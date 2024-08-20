11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Touré De Force
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Szob is a bit unusual

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looked very good in GW1 tbf. Was right up there in terms of attacking threat..

      Open Controls
  2. Touré De Force
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Also reckon Ipswich can keep it tight v City

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sleep on that thought

      Open Controls
  3. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'm pleased I haven't made any transfers or popped the wildcard. Congratulations to everyone with the restraint!

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I hear you. Properly underwhelming GW1 here tbf.

      Open Controls
  4. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Think I'm gonna shift Quansah to Konsa if there's a threat he's gonna drop before the deadline. Had planned to get Konsa for GW3 anyway. May asell do it before losing the value for no reason..

    Open Controls
    1. AnarChYs7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I ended up getting Pau for Quansah as my one transfer this GW. I'm trying out a "stay away from overly owned defenders" policy.

      Open Controls
      1. AnarChYs7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Don't have the bandwidth to time the transfer to the price drop but that was my concern as well.

        Open Controls
  5. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Feels like this is a WC waiting to happen with mounting problems in defence. A -4 would fix it I guess, but I'm wondering as well if my front 8 is wasting £1m but having both ESR and Minteh

    Flekken Vald
    Gabriel Robinson Porro* Quansah* Barco*
    Jota Saka Eze ESR Minteh*
    Haaland Isak Solanke.

    Hitting it now feels too early, but could sort out the defence and perhaps improve the starting midfield too

    Open Controls
  6. I Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Who would you start?

    A) Henderson (WHU)
    B) Sels (sou)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.