              Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      No. Not a ball kicked yet.

      Open Controls
    7. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough one. I decided to jam both Salah and Haaland into my team because last season I decided at the last minute to add Salah to Haaland instead of spreading out the funds and it turned out to be an excellent decision.

      The obvious problem is that Haaland's price this year makes it much tougher to have both and I've had to make some uncomfortable compromises. Oh well.

      Open Controls
  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    LTFPL Andy having a mare 😆

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      watched his stream, lol. IDK why he is listening to chat and making panic moves in the dying minutes. He made his team worse with two transfers, then instantly regretted it 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Maybe coz it makes him money

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          No money for livestreams unfortunately

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      What happened?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wasn't paying much attention but I think he took out ESR and Robinson to upgrade a mid to Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah Gordon ESR and Robinson to Bruno, Quansah who’s apparently benched and Rogers.

          Team looked way better before

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yea no idea what he was thinking.

            Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      What happened?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Who cares?

        Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        See first comment

        Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hopefully confirms a start for Gordon

    https://x.com/FPLFocal/status/1824510136276144493?t=1M1jHSlK7cUg2vUZ4RWpbA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hall starting in his team as well

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      😀

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      He's captained Isak in case he doesn't play at all!

      Open Controls
      1. MissouriMarten
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Vice.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Vice. baby.

          Open Controls
  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    I bet De Ligt isn't De Ligted to be second choice to Slabhead.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Early days!

      Open Controls
    2. SamH123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      He's certainly getting De Ligted from some teams tonight

      Open Controls
  5. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Glad I switched garnacho out!

    Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    oh dear. My friend - normally "my rival" - decided not to do FPL this year. but we just did a Draft, during which he got the itch to do a normal FPL team. He said he might join in GW2 as an experiment to try and catch me up, but I convinced him to go for it now, so he scrambled a team together in 10 or so mins, but got caught out by the site going down in the final minute. He now has CHO and Isak on the bench 🙁 Perhaps a GW2 start would have been better

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I actually tried that GW2 tactic once. It didn't work lol. But, when you look at your OR and compare it to your GW1 rank after GW2, you will see that some players are beating you.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        compare overall rank with GW2 rank I mean*

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I can't comprehend this. Please add some line breaks

        Open Controls
    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Some paragraphs would make this post more accessible

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Lol modern times. 5 sentences breaKS MY BRAAAAIN

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        oh dear.

        My friend - normally "my rival" - decided not to do FPL this year.

        But we just did a Draft, during which he got the itch to do a normal FPL team.

        He said he might join in GW2 as an experiment to try and catch me up, but I convinced him to go for it now.

        So he scrambled a team together in 10 or so mins, but got caught out by the site going down in the final minute.

        He now has CHO and Isak on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. JoeJitzu +42
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          You possibly could have just mashed this all up together!

          Open Controls
        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ahh thanks

          Open Controls
        3. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 5 Years
          just now

          This has the makings of an ongoing saga !

          Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sounds massively like your fault! …. Good work!

      Open Controls
    4. SamH123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      unless he doesn't score enough points to cover all the 4pt transfer hits a gw1 start is still better

      Open Controls
  7. jay01
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    What was meant to be the benefit of teams being released 75 mins before kick off rather than 60?

    Open Controls
  8. Chris_l25
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    So what did I miss regarding Quansah? How is there a team leak the day before....?

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Are there rumours about him being benched then?

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          Yes.

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        There's always leaks, true or not. Wait until tomorrow for team news. Can't change your GW1 team now.

        Open Controls
      3. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Where are you getting this from?

        Open Controls
      4. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Lets face it, the rumor is no doubt true. So accept it now. Either way, most people have a sub and Ipswich were always gonna score anyway. Played Leif over him myself.

        Open Controls
    2. ibless1
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Reports that Eze's minimum release clause expire at 5pm today. If that's true would take a lot of money to get him out of Palace.

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        This pleases me

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Its City we are talking about..

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can see it now, Eze you can stay at Palace or double your wages & win some trophies?

        Open Controls
      4. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I took him out due to all these uncertainties

        upgraded Quansah to TAA, hopefully no regrets

        Open Controls
      5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        chelsea can easily bid 100-200m for him this window

        Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1824513936399691792

      "The release clause of Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace expires today and no club has activated it.

      Despite interest from several clubs, the clause expires for England winger as
      @BobbyManzi called"

      Has to be good news for us Eze owners.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        But also, 115FC did spend over 100m on Grealish.

        Open Controls
      2. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        congrats to Eze owners, my knees arent strong enough thus I took him out

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          betvictor latest odds for eze next team
          8/11 spurs
          7/4 man city
          3/1 arsenal
          12/1 bar

          Open Controls
      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        i'd hesitate to believe anything fab tweets

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          His business is to make money, he's known to work with agents, clubs to push prices/transfers through. He gets commission from it. It's a complete joke

          Open Controls
          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 14 Years
            just now

            or so they say, i'd stick with ornstein personally

            Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Same, unless it ends with, "There we land!" Or "I'm circumcised"

          Open Controls
    4. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Did anyone Hulk the lineups for today yet? Nothing in Hot Topics.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        no it was a bit messy, for a while as they came out early, but someone made a clean post eventually.

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Care to post them here?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            well I know what they are, why don't you lol.

            Open Controls
            1. Yank Revolution
              • 12 Years
              7 mins ago

              Because you cannot find non-Hot Topic posts on the site. This is news to you?

              Open Controls
              1. Bartowski
                • 13 Years
                6 mins ago

                You know there are other websites in the world right?

                Open Controls
                1. Yank Revolution
                  • 12 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  You people are exhausting...Thanks for being not helpful

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bartowski
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    We're exhausting? You're asking people to post you a line up that was released half an hour ago.

                    Open Controls
                  2. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Just go to BBC sport or sky sports website, click football and into the match. It says. Pasting it here I actually tried, but the formatting is a pain in the butt. Its 50 lines long and I have to delete a million spaces and numbers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bartowski
                      • 13 Years
                      1 min ago

                      You don't have to spoon feed him.

                      Open Controls
              2. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                IDK what you are saying. Yes someone should have hulked the post, but they didn't. You could have checked the team sheets yourself in the time it took to write one of these comments. I'm not posting it if people are too lazy.

                Garnacho is benched, ESR starts, What else to know? Castagne benched.

                Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sim did

        Open Controls
    5. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I ended up with Murphy(VC) instead of Son after lining up all my players so it looks better , Isak(C) so should be fine 🙂

      Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mount is playing as striker for Man Utd, according to lineups.

      Open Controls
      1. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Nah Bruno will be the Striker with Mount at 10

        Open Controls
        1. Hello Palou
            6 mins ago

            I said this 3 hours ago and I'm only just putting out the flames...

            Open Controls
        2. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bruno

          Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        A rival has Garnacho and Quansah 😀

        Open Controls
      3. Hello Palou
          9 mins ago

          Rashford starting over Garnacho.

          Madness.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Rashford way more pre season minutes and also ETH trying to play him into form.

            But yeah Garnacho and Diallo are probably better. Only time will tell.

            Open Controls
            1. Hello Palou
                4 mins ago

                Hope he bangs a couple but its definitely a case of trying to cajole/play him into form.

                He's similar to Rooney was in that when he's bad he's outrageously bad.

                Open Controls
            2. Hey_Arnold
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Garnacho not been back long

              Open Controls
              1. Hello Palou
                  3 mins ago

                  I know but even so....

                  Hope Rashford suddenly wakes up and remembers he's a footballer.

                  Open Controls
            3. Billy Whizz
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              How do I find out my team ID?

              Open Controls
              1. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 min ago

                go to your gw history wk 1 ,its in the url at the top

                Open Controls
              2. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Gameweek history URL

                Open Controls
            4. pakornk
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              So what happens to your accumulated free transfers if you wild card or free hit? Like does it keep the 5 free tansfers (if you have that much) or reset to 1?

              Open Controls
              1. Hey_Arnold
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Keeps

                Open Controls
            5. Bartowski
              • 13 Years
              6 mins ago

              Quansah?????

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Happy Quansah?

                Open Controls
                1. Bartowski
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  From a rumour, that no one will source, more like Unhappy Quansah!

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    IDK, this kind of rumour feels true, but we shall see. I would mentally accept a benching now tbh rather than living in hope only to be disappointed. Ipswich will score anyway, Quansah owners blessed.

                    Open Controls
                  2. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Haha yeah saw that rumour as well... just making a holiday joke.

                    Open Controls
            6. Mother Farke
                6 mins ago

                Bruno just scored a belter in the warm-up 😀

                Open Controls
              • Hey_Arnold
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Bit of a daft article just as the Prem is about to start!

                Open Controls
              • SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                Man Utd team news
                Team to play Fulham: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mount, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford
                Substitutes: Bayindir, De Ligt, Evans, Collyer, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

                Fulham team news
                Team to play Man Utd: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Smith Rowe, Traore, Iwobi, Muniz.
                Subs: Benda, Castagne, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, King, Wilson, Raul, Stansfield.

                Open Controls
              • ididnt
                • 13 Years
                6 mins ago

                Moved Jacob Murphy to ESR last second.

                Think I’m going to regret that

                Open Controls
              • Bob_the_builder
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Took out Eze for Garnacho at the last moment due to the rumors. Season hasn't even started yet and already an egg on my face.

                Open Controls
              • Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 min ago

                looks like fpl stats is working properly

                Open Controls

