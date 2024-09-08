78
  Admiral Benson
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Yes

    Sheffield Wednesday
      4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      We keep trying to find a cheaper way into Chelsea's attack, but Palmer and to a lesser extent Jackson remain the only viable picks given the 'plethora' of options available to the manager.

      Always good to see someone use the word 'plethora' in an article. It means a lot.

      Ginkapo FPL
        13 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Log off for that pun. You are done

        Sheffield Wednesday
          4 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          It's not a pun.

          The Night Trunker.
            1 Year
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I thought plethora was something that was discarded after child birth unless you were Hanniball Lecter.

            Kiwivillan
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              You're thinking of polenta

              The Night Trunker.
                1 Year
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                I thought they were a indie band from the 80's.

              NorCal Villan
                2 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Nope, it’s paella

            have you seen cyan
              5 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Yea some people fry and eat their plethora, its weird.

              The Night Trunker.
                1 Year
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Maybe we are the weird ones.

                have you seen cyan
                  5 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Jokes aside, absolute weirdos. People really do that, even in the UK.

                  BUZZBOMB ♡
                    9 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Hugh Fearnley Whittaker did it. On toast. Apparently if you do often enough its like a plethora of plaacebos, nice with pollenta, left, right and placenta.

                    have you seen cyan
                      5 Years
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      Lol, I'm going to throw up

              Sheffield Wednesday
                4 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                That's a lot to stomach.

                The Night Trunker.
                  1 Year
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Put it in a Haggis.

                  BUZZBOMB ♡
                    9 Years
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Boom! My favourite ever comment. (Tips hat...)

                  NorCal Villan
                    2 Years
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Great song by The Gourds called I Ate the Haggis

                    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DkEBBIJIWDE

              NorCal Villan
                2 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Placentia is a town in Orange County, California

                The Night Trunker.
                  1 Year
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Sorry I was thinking of Placebo.

                BUZZBOMB ♡
                  9 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Gheorghe Haggis Romania's greatest ever number 10

  AnarChYs7
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Early planned WC team for GW6. I’m only really unhappy with Pedro.

    Raya
    Porro Robinson Davis
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland Wissa Pedro

    Thoughts?

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      3-5-2 might be better formation. There are more 5-5.5 mids than forwards.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I don't trust Porro tbh

      Kiwivillan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        He had more shots than any other player in last game and is playing more as an attacker than defender

      Runnerboy31
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yea this is an odd take. Porro might be the player that gives me the most fomo in the game.

  Ginkapo FPL
    13 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Chelsea are such a mess. Players will never learn partnerships with all the changes

    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Do si do!

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      They may train them. Just like im Liverpool it is Jota+Diaz or Gakpo+Darwin playing together.

      Ginkapo FPL
        13 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Madueke and Sancho
        Mudryk and Neto
        Nkunku and Felix
        And so on

        BUZZBOMB ♡
          9 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Cannon and Ball
          Trevor and Simon
          Hinge and Bracket
          And so on

      Runnerboy31
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Major difference is the Liverpool guys were brought in at different times into a settled squad and their role was clear from the outset:

        Jota was bought as a major upgrade to Shaqiri as the rotation option to a legendary front 3 at the time

        Diaz was bought as the Mane replacement

        Darwin was bought to offer a more traditional nine option Liverpool didn’t otherwise have (Origi) aside

        Gakpo was always bought as versatile backup and strength in depth

        Whereas we are all completely guessing as to the role of any Chelsea asset and whether they are preferred. Even true of Palmer when we was first bought. A year ago if someone had asked you would Chelsea be built around Palmer or Sterling we would have all said Sterling.

        BUZZBOMB ♡
          9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Chelsea assets are like trying to find the Caramel Softie in a box of Milk Tray without looking at the instructions. I dont eat chocolate, so none for me.

  Runnerboy31
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    GW3 lads not GW4

  have you seen cyan
    5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Its funny how some things are exactly the same every season. Never buying a Chelsea or Man U player for GW1 is one.

    Its easy to get sucked in. I fall for Nkunku this season.

    What you need to remember though is firstly, its always going to go horribly wrong, and secondly, their fan bases are so big, that you think its just neutrals recommending them, but its not. Its always their own fans who start the fire.

    Idk where exactly the Bruno pick originated from, but no doubt Andy at LTFPL was responsible ultimately.

    If you have a little book of FPL lessons, add this to it.

  sirmorbach
    8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    How serious are Palmer's and Watkins' injuries?

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I don't think club doctors post on here

      sirmorbach
        8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed

        dansully3
          8 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Ya and it's also a pretty lame response!

        The Night Trunker.
          1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning.
          Our marriage may last longer than expected.

        NorCal Villan
          2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          It’s a reasonable reply

      SAUCY SALAH
        7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Imagine if they did though

    Runnerboy31
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I think the premise of his sarcastic response is true though. Until players are back from the break there won’t be any solid information, most likely.

      NorCal Villan
        2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        It’s totally true but it won’t stop some from thinking this place has information that is unhaveable 😎

  Enzology
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Bizarre comment from spineless Sancho. Talks about one v ones and going directly at defenders.
      Precisely the one thing he can't or won't do. He (it) is such a waste of oxygen.

      Runnerboy31
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Someone’s unnecessarily angry. Waste of oxygen a bit of exaggeration don’t you think?!

    Freshy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Robinson wasn't in the squad for USA

      The Knights Template
        10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Interesting. So is this, this is how I’m moving about the castle these days!

        https://youtu.be/5fFEwiA_KWo?si=rHhn-w11Du_R8r1c

        Now I'm Panicking
          9 Years
          57 mins ago

          Open Controls
          The Knights Template
            10 Years
            50 mins ago

            Absolutely. Enjoy.

          NorCal Villan
            2 Years
            7 mins ago

            If you watch it, no doubt that your holiday will be ruined

    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      These pathetic gambling sites like Ladbrokes, and every single poker site. Perfectly happy to take your money and let you gamble with no verification, but when it comes to withdrawing. Good luck with that. Absolute clowns they are.

      If you weren't aware, you can literally deposit and play poker online with no verification, a child could do it. And I used to as a kid. Thats how terrible they are, and breaking the law themselves.

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        9 Years
        59 mins ago

        You could have got 50/1 that Salah had a shot on goal last weekend. (Paid in free bets).

        I posted about this a couple of years ago. I despise these parasites.

        Every £ they make is a further nail in the coffin of vulnerable, usually young people. Its an unregulated disease. When the fun stops, stop, or a 14 day "I dont want to bet" switch is patronising at best.

        Its disgusting.

      NorCal Villan
        2 Years
        56 mins ago

        Because they make lots of lads broke, innit?

        BUZZBOMB ♡
          9 Years
          45 mins ago

          Its because they exploit people who dont even know they are vulnerable. Its because they prey on usually men who think there's an easy buck to be made, to boast to their mates or wife.

          Theyre scum. Ask all those who ended up divorced, done for fraud, or who are still in debt to these people how was it for them.

          NorCal Villan
            2 Years
            41 mins ago

            I think you have vastly misread the point I was going for but at the same time I agree 100% with what you said

            BUZZBOMB ♡
              9 Years
              31 mins ago

              Sorry buddy. Maybe I did. I just have a thing about gambling addiction and how its so unregulated. Ive seen so many families ruined and cant abide the prolifertion of it these days. Football shirt sponsors. Laddy Ray Winstone adverts. Talk Sports full stop. Its a scourge on our values. I dont gamble. One of the few vices I dont have. Lottery and Grand National, thats it.

              These companies only have so much money to sponsor every jersey under the sun because honest, niaive, working class people have risked their whole being to give it to them. And now theyre wrecked.

              Im fed up that FFS has sold its soul, I wont lie.

          have you seen cyan
            5 Years
            34 mins ago

            Yea I think its despicable that gambling sponsors are permitted in the PL. Smoking and alcohol was banned, and all of those adverts were replaced with gambling ones. You watch any PL game, and there is just non-stop gambling adverts.

            I know I sound hypocritical here, but I know my limits and I am fully aware of my actions. I just want to place accumulators which have massive pay outs, nothing else. And I only do so when I am confident in the results. But I am fully aware that gambling destroys lives and is essentially evil.

            This sleeper app FFS is promoting is basically a platform to encouraging people to bet. I haven't downloaded it, but obviously that is the motivation behind it right.

            BUZZBOMB ♡
              9 Years
              24 mins ago

              Thanks Cyan. You seem to be a good guy. And spot on. They just replaced 2 long known addictions with another in sporf.

              have you seen cyan
                5 Years
                21 mins ago

                Honestly idk how gambling sites have got away with it. They seem to have some hold on the PL and the government. It’s very strange. I like to gamble as I said, when it suits me. But when I see this constantly bombardment it not only annoying, but disgusting. As you said, vulnerable and young people fall for it hook line and sinker, especially because alcohol is normally involved when you watch sports, clouding people’s judgment.

                BUZZBOMB ♡
                  9 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  I think thats the hook mate. Boyyish routine or alcohol. I am not critisizing you because you gamble. I hope you win and enjoy the spoils. You are perfectly entitled to do that.

                  My issue is with the advertising that grabbed good but maybe a wee bit vulnerable guys that were sucked in because of gambling ads and are now fkd because they have been taken advantage of.

                  have you seen cyan
                    5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yea I get your point and agree. When I see adverts, I feel something compelling me to gamble at times. I ignore it 97% of the time, but sometimes, I think it does get me.

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Perfect example of their predatory nature. Anyone who thinks that "broke lads" is a pure coincidence are sadly naive. They literally take the mick out of their own customers.

      The Night Trunker.
        1 Year
        40 mins ago

        I love the free market economy and disagree with you.
        They are operating within the laws of our land for reasons that the law has agreed to with restraints.
        Individuals can protest against the very economy that creates jobs and creativity because of social issues of the diminished responsible ones, but you can not be acute of opinion in this manner when obstruction and expansion will always prevail.
        In short, let the gamblers gamble.
        let the drinkers drink.
        let the smokers smoke.
        let the people free speak.

        oh. and by the way, let those same people go off to war and get killed by the same people that do all of the above and come back if able to be told you can not do that any more because we are now entering a New World Order and we have to kill people in a different way.

        I love to gamble.

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Many poker sites don't act within the law. Been using them for 20+ years. UK based ones, probably are. But 90% of the others aren't. The law is you cant gamble under a certain age, its not, you cant withdraw under a certain age. Have reported many to trading standards, but ofc, they are all based in silly little islands for tax reasons and have legal loop holes.

          The Night Trunker.
            1 Year
            24 mins ago

            As a gambler I understand the pitfalls of winning and losing.
            As a drinker I understand the pitfalls of socially drinking and alcoholism.
            As an atheist and self obsessed womanising, alcoholic, gambling tree hugger my relatives won the battle for me in the 1st and 2nd world war.
            What they did not tell me is that as a free thinking individual I have to understand that the freedom they won comes at a price.
            Namely their death and my responsibility to shut the feck up.

            have you seen cyan
              5 Years
              22 mins ago

              People can have freedom to do what they want. But they don't need constant averts encouraging it. I know I have gone off my main point here about the withdrawal thing. But the advertising, is a big bug bear of mine.

              The Night Trunker.
                1 Year
                11 mins ago

                Whatever your bug bears are sir I'm sure they are heavy.
                This site is operating responsibly within the (I would say) tight constraints of the open market.
                Whether you like it or not, gambling is an industry operating in this country under strict lawful oversight.
                If you want communism and austerity and death by chocolate rainbow coloured unicorns then ban every thing except your particular shade of blancmange.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  lol

                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    Good Night!

            2. Fellaini's Fro
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              I agree with the free agency of the individual, but the free market as a global system generates mindless individuals (consumers) with no agency.

    • Bolivian Seaman
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Minteh or Wissa for the season?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wissa without a doubt. Nailed, striker.

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah I'm tempted with Wissa to replace Isak in 6.

        2. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Igor Thiago should be back in 2025

    • evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      5 days and a sleep until I watch my double Man Utd defence crush my fantasy dream when Dwayne Dibley scores for Southampton, yey.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Man U better keep a CS. I have Onana. I will be raging if they score lol.

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ugarte gotta start.

    • BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Barcelona paid UNICEF to sponsor them.

      Honest question (not from Cillian from whatever effing ponsy schme he was promoting), if I rejoined as a member, would yo FFS do away with this ""first gambling scheme company pants"?

