FanTeam October 22

FanTeam: Prizes to be won in UCL Wednesday Main Event

Club football returned at the weekend and continental action has now resumed, with 18 UEFA Champions League (UCL) matches taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, FanTeam is running nightly Main Event contests and it’s the Wednesday one that we’ve decided to make competitive: an AI-selected FanTeam line-up versus a Scout XI.

Join the FanTeam fun: Wednesday Main Event

From seven matches, you have a 120.0m budget to spend on 11 players.

  • RB Leipzig v Liverpool
  • Atletico Madrid v Lille
  • Young Boys v Inter
  • RB Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb
  • Benfica v Feyenoord
  • Manchester City v Sparta Prague
  • Barcelona v Bayern Munich

These will gain points from goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and shots on target but could also lose some for cards, penalty misses and own goals. There’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive clean sheets from the same club.

In the version that costs £2 to enter, the best 17% of managers will receive a share of a £4,000 prize pool. The only barrier is limiting yourself to a maximum of three players per team.

An even better reason to dive into the action is that new FanTeam customers will automatically receive £10 of contest tickets.

All you need to do is make a £10 minimum deposit and enter any cash competition. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore what FanTeam has to offer and maybe even pocket some prizes.

FanTeam’s AI line-up

This strikes a balance between star power and budget-friendly picks, maximising potential points across all positions. The combination of proven goal-scorers, creative midfielders and solid defenders provides a well-rounded approach to the FanTeam Main Event contest, setting up a strong chance for success.

GK: Ederson (12.8m, Man City)

As Man City’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson is a strong pick due to his clean sheet likelihood. Their solid defence, combined with home advantage, makes him a reliable choice to secure points from saves and shut-outs.

DEF: Ruben Dias (12.2m, Man City)

A key figure in Man City’s defence, known for his aerial ability and leadership. He provides a strong chance of a clean sheet and can contribute further points via tackles and interceptions.

DEF: Alessandro Bastoni (10.5m, Inter)

A consistent performer for Inter, Bastoni’s defensive prowess and ability to join the attack makes him a valuable pick. He has a chance of points at both ends, usually contributing to offensive set pieces.

DEF: Stefan Ristovski (5.4m, Dinamo Zagreb)

Meanwhile, this budget-friendly wing-back can provide defensive stability and a chance of attacking points. Such an affordable option allows balance in the line-up.

MID: Phil Foden (15.5m, Man City)

Man City’s attacking midfielder had his minutes managed at the weekend. His ability to create chances and score goals makes him a valuable asset in this match-up.

MID: Antoine Griezmann (12.6m, Atletico Madrid)

A crucial part of Atletico’s attacking strategy, Griezmann knows how to haul and is well-positioned to earn significant points against Lille.

MID: Leroy Sane (9.5m, Bayern Munich)

In good form, Sane is an explosive player capable of scoring and assisting. His pace and creativity will be vital against Barcelona, making him a strong midfield choice.

MID: Mohamed Salah (11.9m, Liverpool)

Established as one of Fantasy’s best all-time assets, Salah consistently brings goals. His capability to deliver big points makes him an essential pick in this 3-5-2. He also gets the captain’s armband.

MID: Dominik Szoboszlai (10.4m, Liverpool)

His Liverpool team-mate Szoboszlai has been a standout performer so far, contributing both goals and assists. A match against former club RB Leipzig awaits.

FOR: Robert Lewandowski (10.2m, Barcelona)

It’s similar for Lewandowski, who is reuniting with Bayern. Always a goal threat, his experience and skill make him a prime candidate to score against any opposition. Moreover, he loves to deliver in big matches.

FOR: Benjamin Sesko (8.4m, RB Leipzig)

The young RB Leipzig talent offers great value this week. He has already showcased his ability to capitalise on defensive lapses.

Scout’s line-up

There are four attacking changes in Scout’s team. Despite blanking in three successive Premier League matches – failing to even have a goal attempt at leaky Wolverhampton Wanderers – it’s hard to lose complete faith in Erling Haaland (15.9m). Especially when Sparta Prague are coming to visit.

Then again, the Czech side joined Brest in thrashing RB Salzburg in these early Matchdays, which is why choosing opposing forward Bruno Petkovic (6.9m) seems wise. He’s budget-friendly and has racked up three goals and three assists in this season’s first eight domestic outings.

An early September arrival at Benfica, Kerem Akturkoglu (13.1m) will be at home to Feyenoord. The midfielder has scored on both UCL occasions, including the 4-0 win over Atletico.

That’s why the underpriced Edon Zhegrova (5.6m) is a good option. He’s just assisted the winning goal in Lille’s shock win over fellow Madrid side Real and won’t fear a trip to the Metropolitano Stadium.

By preferring him to a cheap defender, it allows the more attacking Denzel Dumfries (11.0m) and Josko Gvardiol (12.5m) to compete against team-mates Bastoni and Dias. Joining them is super-fast Alphonso Davies (7.1m), with Liverpool understudy Caoimhin Kelleher (8.8m) between the sticks.

