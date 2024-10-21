Mikel Arteta provided the latest on Bukayo Saka (hamstring) as he faced the media on Monday morning.

Arteta was hosting a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners boss also offered updates on Martin Odegaard (ankle) and Jurrien Timber (muscle).

Timber and Saka both missed Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth, while Odegaard has been sidelined since the September international break.

“They are closer and they are both progressing really well. Martin is still not fit. With Bukayo, let’s see how he feels today and the training session that we have later on.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard

“I think it’s going to be close [for Tuesday]. Obviously, we have to see how he deals with training with the whole group because he hasn’t done that yet but he will be pretty close hopefully.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

