  1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Line ups out?

  2. Boz
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good finish by Van Hecke there

  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Onside..

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ahmad train leaving

  5. Chandler Bing
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Amad G or OG?

    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      OG

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      G

  6. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Dunk OG by the looks of ot

  7. Begbie.
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    That's an OG imo.

    1. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      just now

      50:50 for me. Tough call.

  8. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Backside

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Inside

  9. Steirish
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Minteh welbeck to be the new mahrez vardy

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      New Nolan Okocha

  10. JBG
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thanks to that fake leaker I benched Amad... oh well, 99% on me.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      There are no leakers anymore. No gap between news and release

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Amad A imo

    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It was on target tbf.

  12. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    People sold/benched Amad today?

    1. Zilla
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep one here said he benched him according to the leaks

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably benched.

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        just now

        2nd bench. need De Ligt to stay on bench.

  13. mattk lfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden not even in the squad wow

  14. just a man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    This is how the first half should have done. Utd dominated the whole half, created the chance, Amad missed in first half, didn't in second.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wut?

  15. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Oh damn Amad first on my bench 😛

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Change his name to Umad

    2. TyroneGAA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Me too never coming in either

  16. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Goal given to Amad. Looked like a clear OG on replay.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Luckiest team on the planet.

      1. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        LOL

    2. Zilla
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doubt tbh

  17. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Amad G
    Maz A

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      That will probably change to OG A

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What a lucky assist that will be if it stays.

  18. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Outside

  19. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi all - usual source of line-ups is very patchy. Just posting those that I can track down on various sites... will update as I find more..

    Man City team news - Gundogan on bench
    Team to play Ipswich: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland
    Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Gundogan, Nunes, Kabore, McAtee

    Ipswich team news
    Team to play Man City: Muric, Johnson, Greaves, Woolfenden, Tuanzebe, Morsy, Luongo, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap

    Southampton team news
    Starting XI: McCarthy, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, Brereton Diaz, Armstrong.
    Subs: Lumley, Taylor, Bree, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Dibling, Edozie, Amo-Ameyaw, Archer.

    Tottenham team news - Odobert makes debut
    Team to play Everton: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Kulusevski, Odobert; Son.

    Everton team news
    Team to play Tottenham: Pickford; Dixon, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Iroegbunam, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Leif Davies

      1. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        He's playing https://x.com/IpswichTown/status/1827326327503962169

    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      N Forest team news
      Starting XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.
      Subs: Miguel, Omobamidele, Da Silva Moreira, Toffolo, Boly, Dominguez, Yates, Silva, Awoniyi

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Andrson plays for NFO, not for CP or FUL. I wonder why this is so difficult for many to understand.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Anderson 😉

  20. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Livin la vida loca

  21. Random Name
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    It's not an own goal, I swear people sometimes just try to be controversial for the sake of it

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I disagree. I trust my own eyes.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Well the BBC think it may go down as an OG so …

    3. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      The shot didn't look on target.

      Open Controls
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I swear people sometimes just try to be controversial for the sake of it 🙄

  22. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rashford off
    Nacho on

    Utd have a chance to win it now!

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Could have been three down ; had fortunes can change when you have attacking players on the pitch.

  23. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Son up top by the looks of it.

    1. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope he scores big this week, under 10% owned.

  24. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    They have time to change it to assist imo.

  25. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Poolside

  26. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden not in the squad?

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      No

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Team posted above

  27. Ninja Škrtel
    • 10 Years
    just now

    this is torture i knew i should've started Amad over Nkunku ffs...

  28. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Fulham team?

  29. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Chadi Riad debut

    Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Guéhi, Riad, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Eze, Mateta, Edouard.

    Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Holding, Clyne, Doucouré, Ahamada, Kamada, Schlupp, Sarr.‌

