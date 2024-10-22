47
Champions League October 22

UCL Fantasy expert’s Matchday 3 strategy + sides to target

47 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, FPL Milanista, another one of our European football experts who finished 31st in the world in 2022, gives us his UCL Fantasy Matchday 3 team reveal, plus a few sides to target.

After hitting another century in Matchday 2 – securing 118 points – it’s time to start analysing the next set of fixtures to build upon this strong start.

Unlike this season’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL), high-scoring results have started UCL Fantasy and aggressive managers have experienced fruitful results during the first two Matchdays. However, we still have six more in this league phase so, if you’ve had a tough start, don’t give up. Try chasing the upside in these remaining rounds, before things get more template and stable in the latter stages.

STRONG START TO WILDCARD

As much as I wanted to save my Wildcard until Matchday 4 or 5, injury concerns around Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Pedro Goncalves (€6.6m), Harry Kane (€10.6m) and Federico Gatti (€5.0m) combined with a poor opening display from Salzburg duo Janis Blaswich (€4.5m) and Kamil Piatkowski (€4.0m), swaying me towards a last-minute activation.

Ultimately, it was an attempt to pinpoint the big-performing teams that would excel from Matchday 2 onwards. For example, going big on Barcelona and Manchester City, plus Mohamed Salah (€10.0m) and Karim Adeyemi (€7.0m), justified the move. It meant the Wildcard team massively outscored my original lot, moving me into the top 200 worldwide.

Once I activated it, I had two routes to choose from. Either attack that week and have a relatively strong team for Matchdays 4 and 5, or have a more balanced team that can also cover Matchday 3 fixtures. I decided to go with the first approach, hence the Barcelona triple-up and two names from Dortmund, Liverpool and Stuttgart.

LIMITLESS MATCHDAY 3

47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BC1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is Cunha on penalties for Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would imagine so when Hwang isn't on the pitch

      Open Controls
  2. Orion
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Early thoughts for GW 9 team…?

    Raya
    Lewis Robbo Robinson
    Salah Palmer Rogers McNeil
    Havertz Haaland Ndiaye

    Vald Konsa Winks Faes

    2ft, 0.9 itb…

    Open Controls
    1. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't be comfortable going this weekend without Mbuemo, if you can downgrade Robertson to do Winks to Mbuemo I would do that

      Open Controls
      1. bobson5
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Or maybe downgrade Havertz to do the same move - lot of good cheap strikers

        Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If you can limp through to GW12 with your current team, I think your GW12 WC would look better, personally.

      Open Controls
  3. vova
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    Saliba to

    A) Lewis + 1.3
    B) Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      May need that extra 1.3m for premium attackers

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - especially with Walker out

      Open Controls
  4. sayer20
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Saka, Saliba, Semenyo > Palmer, Garnacho, Udogie. 3FT 0.3ITB, thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Can go much wrong with that

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        just now

        *Cant

        Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good to me

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Kevin De Bruyne remains 'not completely fit' and is ruled out for #ManCity vs Sparta Prague, confirms Pep Guardiola.

    Pep: "I cannot tell you [how long he will be out for], I don't know. (Some time away before a return?) Yeah..."

    Kyle Walker is suffering from a knee issue after the international break, with Pep Guardiola unable to provide a timeframe on his return.

    Walker is ruled out of #ManCity vs Sparta Prague, confirms Pep Guardiola

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1848690266405765299?t=6rswFfGbuVHq4lKrRJpJHw&s=19

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1848690447314461103?t=dqt9eIOrjXkI-hx5zSlyNA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pep Guardiola on @KevinDeBruyne's injury: "No, it's not a big issue. But he doesn't feel completely fine and Kevin is not 22-years-old anymore, he has to be fit for his football.

      "He has to be completely, completely fit and he doesn't feel comfortable at all. So he cannot express his incredible potential at his best, so that's why he's training a little bit better, but still he doesn't feel...

      "He said to me, 'Still I don't feel good'. So if you don't feel good, take your time..."

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Wish my bosses treated me like this #theydont

        Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    It seems this expert has failed at the first hurdle! Basic strategy for beating your opponents does not include telling them how to beat you. LOL what a noob

    Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Wood or Wissa a better buy this week?

    Open Controls
    1. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Most people would go with Wood... who is the most frustrating player to own.

      I'd prefer Jimenez personally, quite like how Fulham are playing and he saves funds for elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Consider Raul also, good form & great impending fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I've gone Wissa. Better player with a better and longer run of fixtures.

      Open Controls
  8. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    1Ft & 1.2ITB

    Sanchez
    Mazaroui Gvardiol Lewis Robinson (Greaves)
    Saka McNeil Palmer (Adama) (Franca)
    Haaland Solanke Havertz

    Any idea's to sort this mess out?
    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      wtf is franca?

      If you think it's a mess, you could WC?

      Otherwise, wait and see which now of Saka and Havertzs you may wish to sacrifice. CL game tonight. News to follow.

      No shame in taking a hit to buy yourself an extra FT and get ahead of the other version of your team which didn't take a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks for your response.
        I selected him as 3rd place fodder so he wouldn't lose value. Unfortunately my WC has been used. After C.L would Saka + Havertz - Salah + Raul for a hit be a decent move or something else?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think it's a reasonable move, but I'm not sure if Salah is in the "buy" category this week. Perhaps you could consider Son and leave yourself money to sort out the rest of the "mess" (not that I think it's so bad).

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Thanks mate so you'd do Saka - Son and deal with the rest next week with extra funds?

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Idk what I'd do. I'd give it more thought is what I'd do! And I'm no expert either!

              It seems like a good time to get rid of Havertz. So the hit is reasonable IMO. If you don't do it now, maybe just keep him indefinitely. Same logic applies to Saka. I went without Arsenal players for their good fixtures because I saw these tougher fixtures on the horizon. Your way of beating me could be to simply sell them for the tougher fixtures. But could also be to keep them so you don't need to spend transfer/hits to get them back - while I do. Sorry if that's not helping, but you should just do what you like and enjoy the ride. I cannot stress hard enough how much of a non-expert I am!

              Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Saka > mbeumo and upgrade a mid next gw

      Open Controls
    3. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Adama to Garnacho? Play ahead of Maz.

      Open Controls
  9. shitsheet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have money in the bank and trying to get to Palmer. Can either transfer out TAA to a 4.5 defender or Solanke to Strand Larsen. Which would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Trent

      Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best havertz replacement here? Budget 8.6m.

    Salah Mbeumo esr rogers soucek
    Haaland solanke havertz

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      You could consider Raul and upgrade ESR or Soucek?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s the plan, but not sure which one of raul/ wood/ Cunha to get.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins would have been ideal

      Wood for next 5 GWs looks good

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yea just short of funds for Watkins, could take a hit and do havertz esr > Watkins McNeil. But is it worth a hit? Or just get Wood?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Get Wood for now. Solanke can be upgraded to Watkins later.

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            The sensible move. Cheers

            Open Controls
  11. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Garnacho or Kulusevski? (or any other mid for 6.2 or less)

    Already have McNeil.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kulu

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Buonanotte and Rutter

      Open Controls
  12. evilfish
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best Saka replacement? Son, Palmer, Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pep Guardiola: "Josko [Gvardiol] cannot play all the games, every three days, that's why we need Nathan [Ake]! Otherwise we cannot compete until the end..."

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1848697221589467256?t=xXj9ye7VfyQyPKlA4UaWzg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hoping gvardiol is benched in UCL and starts against Sou.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ake or Gvardiol LB against Southampton...

      Open Controls
  14. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Does Mazraoui start this week?

    Want to do Konsa to RAN but it depends on this.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wasnt he ruled out for couple of months or something like that?

      Open Controls
  15. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench ESR or DCL? Have McNeil and Jimenez

    Open Controls

