FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 4

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 4. It was a time when another 940,783 Wildcards were played, Erling Haaland’s (£15.2m) ownership rose to 68% and some of the biggest scores were aided by a bit of bench jam.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Taku Muvingi is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and has risen to 22nd in the worldwide rankings.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

There’s also a new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. Salah-Eddine Mouhib edges ahead of Abioud Iq, who has the same number of points but has made more transfers.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 4 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 33 after hits, with 68 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,209 are going through to Gameweek 5. To help over the weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show the current live statistics.

Entry will probably reopen on Thursday for a few hours but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Mohsin Saleem was the Gameweek’s highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Haaland, Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m) – an auto-sub for Phil Foden (£9.3m) – Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) and Diogo Dalot (£5.0m). This is a ghost team, with no changes since Gameweek 1.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues are now active, where we can see that there have already been four different leaders in League 1: Cak Juris, then Carl Price, Sameer Sohail and now Simon MacNair.

Simon came 440th in 2021/22 after four earlier top 7k finishes, ranking 27th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 3 update.

MODS & CONS

Geoff Dance leads for a fourth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 4,063rd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Similarly, it’s his fourth week on top of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Arnej Galjot is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and has risen to 2,266th overall. He’s had two previous top 8k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Ilyas Piperdy has reached the summit of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p), rising to 7,950th overall. He came 418th in 2014/15, after two earlier top 8k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ilyas is also the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chaballer is still number one in his own Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk), for a second week. He sits 154th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

David Ng has taken the lead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). Previously, he finished inside the top 2k in four of the five seasons between 2009/10 and 2013/14, coming 793rd, 257th, 40th and 1,526th.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Chaballer, who also remains ahead for a second week in his own Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This is only for teams inside the top thousand of our FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson played his Wildcard and leads for a third week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

There’s a new pace-setter in my Opening Day League, as Charles Richter received double-digit hauls from captain Haaland, Watkins and Andre Onana (£5.0m), alongside additional contributions from auto-subs Ola Aina (£4.4m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m).

Andy Selby is on the same number of points but he’s made more transfers.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

David Crichton is now the leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and is 4,217th.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

P B leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and has risen to 4,118th overall. As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), they’ve slipped to 181st in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Nick Collier is up to first place in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). He has risen to 4,651st overall but has shamefully finished outside the top million in both of the last two seasons.

