Rating your Fantasy EFL teams ahead of Gameweek 6

We received a fantastic response to our request for your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 teams. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we’ve selected a few that caught our eye. Let’s explore why these teams could be big scorers or might benefit from a few tweaks based on our ‘Scout Suggestions’.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more here on the EFL website and also on Fantasy Football Scout.

@MichaelNormNorm

Glenn Morris (G) of Gillingham is a valid selection for the number one role in Gameweek 6, with the Gills at home against Tranmere Rovers. Gillingham are strong favourites to win at Priestfield, given their unbeaten home record this season. However, a clean sheet might be a stretch, considering Tranmere’s impressive form. The visitors are unbeaten, despite only scoring three goals this season. Morris has scored nine points in two games, including a 1-0 clean sheet against Chesterfield (H). A decent shout for this week.

DEFENDERS

At the back we have the defensive duo of Matt Clarke (D) and Bryant Bilongo (D). Clarke has returned an impressive 44 points overall, through his defensive capabilities in addition to the attacking threat that he possesses. Against a struggling PNE side, we expect him to perform well and return a considerable number of points. Further, the same goes for Bilongo who has managed a significant 43 points, with his best performance coming in Gameweek 1 where he returned an impressive 15-point haul with a goal (+7), clean sheet (+5), three clearances (+1) and 90 minutes played (+2) for the Gas. Two strong picks for this week!

MIDFIELDERS

In front of the defensive assets we have the highly in-demand Luke Molyneux (M) and Gillingham’s Jack Nolan (M). Molyneux is an extremely popular Fantasy asset, currently backed by a huge 21.2% of the Fantasy community and this is justified with his overall return of 48 points. Nevertheless, Molyneux has been quite inconsistent thus far, only managing to return two points in Doncaster’s last match against Gillingham (H). Nolan’s a low-owned option with potential upside. He’s contributed a goal (+6) and assist (+3) in five Gameweeks, averaging 4.8 points. While his ownership is only 0.5% and the upside could be huge, we’re not thrilled by the pick.

FORWARDS

Leading the line for this manager are two very popular picks in Billy Sharp (F) and Alfie May (F). We love the Sharp captaincy shout, with Donny’s talisman scoring three goals (+15) and one assist (+3) in five Gameweeks. It provides a higher upside than Molyneux, who is likely to be a popular armband choice. On the other hand, while May (F) has been electric for Birmingham City, he faces Wrexham (H), who have only conceded two goals in five games.

CLUB PICKS

We like the approach of one home and one away pick. Selecting Middlesbrough against PNE (H) seems solid, given PNE’s rocky start to the campaign. Equally, Doncaster Rovers have been ace up until now, which has led them to the top of the table, securing 12 points from a possible 15. Against Harrogate Town (A), there is no doubt Donny have a good chance of securing a win. Although, if they blank, you then have two players AND a club likely to blank…

Scout Suggestions: We’d look to replace Nolan, who is yet to secure a double-digit haul this campaign. An easy switch would be for Aaron Wildig (M) of Newport County. The midfielder tends to gain many points through his interceptions (+18) and goals (+18) so could be a great alternative! Nolan could prove to be a great pick, so the decision lies with you. All the best Michael!

@Dan_Bower333

This manager has opted for Charlton Athletic’s number one, Will Mannion (G), who has a great chance of returning well in Gameweek 6 when his side travels to Shrewsbury Town. Averaging 5.6 points and securing three clean sheets (+15) in five games, he’s a good shout for the goalkeeper spot.

DEFENDERS

Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) and Stockport County’s Fraser Horsfall (D) make up the defence. Both defenders have provided some excellent performances in Fantasy EFL and we saw the threat that Demetriou poses in Gameweek 5 with his outstanding 16-point haul. He provided an assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). Overall an excellent showing of his defensive and attacking abilities.

Horsfall has also been a consistent figure with his best performance coming in Gameweek 3 where he secured his backers 11 points in the Hatters’ 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers (H). A clean sheet (+5), an assist (+3) and five clearances (+1) alongside the two bonus points for featuring for the full match saw his first double-digit return of the season. Both are strong picks.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park we have two popular picks in Luke Molyneux (M) and Daniel Crowley (M). They are certainly players that have the potential to return a considerable number of points in Gameweek 6 with both involved in winnable fixtures for their sides. However, Crowley was omitted from the Magpies Gameweek 5 squad, which shocked many managers across Fantasy EFL! Keep an eye on the line-up; if he’s not involved again then removing him is necessary.

FORWARDS

Leading the line here is Birmingham City’s talisman Alfie May (F) alongside Stockport County’s Louie Barry (F). Both forwards have been excellent so far this season, which is why there are no arguments with the selection here. Although we are not enthusiastic about May’s captaincy, he is the most likely candidate to score for the Blues. Barry against Crawley Town (A) is someone we expect to be amongst the goals, especially after the form he has shown already this season, scoring three goals (+15) in the first four matches for his side.

CLUB PICKS

Two away club selections is very bold… but we like it! Of all the away ties this weekend, we’re most confident that Sunderland will beat Plymouth at Home Park. The Black Cats have been outstanding so far, hence why they currently sit top of the table and will return post-international break in style.

The second club pick of Charlton Athletic travelling to Shrewsbury (A) feels brave, with the Addicks only recording one point in two games. However, the Shrews have only won once in five matches, losing the other four, so we understand the shout. There is a maximum of 22 points when selecting two away club picks and I do not see why this won’t be achieved, especially with the opponents that both clubs face in Gameweek 6.

Scout Suggestions: Including more differentials is our recommendation. On paper a very strong team, but the main drawback is the popularity of the midfielders with Molyneux owned by 21.1% and Crowley backed by 5.1%. If both blank, which they have done this season, then this is a huge opportunity missed to select a differential with a high potential of returning a substantial number of points. There is no saying either that Crowley starts this Gameweek either. All the best for this week Dan!

@BrumantCornell

While the initial response to this squad is positive, a deeper analysis reveals a potential shortcoming in the lack of differentials. Between the sticks, Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) has been a standout performer, contributing significantly to the team’s success. However, he faces a daunting challenge against Birmingham City’s potent attack. Despite this, Okonkwo’s 35 total points and four clean sheets (+20) in five matches demonstrate his exceptional abilities. We expect save points at St. Andrew’s!

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou (D) alongside Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D) make up the defence. Both players have provided some defensive masterclasses, whilst being able to impose themselves in an attacking sense, providing goals and/or assists for their respective clubs. Jones has secured 8.6 average points, totalling 43, with two double-digit hauls this season. Jones has helped the Addicks to three clean sheets (+15), selected by 9.4% of Fantasy EFL managers. Therefore, his popularity emphasises that managers are expecting a clean sheet lock for Charlton’s number five.

MIDFIELDERS

There appears to be a pattern emerging, with another manager backing Luke Molyneux (M) despite his two-point return in their last match. Doncaster travel to Harrogate Town, who have struggled to find form so far this season, so it is understandable that he is as popular as he is, especially after his two scintillating performances in Gameweeks 1 and 4 where he secured his backers a staggering 19 points. His popularity might explain why he wears the captain’s armband, but his inconsistent performances remain a concern.

Alongside the Fantasy EFL star man is Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (M) who did provide a healthy 12 points in his side’s 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the Racecourse Ground in Gameweek 5. Manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Lee is dealing with a minor injury. As a result, his availability for Monday’s match remains uncertain. If Lee is able to start, his attacking prowess will be a significant asset. With two goals (+12) and two assists (+6) thus far, he has been a key contributor to the team’s success. However, concerns about his fitness and ability to play a full match persist.

FORWARDS

Leading the line for this manager is Bradford City’s talisman Andy Cook (F) and once again Alfie May (F). Cook blanked in the opening two Gameweeks, but since then has scored three goals (+15) in three games, totalling 28 points for his performances. With only 1.9% ownership, he’s a solid differential, as the Bantams travel to Walsall. Last season, Bradford beat Walsall 2-3 away from home, and Andy Cook scored to make it 2-1, providing the assist to level the scoring. Managers will be hoping he can replicate his form at the Bescot Stadium and secure Graham Alexander’s side three points.

CLUB PICKS

Both Notts County and Wrexham are strong contenders, but Wrexham face the challenging task against Birmingham City away from home. With only five opportunities to select Wrexham this season, a less risky option might be preferable. Notts County against Bromley is expected to result in an away win, but Bromley shouldn’t be underestimated, with the Ravens already defeating London rivals Wimbledon at home.

Scout Suggestions: The only drawback of including May is that you have also opted for Okonkwo. Therefore, although you may gain points from May scoring (+5) you will then lose points as Okonkwo has failed to keep a clean sheet (-5), therefore swapping one of them out would certainly be advised and then points can be maximised elsewhere!

@SeriouslyFPL

This team is very unique with the inclusion of some differentials and popular picks and the double-up on both Sunderland and Sheffield United players.

This manager has opted for the Blades number one Michael Cooper (G). The Blades have been solid defensively, with Cooper contributing 10 Fantasy EFL points so far. His clean sheet against Watford in Gameweek 4 earned him six points. Facing Hull City (A), who have only scored two goals in four games, this seems a strong pick.

DEFENDERS

In front of the goalkeeper is Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D). Clarke has become a popular Fantasy asset, now backed by 6.2% of managers. This is certainly justified with his 44 points tally. With a home tie up next against PNE, we have high expectations that Clarke will return a substantial number of points. Next to him is Dennis Cirkin (D) who is another viable selection for Gameweek 6 with his side travelling to Plymouth to face the Pilgrims who have struggled to find form this season. Another defender that has the potential to provide both defensive and attacking returns. Good picks.

MIDFIELDERS

Making up the midfield is Sheffield United’s Oliver Arblaster (M) and Watford’s Edo Kayembe (M). Doubling up on the Blades seems bold. Having said this, Arblaster has been a consistent figure for his side, so far contributing two goals (+12) and two interceptions (+4), totalling 26 points. Secondly, backing Watford assets is also a risk with the Hornets facing Coventry City at Vicarage Road. Coventry have not had the best start to the 2024/25 campaign, securing only four points so far, but last season they did manage to beat the Hornets 2-1 when they visited Vicarage Road. Nevertheless, Kayembe has provided some scintillating performances this season, with his best performance coming in Gameweek 2 where he managed to provide his Fantasy backers with 17 points. Certainly a player with the potential to return a considerable sum of points! A bold but logical choice.

FORWARDS

Leading the line for this manager is Eliezer Mayenda (F) and Josh Maja (F). Both players have been amongst the goals already this season with Mayenda scoring two (+10) and providing two assists (+6). He is certainly a top talent and someone who is likely to be influential when Sunderland take on Plymouth, who have already conceded seven goals this season. We love the captaincy shout – go big or go home!

Maja is also a player that is likely to cause problems in Gameweek 6. He has scored four goals (+20) so far this season, with three of them coming in the Baggies’ opening game. West Brom face newcomers Portsmouth next, who have conceded eight goals in four games. Both strikers are good shouts!

CLUB PICKS

The club picks here are very interesting with Derby County being backed at home against Cardiff City. Cardiff have had a very poor start to the campaign, only securing one point from their opening four matches. With Derby winning both of their home matches this season, we fully expect the Rams to come out on top against the Bluebirds.

Backing QPR away at Sheffield Wednesday feels risky. While QPR have a slight edge based on their early-season points, Wednesday’s home advantage makes it a challenging matchup. If this game were at Loftus Road, the R’s would be favoured. However, at Hillsborough, you never know which Owls side will turn up.

Scout Suggestions: We think this team has serious potential to return a considerable number of points and has a nice balance of the in-demand players and some outsider picks. The only recommendation we have is to potentially change the QPR club pick to a team in better form, Sunderland who make the trip to Plymouth could be a good alternative. The final choice lies with you, so best of luck for this week!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Do you agree with the ‘Scout Suggestions’ or are you backing yourself? What picks are you considering for Gameweek 5? Send us your thoughts at fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or message direct at #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial)



