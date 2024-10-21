191
  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What to do with Delap?
    A Keep and play v Everton
    B Transfer ( free) to
    1. Wissa
    2. Strand Larsen
    3. Raúl
    4. Ndiaye

    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      34 mins ago

      1

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Keeping.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Assuming you have Mbeumo, 2.

    Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm all about Ndiaye but if I had to pick now looking at fixtures it has to be 2

  The FPL Units
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves before price change?

    Robbo, Saka, Eze & Havertz => RAN, Palmer, Son & Wissa -4

    Current team:
    Raya Fab
    Robbo* Lewis TAA Konsa Faes
    Saka* Eze* Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz* Pedro

    Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Loathed to get rid of Havertz just yet, but I understand he's providing the funds. Do it.

      The FPL Units
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, finger hovering over the button.

    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Like it - have a plan how to get Saka back ( presumably from Son in 12)

      The FPL Units
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, yeah plan is Son to Saka or even TAA & Son to 4.5 & Salah in GW12.

    No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Don’t forget havertz has scored in his last 7 home games or something and guess what he’s home next

      The FPL Units
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 min ago

        He is dropping in price and want to take the 0.1 profit and I think Wissa vs IPS should get a return.

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks a cracking quadruple and not too tricky to get Saka back.

    Waylander
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't be making any moves til the deadline. There's a lot of midweek fixtures to come.

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it's early to make 4 moves tbh
      Wissa just back from injury etc
      Isn't Pedro a better sell?

  Wayner9
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    TAA & Diaz -> Ait Nouri & Son, worth -4?

    RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      I did these exact moves for free last night, so a big yes from me.

      For a hit, it’s less attractive but I’d still do it. Trent not attacking at all, and Diaz is just a headache now.

    Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Good move but wait til deadline.

  FPLMACKEM
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Saliba, TAA,
    Saka, Mbeumo, Diaz, Rogers
    Haaland (c), DCL, Solanke

    Fabianski, Semenyo, Van Den Berg, Greaves

    3FT 0.2 itb

    Another horrendous week. Transfers I'm considering are.

    TAA, Diaz and Saliba to RAN, Palmer and Porro/Lewis (im annoyingly 0.1 from Gvardiol)

    Does this sound good? Any other suggestions?

    Bleh
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good to me. Would go for Lewis over Porro who I think is overpriced.

      The FPL Units
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 min ago

        This

  Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    0.1 short of doing Konate & Dibling > RAN & McNeil.
    Where can I find it please?
    3FT so no hits

    1. Muric > non-playing keeper
    2. Dalot > Lewis
    3. Wood > Raul/Delap/Strand or similar
    4. Havertz > Cunha and have loads left over to deal with Greaves next week
    5. Don't do the transfers

    Flekken (Muric)
    Gabriel Konate Dalot (Myko Greaves)
    Palmer Son Mbeumo Rogers (Dibling)
    Havertz Haaland Wood

    Bleh
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      4

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're creating an unnecessary benching headache, just do nothing this week.

  Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Who to downgrade to afford Saka > Palmer? The latter leaves considerably more ITB.

    A. Raya > Pickford
    B. Gabriel > RAN

    Raya
    Gabriel, Lewis, Konsa
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    (Fab, VdV, Faes, Jebb*)

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A, find another route to RAN.

    Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A. You'll miss Gab more long term.

    Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks both. Other option is to downgrade Solanke > Raul or Cunha and upgrade ESR. Have 3 FTs.

  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Last Man Standing GW8 (1247 teams)

    Safety score = 25
    Top score = Dale Sunderland and Noel Leigh scored 74

    93 teams to be removed, 1154 teams through to GW9
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ah bugger just joined it and out already with 23.

      TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tough week for those with no Chris Wood or Son.

    Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Say if you scored 28 but took a -4, would you still be removed?

      I never take hits, so wondered this

      have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        ofc

      TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        15 Years
        11 mins ago

        The link above gives you the answer.

  Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Raya
    Mazraoui Gvardiol Lewis
    Semenyo Salah Palmer Mbuemo
    Ndiaye Wood Haaland

    Fabianski Konsa Winks Bednarek

    3 FT and 0.3 ITB
    In pretty good shape after 52. But neither Konsa and Mazraoui started this week with decent enough fixtures so not sure if to sell .
    A) Konsa to Ait Nouri
    B) Konsa to Robinson
    C) Semenyo to McNeil
    D) Salah and Semenyo to Son and Fernandes
    E) Roll for 4FTs

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      A is a nice move, especially at the current 4.4m.

      Slurpy
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Agreed but maybe it's one week early as Brighton are no mugs

        Open Controls
        David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          That's why I mentioned the 4.4m, might rise soon.

  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bit of a poopy gameweek.

    Flekken
    Porro Gabriel Lewis
    Palmer Saka* Mbuemo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz* DCL
    Fabianski // Semenyo Mykolenko Greaves

    Could be tempted to play Mykolenko over Gabriel. Bet Liverpool score. Probably unwise though.

    2 FTs.
    - Sell Saka?
    - Sell Havertz?

    If selling Saka, Salah or Son?
    And best Havertz replacement?

    Could do Saka/Havertz > Salah/Larsen, although tricky week for Salah. Sadly only 5.6m for that FWD spot if doing it this week.

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Saka > Son seems fine.

      I don't really like buying Salah this week. Next week maybe. I'm starting to get a bit restless with Haaland. I think Haaland + 5th mid > Salah + any fwd is starting to look more tempting every week.

      Hazz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I agree with Salah not being a priory move -this- week. No Saliba does weaken Arsenal though.

        I'm not sure I'd buy Son this week just to move him on for Salah next week though. Would need a hit next week if so.

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm pretty sure Gabriel scored against Liverpool last season? I remember benching him for it lol

  Bleh
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best keeper 5.0 or under (short/medium term)?

    RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like Pickford, Onana seems to keep ticking along.
      Flekken also a good option but Brentford don’t seem to do clean sheets.

      Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, think it’s a toss up between Pickford, Onana and Sanchez.

        Just can’t decide.

  RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Well, did a couple of moves last night, looking good to go here chaps?

    Raya
    Konsa - Ait Nouri - Lewis
    Mbuemo - Son - Palmer - Rogers
    DCL - Haaland - Solanke
    ____________________________
    Fabianski: ESR: Gabriel: Mosquera*

    Did TAA + Diaz > RAN + Son for free

    Three absolutely atrocious gameweeks and sunk to 2.5m!
    So not ruling out even a hit if needed.

    Cheers guys.

  sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Play ESR (EVE A) or Larsen (BHA A)?

    Stevie B
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      I would play the Fulham guy.

      sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Cheers.... that's what I am thinking as well....BHA away wont be easy for wolves

        Open Controls
        RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Won’t be easy for ESR either away at Everton. Looked so lazy last game

          sankalparora07
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah, its a 50-50 call....can go either way

  Stevie B
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this team?

    Muric, Fabianski
    Saliba, Pedro Porro, Digne, Collins, Keane
    Saka, Jota, Luis Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz, Vardy

    Thank you!

  Stevie B
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best replacement for Saliba? I can spend 6.0.

    Thank you!

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Gvardiol before he rises or raise some funds with RAN and bank 1.6m.

  Eightball
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) Saka, Diaz, DCL -------------------> Palmer, Johnson, Cunha/Strand Larsen
    B) Saka, Diaz, TAA, DCL ------------> Palmer, Son, RAN, max 6.0 forward (-4)

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Zoph said:

    Munoz is the new TAA.
    It's fine to double up on the palace defence.
    Eze is the perfect glue guy for your team.
    Keep hold of Diaz for Chelsea.

    He keeps pumping out appalling advice. It's ruining my season.

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good in that chair though.

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      15 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26809597

      Play your own game.

    NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You’re ruining your season

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which move is most important here folks??

    A- Saka to Son
    Or
    B- Diaz to Johnson

    Cheers everyone!

    Eightball
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      There are midweek games. See what happens in them and if Saka starts.

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers mate yea going to wait till deadline for sure

    RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d be selling both but Saka to Son is where it’s at 😉

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haha i think I agree mate!!! I think Saka probably starts vs Pool but…. We won’t get any concrete indications for Arteta so it’s maybe not worth taking the risk and just sell him

        RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Indeed, and he’s just not explosive enough. Yes, he hauled against Southampton, anyone can, but Liverpool will be able to keep them quiet. No Saliba and still no Odegaard, things will be tough for Arsenal this game.

          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            just now

            Completely agree on on all points
            Mate!! He’s a steady single digit point scorer and Arsenal have a few issues, Diaz might end up staying another week haha

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Might be obvious Wednesday night.

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers TM!!! I agree!!

  GW8 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW8.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Rough: not a single return from any player

      Smooth: None

    Stevie B
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rough:

      Jota (1 point), Luis Diaz (1 point), Saliba (- 3 points). Best player was Vardy (6 points).

      Keane (14 points), Digne (4 points) and Rogers (6 points) on bench.

      Much, much more points on the bench than the team scored.

      Smooth:

      Nothing.

      Really, really terrible week.

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Winks got 10% of my points at B2, sums the week 'up' nicely.

    Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rough: My Arsenal triple up of Saka, Gabriel and Saliba managed -2 points in total. Semenyo subbing in for Saka bumped it up to 0.

      Smooth: Sels. What a legend, singlehandedly getting me a tiny green arrow when all hope seemed lost.

  Baps hunter
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Okay. I lost my nerve. 3 players dropping in price and even Palmer rising. Following transfers done (WC):

    Zych for Valdimarsson
    Raúl for Havertz
    Palmer for Smith Row
    Aït-Nouri for Alexander-Arnold
    Sels for Henderson
    Son for Saka

    Exact money left for Johnson to Foden. Haaland in my team, Salah not. Wish me luck!

  Bleh
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Raya, Saka > Pickford, Palmer done.
    Still 1 FT left.

    A. Konsa > RAN
    B. ESR > McNeil
    C. GTG

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Lewis, Konsa
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    (Fab, VdV, Faes, Jebb*)

    RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      C. Looking GTG there

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      B

  Stevie B
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Should I wildcard?

    Muric, Fabianski
    Saliba, Pedro Porro, Digne, Collins, Keane
    Saka, Jota, Luis Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz, Vardy

    Thanks!

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you have half a dozen issues, then yes. You're certainly on the cusp.

    Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would WC that, so yes!

  Royal5
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Does it make sense to sell Saka for Palmer? Pool very solid at the back and Palmer got the fixtures.

    David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      They say timing is everything but no harm being a little early.

      Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Palmers over 50% ownership is scaring me

  Gandalf
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    5 mins ago

    With plenty of FT and WC available does Gabriel > Gvardiol sound ok?

    Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No doubt

