UCL Fantasy expert’s Matchday 3 strategy + sides to target

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, FPL Milanista, another one of our European football experts who finished 31st in the world in 2022, gives us his UCL Fantasy Matchday 3 team reveal, plus a few sides to target.

After hitting another century in Matchday 2 – securing 118 points – it’s time to start analysing the next set of fixtures to build upon this strong start.

Unlike this season’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL), high-scoring results have started UCL Fantasy and aggressive managers have experienced fruitful results during the first two Matchdays. However, we still have six more in this league phase so, if you’ve had a tough start, don’t give up. Try chasing the upside in these remaining rounds, before things get more template and stable in the latter stages.

STRONG START TO WILDCARD

As much as I wanted to save my Wildcard until Matchday 4 or 5, injury concerns around Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Pedro Goncalves (€6.6m), Harry Kane (€10.6m) and Federico Gatti (€5.0m) combined with a poor opening display from Salzburg duo Janis Blaswich (€4.5m) and Kamil Piatkowski (€4.0m), swaying me towards a last-minute activation.

Ultimately, it was an attempt to pinpoint the big-performing teams that would excel from Matchday 2 onwards. For example, going big on Barcelona and Manchester City, plus Mohamed Salah (€10.0m) and Karim Adeyemi (€7.0m), justified the move. It meant the Wildcard team massively outscored my original lot, moving me into the top 200 worldwide.

Once I activated it, I had two routes to choose from. Either attack that week and have a relatively strong team for Matchdays 4 and 5, or have a more balanced team that can also cover Matchday 3 fixtures. I decided to go with the first approach, hence the Barcelona triple-up and two names from Dortmund, Liverpool and Stuttgart.

LIMITLESS MATCHDAY 3



