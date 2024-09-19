How the Scouts fared in their first Sleeper draft league fixtures

Sponsored by Sleeper

Having held a draft during September’s international break, last weekend brought the first set of fixtures in the Fantasy Football Scout staff mini-league.

It’s part of our association with Sleeper, a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, simply download Sleeper on either the App Store or Play Store.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News

Chris James – CEO of Scout, 'El Fozzie' hosts our Spaces on X

Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side

Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher

Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host

Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge 'X' account

Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video

Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest

Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats

Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 4 played out:

Goal-scoring defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Fabian Schar gave Ed an incredibly tight 93.75 – 93.00 win over Sam, whilst the heroic hauls of Ollie Watkins, Gabriel, Diogo Dalot and David Raya accumulated a huge 140.00 score for Scott.

Yet the biggest win belonged to Marc. A brace from Erling Haaland allowed him to thrash Tom J, the unlucky owner of goalless Dominic Solanke and the surprisingly absent Joao Pedro.

MATCHDAY 5

Preparing for the next round of games, four managers have adjusted their roster with transfers.

All have a Brentford theme, as Fabio Carvalho, Mikkel Damsgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are captured by Sam, Marc and Neale respectively. The latter also brings in Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey. Meanwhile, Tom F takes a punt on Kevin Schade, believing he’ll be the starting centre-forward during Yoane Wissa‘s injury.

“I was delighted with the winning start against Tom Freeman – I say ‘winning’, more of a thrashing at 99.75 to 53.00 – that sees the Fielding Foxes into second place. “It was a somewhat ironic outcome for an Everton fan versus an Aston Villa fan, even more so as a Villa player was my second top scorer – Lucas Digne’s 15.5 points were only behind Mateta’s 22.5. Meanwhile, my four much-mocked Everton assets (including the 28.5 of Dwight McNeil) were stuck on the bench! “Looking forward to the match-up against last-placed Tom Johnson this week. I have high hopes for Mateta, Calvert-Lewin and Gordon but am a little concerned about Dominic Solanke.” – Chris James, manager of Fielding Foxes

As Chris alludes to, he experienced neither the joy of Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin points nor an actual real-life win for his beloved Everton. But he’s confident of compounding Tom J’s misery from last week.

