91
Sleeper September 19

How the Scouts fared in their first Sleeper draft league fixtures

91 Comments
Having held a draft during September’s international break, last weekend brought the first set of fixtures in the Fantasy Football Scout staff mini-league.

It’s part of our association with Sleeper, a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, simply download Sleeper on either the App Store or Play Store.

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league? 1

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

  • Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News
  • Chris James – CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X
  • Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side
  • Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher
  • Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host
  • Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account
  • Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video
  • Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest
  • Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats
  • Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 4 played out:

How Scout staff are preparing for Sleeper draft league's Matchday 5

Goal-scoring defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Fabian Schar gave Ed an incredibly tight 93.75 – 93.00 win over Sam, whilst the heroic hauls of Ollie Watkins, Gabriel, Diogo Dalot and David Raya accumulated a huge 140.00 score for Scott.

Yet the biggest win belonged to Marc. A brace from Erling Haaland allowed him to thrash Tom J, the unlucky owner of goalless Dominic Solanke and the surprisingly absent Joao Pedro.

MATCHDAY 5

How Scout staff are preparing for Sleeper draft league's Matchday 5 1

Preparing for the next round of games, four managers have adjusted their roster with transfers.

All have a Brentford theme, as Fabio Carvalho, Mikkel Damsgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are captured by Sam, Marc and Neale respectively. The latter also brings in Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey. Meanwhile, Tom F takes a punt on Kevin Schade, believing he’ll be the starting centre-forward during Yoane Wissa‘s injury.

“I was delighted with the winning start against Tom Freeman – I say ‘winning’, more of a thrashing at 99.75 to 53.00 – that sees the Fielding Foxes into second place.

“It was a somewhat ironic outcome for an Everton fan versus an Aston Villa fan, even more so as a Villa player was my second top scorer – Lucas Digne’s 15.5 points were only behind Mateta’s 22.5. Meanwhile, my four much-mocked Everton assets (including the 28.5 of Dwight McNeil) were stuck on the bench!

“Looking forward to the match-up against last-placed Tom Johnson this week. I have high hopes for Mateta, Calvert-Lewin and Gordon but am a little concerned about Dominic Solanke.” – Chris James, manager of Fielding Foxes

As Chris alludes to, he experienced neither the joy of Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin points nor an actual real-life win for his beloved Everton. But he’s confident of compounding Tom J’s misery from last week.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

Alongside Fantasy FC drafts, there’s Pick’em – a Premier League prediction league. You can join Scout’s for free by clicking here.

In Pick’em, all you do is predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to win each month but the overall season-long winner gets £7,500 worth of prizes!

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Sangare red flagged until end of Nov 🙁

    Pedro & Isak out more of priority… probably latter for Watkins if he’s fit now?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Let's go Dibling!

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Is Pedro definitely out?

      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Hopefully not! As don’t want to take a point hit, and Isak gotta go

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        João Pedro update:

        “Yeah so… he made a training session today and we shouldn’t, we don’t want to go any risk for today, and let’s see how the next days will be.”

        (Via “Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC” on YouTube)

        Credits to Brighton fan FPL Instinctive on Twitter/X

        1. Evasivo
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Thanks JBG, sounds like a 20min run out let’s see

    3. Josh.E
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I thought Pedro trained

  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Diaz (C) or prioritise Salah (C) for one week before moving to Saka?

    Munoz, Jota, Muniz, Isak > Greaves, Salah (C), Stewart, DCL 4FT’s.

    Pope
    Saliba Gabriel Porro
    Salah Diaz Gordon ESR B.B.Diaz
    Haaland DCL

    Sa Robinson Greaves Stewart

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Do it.

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Could just do Isak > Watkins.

        Diaz vs Haaland for (C) GW 5.

        Then,

        GW 6:

        Munoz, B.B.Diaz, Jota, Muniz > Greaves, Dibling, Mbeumo, Havertz

  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would Isak be injured, still go with Saka to Salah (c) while playing Konsa/Murphy or do Isak to Watkins/DCL/Vardy?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Get Watkins. You will need Saka after this GW.

    2. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      If Isak is injured, transfer him out. Haaland capt is fine (or Watkins even if you bring him in)

      You'll want Saka back next week.

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Save FT. Play Rogers.
    B) Wissa to DCL. Bench Rogers.

    1. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'd play Rogers still but nothing wrong with B.

      Is there an option to do B and play both...?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yes. Can bench ESR.

        Open Controls
        1. twoplustwo
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I’m doing this alongside the DCL transfer and playing Rogers

    2. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

  5. THAT'S LIFE
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Carvalho - talk to me. If the minutes are there whats not to like?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I don’t think he is a user on this site.

    2. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      It's the IF part of this that is the problem though although with Wissa ruled out, chances are better.

      Mbeumo nailed leaving two spots between Lewis-Potter, Schade and Carvalho???

      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I prefer Schade. He's a smooth operator

  6. Mother Farke
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Wirtz G. Already.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        And another

        1. borntorun
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Glorious. Have Wirtz and Grimaldo. This first half has been absolute heaven.

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Same here!

    • AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Areola (Fab)
      TAA, Gabriel, Greaves (Lewis, Mosquera)
      Salah, Diaz, Mbeumo, Eze, Rogers
      Haaland, Pedro (Wissa)

      4 FTs for GW6. Early thoughts on?:

      A. Salah, Wissa --> Saka, Havertz
      B. Diaz, Wissa, Pedro, Areola --> Semenyo, Havertz, Stewart, Raya

      A is probably clear? Especially since I think Raya's hopefully capped at 6 points each in GW6/7 and I can live with using a transfer for him later. Don't love losing Salah but can't have them all

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        C. Wissa to DCL

        1. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I get the appeal but atm I'm fine playing Rogers this week and am pretty set on Havertz in in 6. Cue the DCL brace!

    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      On WC:

      A. McNeil
      or
      B. Rogers

      1. AlleRed
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think it's McNeil, unless the 0.3 makes a big difference!

    • Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Everyone wildcarding to get three Arsenal players GW6
      Fair enough.
      But Arsenals good fixture run only lasts three games between GW6 and GW8 and afterward face Liverpool at home, then Chelsea and Newcastle away.
      I might save my WC and just use freebies.
      I'm pretty sure I don't want to be wildcarding in McNeil and DCL etc

      1. AlleRed
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I think it's viable to just use frees if you don't have too much to clean up in your team. I do also think they've illustrated they can keep clean sheets against anyone at a high clip. Lots regretting not having Arsenal defenders for these early tricky fixtures. But sure a triple up isn't required from GW9, which can also be addressed with frees after a WC

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Chelsea and Newcastle are easy. Only Liverpool will be tricky.

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Wishful thinking

        2. Mighty Duck
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Woudn't be so confident about Newcastle. They made Arteta whine af at St. James Park last year.

      3. Hanz0
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Worth taking a -4 to get Salah (c)?

        Went without Salah this past GW and it worked out great but not sure I want to roll the dice again.

        Already own TAA Diaz and Jota and plan to WC in GW6.

        Would likely sell Jota to Salah funded by downgrading Saka or Isak.

        Not optimal taking a hit but makes for a stress free weekend not having to worry about Salah hauling. Thoughts?

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I took a hit for Salah last week. Didn’t work out but don’t feel bad about it for the reasons you mention. Great captaincy option this weekend

        2. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I think it's reasonable. Isak may be out and Saka's ceiling shouldn't be too high this week. Questions over Jota/Diaz minutes

      4. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thoughts, Benching Isak & Lewis currently?

        Who to bench if Isak is fit to play?

        Henderson,
        Robinson, Konate, Porro
        Salah, Gordon, Jota, Rogers, ESR
        Haaland, Welbz,

        4m, Isak, Lewis, Hall,

        0.4

        1FT

        1. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I would bench ESR over Isak.

          Sure he has scored more than Rogers but plays fewer minutes and has been fortunate to get the points he has imo.

          Rogers has better fixture (Wolves conceded 6 vs Chelsea) and in opposite fashion to ESR has been super unlucky not to score / assist

        2. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          50/50 ESR or Rogers. Maybe ESR

        3. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Probably ESR. Maybe even Welbeck though. Forest defense is legit

      5. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        What would you do here?

        A) Sell Isak for a punt (DCL etc) and maybe wildcard for 6
        B) Wildcard now
        C) Roll the FT, start ESR and use 2FTs for 6

        1FT 0.0ITB
        Raya
        Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
        Salah Jota Eze Rogers
        Haaland Isak** Pedro*

        4.0 ESR Robinson Barco**

        Thanks!

        1. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          I'd roll, that's what the bench is for. Not the week for WC. If DCL braces it's just bad luck!

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Nice one, thanks. Reckon WC6 is the move here or just use 2FTs on, say, Gabriel and Mbeumo?

            Open Controls
            1. AlleRed
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              I think it's just about WC as it'll let you get to three Arsenal if you'd like, move on Isak, Barco, Munoz. I have Pedro after WC'ing but I think there are better options than him from 6 too. Jota/ESR/Gvard (unless he looks more attacking) probably not in a WC6 team either. Nice one though if you had Haaland/Salah/ESR/Raya from the start - your team did what it needed to do to get to WC6

              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Thanks man. Alas, only had Salah since last week. Raya’s been my player of the season! Slow start but that can all change. Think I’ll wildcard for 6. All the best!

                1. AlleRed
                  • 7 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Raya alone a great call and I think against the grain of ffs readers. You too mate!

                  1. PascalCygan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Cheers mate! My thinking was the new bonus system, while punishing keepers who rely on save points alone, would reward those with greater clean sheet chances, so putting a bit of a premium on the keepers has worked out. Shame the rest hasn’t worked out!

      6. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Would you risk selling Haaland this gw to fund Salah and Watkins?

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Value?

        2. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          1 week punt, sure!

          1. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Yep

            Open Controls
        3. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yes, though ofc it's 2 FTs that could be used at a later point. Just depends on your approach to transfers!

        4. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Depends on the size of yo balls

      7. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Which one would you rather have, gw5 only:

        A) Salah (C) Greaves
        B) Diaz (C) Trent

        1. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          A. No minutes concerns for Salah, pens. Can't ask for a better Greaves fixture. TAA looks great but more likely to not get an attacking return than to get one. I own Diaz but couldn't trust with (C)

          1. JÆKS ⭐
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Cheers man!
            Pool's front 3 will be a total surprise for me against BOU 🙂

      8. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Best one week punt to replace Isak? Budget is 8.9. Watkins seems the obvious choice but what about Solanke ? Cheers

        1. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Nah Watkins is the choice I feel

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Watkins

          Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Cheers both

        4. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Solanke for me

          Open Controls
          1. Show Me Bobs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I have Solanke in my draft league, but he has 2 baboons in Werner and Johnson sending him horrible balls. Shame.

      9. Bobadoba
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Pedro out for DCL?

        Open Controls
        1. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          DCL's the better option on a WC with better fixtures and no fitness concerns, but I'll be holding the transfer instead of doing this as Pedro can easily outscore DCL. But if you have a hunch go for it!

          1. Bobadoba
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Ok ta

            Open Controls
      10. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Just fantastic. Wirtz brace, grimaldo goal.. should be grimaldo assist too but given as gk own goal

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          132 pts 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. kamdaraji
            • 15 Years
            26 mins ago

            Well done but you don't win any money

            1. kamdaraji
              • 15 Years
              25 mins ago

              Even where I get high scores I don't brag seems a bit childish

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                22 mins ago

                Did I hit a nerve? Quit being a salty oldie 🙁

                1. kamdaraji
                  • 15 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Points total at end of seaso

                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Complete your sentence, oldie

                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      You will never beat my 20th position overall in Uefa CL in 2011/12. I am both older and wiser than you young man

              2. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                We moan and complain when our players fail. Why not cheer and be happy when our players succeed?

                1. kamdaraji
                  • 15 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I'm happy just remember don't get ahead of ourselves lol

      11. Sid07
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        saka + isak to salah(c) + vardy

        1) yes
        2) no

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yes

        2. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Y

      12. kamdaraji
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Points total at end of season is what matters. Good start but you probably won't win the tournament lol

        1. kamdaraji
          • 15 Years
          24 mins ago

          Oops meant in reply to partytime above lol

        2. Dubem_FC
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Everything alright??

          1. kamdaraji
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Nope lol

        3. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Doesn't matter. I dont expect to win tournament. So will u just sit like a statue everytime ur player or captain scores?

          1. kamdaraji
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            I just split with my partner not doing too well right now sorry. My FPL is in tatters for good measure seems like the whole world is against me. I guess FPL or fantasy footie can sometimes take a backwards step. We will all have good times and bad times

      13. Show Me Bobs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Took a punt this week, who to start:

        1. Carvalho (TOT)
        2. Nketiah (MUN)

        1. AlleRed
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Think it has to be Eddie until we know what Carvalho's minutes look like

          1. Show Me Bobs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I think so too, I just don't really want to put him against my defender Dalot.

      14. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Best use of 1 free transfer this week?

        Sanchez
        Trent Mykolenko* Harwood
        Salah ESR Jota Palmer
        Haaland Pedro* Wood

        Vald Anderson Nedeljković Sangaré

        1 ft 0.3 itb

        Squad is hanging on by a thread, what are the chances Pedro and Mykolenko play gw5?

        If Mykolenko ruled out I might just risk Pedro with Anderson to sub in if he doesn’t play.

        Advice appreciated

