Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with a match between two sides who won to nil on the opening weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

It’s a difficult match to call, this one, with even the bookies thinking there’s not much in it.

These two teams traded away victories last season, with United coming out on top at the Amex three months ago.

Roberto De Zerbi has departed since then, of course, with Fabian Hurzeler replacing him in the Seagulls’ hotseat.

The new Brighton boss makes the only starting XI change across the two sides this lunchtime.

It’s an enforced one, too, with Mats Wieffer missing out with a minor injury.

Billy Gilmour, widely thought to be on his way out of the club, starts in his place.

Yankuba Minteh, taken off with a head injury last weekend, keeps his place on the right flank.

Club record signing Georginio Rutter is on the bench following his midweek move from Leeds United but there is no place in the squad for fellow new boy Brajan Gruda.

Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso are also among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag resists the temptation to change his starting XI following the win over Fulham.

The two substitutes who combined for the winner, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee, are on the bench again.

There is, predictably, no place in the matchday squad for Jadon Sancho.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Hinselwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Milner, Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth, Lamptey, Igor Julio, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Baleba, Adingra, Ayari.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Casemiro, Rashford, Mount, Amad, Fernandes.

Subs: Bayindir, De Ligt, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Garnacho, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Collyer.

