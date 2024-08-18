Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this afternoon when Crystal Palace make the short trip to Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side are looking for improvement following their 16th-placed finish last time out, while Palace will be hoping they can continue their streak of seven consecutive games without defeat, dating back to April.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

As for the team news, Jean-Philippe Mateta starts up front for the visitors, despite limiting training with his teammates after featuring for France at the Olympics.

Centre-back Marc Guehi also starts amid interest from Newcastle United.

New arrival Daichi Kamada takes up the Michael Olise role next to Eberechi Eze, with fellow new signings Chadi Riad and Ismaila Sarr on the bench.

There’s no Ivan Toney in Brentford’s squad.

“A lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there’s a lot of transfer interest. Because of all that, we’ve decided not to include him in the squad. “I can’t give too much away the day before. Of course, Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He has been fantastic for us for four years but we showed last season we can cope without him.” – Thomas Frank

Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa, who started the last few friendlies together, instead lead the Brentford attack.

New signing Favio Carvalho makes the bench.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Trevitt

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Sarr, Lerma, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Doucoure, Riad

