Champions League October 22

UCL Fantasy Matchday 3 team reveal: Kane out, Retegui in?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, our resident European football expert Louis/FPL Reactions – who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast – gives us his Matchday 3 team reveal.

The Matchday ahead is going to be an awkward one for many different reasons. The fixtures look prime for using the Limitless chip, and whilst trying to stay quite open in terms of chip strategy, I remain confident using it in Matchday 8.

It’s worth mentioning that I think using the Limitless this week could be brilliant. Targeting fixtures like Milan v Club Brugge, Atalanta v Celtic and Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk feels like a very good play. However, I’m still of the opinion that being able to build a perfect XI in Matchday 8 without hits could be very powerful.

CURRENT TEAM

This is my current squad going into Matchday 3.

In goal, I’m hoping Janis Blaswich (€4.5m) finally keeps a clean sheet after two miserable rounds. The suspension to Juventus’s Michele Di Gregorio (€4.5m) is irritating but I think he is still a great option long term; I just need to get through this week without him.

I’m reasonably happy with my defence. Manchester City’s Rico Lewis (€4.6m), Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.6m) and Dortmund’s Emre Can (€5.1m) are all excellent assets for the longer term. The latter faces Real Madrid this week but I wouldn’t rule him out scoring a penalty. Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi (€4.5m) doesn’t look great on paper against Bayern but he has great fixtures after this week.

The only major concern I have in defence going into Matchday 3 is Mohammed Salisu (€4.0m). He may have scored a heroic goal for me in the recent round but he also pulled a muscle during the international break. Fortunately, I have access to the Monaco line-ups to make a decision. I’ll discuss what I may do with him shortly.

The midfield is full of some great options including Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (€10.0m), two players I want long term. Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh (€6.0m) has genuinely been very unlucky not to return, and I think a match against GNK Dinamo this week could change that.

Usually going into a match with two Barcelona midfielders and a fixture against Bayern would give me cause for concern. But, Bayern evidently and consistently ship goals, so selling one feels a bit risky, the fixtures after Bayern also look plum. If forced to decide between keeping Lamine Yamal (€7.5m) or Raphinha (€7.5m), I would keep the latter.

Up front is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€11.0m) who will be a permanent fixture from now until the end. Victor Gyökeres (€7.5m) has a very good fixture this week but then Arsenal and Manchester City immediately after that. So, this week could be his last in my team and I already have eyes on replacements for Matchday 4. One player who may exit my team before him is Harry Kane (€10.6m).

Transfer Plan

  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Hello?

    Open Controls
    1. bootsmanus
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Hi

      Hi

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Is there anybody in there?

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Gabriel, Saliba, Havertz out! For whom?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Thy loyal war hound had enough of Henderson yesterday when rival had Sels. I am keeping Gabriel, Arteta will sort that defence. Raul (the former postman) is at least place holdet for Havertz now.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        To be a postman in the great southern land you must be under 100kg.

        Open Controls
  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Would you say Salah is still worth his price tag? I'm thinking of swapping to Palmer for free, but just off the back of a double digit haul I'm in two minds.

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Sell him - we need him to drop in price - lots selling Haaland next week to buy him.

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I think it's Salah or Haaland.

      Open Controls
  4. mcginnntonic
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Lewis Saliba Robinson Tuenzebe
    Rogers Maddison Palmer Salah Choudhury
    Watkins Solanke Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      How many FTs

      Open Controls
      1. mcginnntonic
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Draft a WC team and see how many changes to main players you would make (exclude fodder)

          Open Controls
    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      if u want Haaland then you have to WC otherwise you dont need to at all

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Son v Palmer

    Son:
    24.10: AZ Alkmaar (H)
    27.10: cpl (A)
    30.10: MCI (H) EFL
    03.11: AVL (H)
    07.11: Galatasaray (A)
    10.11: IPS (H)

    Palmer:
    24.10: Panathinaikos (A) - not registered in Europe squad
    27.10: NEW (H)
    30.10: new (A) EFL
    03.11: mun (A)
    07.11: FC Noah (H) - not registered in Europe squad
    10.11: ARS (H)

    Palmer from 12 onwards is a straightforward decision.

    Son over Palmer for 3GWs, captaincy in GW11 and use 2FTs worth it?

    On the other hand, Palmer with no midweek European football and one less transfer is appealing

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I expect Spurs to score more goals than Chelsea, but Palmer should have higher goal involvement.
      Whenever Spurs score, it could be anyone. For Chelsea you almost expect Palmer to be involved.
      In that regard it's closer than people think imo. There's also the extra FT to factor in.

      Open Controls
      1. OLB
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Exactly. +1.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Agreed, Palmer more of a talisman than Son.

        Mentioned 2FTs to try and convey Saka to Son (GW9) and Son to Palmer (GW12)

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          I am not 100% certain about Palmer's role this season. He was the Talisman and was it also against Brighton, but against defences that park the bus he has also been the creator in midfield instead of being advanced. We have seen even KdB sometimes earlier making runs into the box and Bruno is another example of player whose role changes. Spurs have more goalscorers now so opponents can't focus on Son alone like they used to. I am expecting Son to benefit from the fact that they have Solanke and in form BJ whom opponents can't forget. More difficult to defend against Son.

          Open Controls
      3. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Son til GW12 and then Palmer.

      Open Controls
  6. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Havertz > Solanke for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      No

      No

      Open Controls
    2. OLB
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I wouldn’t.

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    2 FT and 3.9 ITB. Have just the right cash to make these moves for a -4. Yay or nay?

    Konsa > RAN
    Martinelli > Salah
    Mateta > Raul.

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Konsa - Robinson
    Martinelli - Johnson - Palmer - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wood

    Valdi - Myko - Winks - Mosquero

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Good moves, won’t pay this week ( wrong week for Salah ) but over 3-4 gameweeks it will and you’ll be priced out later.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Cheers. Just realised that it's Robinson I need to flog and not Konsa for RAN but I still think it's worthwhile. I wouldn't rule out Salah doing something at the Emirates with Arsenal missing Saliba and Ode (maybe Saka).

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      You don't need Ran or Salah this week IMO, I'd just get Raul now and then make the other two for free in GW10

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'm likely to be priced out if I wait. Looks like RAN is rising tonight. Also, Martinelli has been benched for the last two and I think Salah could get something at the Emirate with Arsenal being without Saliba.

        Open Controls
  8. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Having kept Saka last week, would you sell to Son now or hold? (I have Havertz to come in if he misses out again)

    Flekken
    Porro Konsa Robinson
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Smith Rowe
    Haaland Solanke

    Valdi Havertz Faes H-B

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Hold for more info.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'll hold most probably
        Was about to trigger Saka > Son but resisted
        1 FT I used already for Saliba > Gvardiol
        Left with one more FT, which I need to spend to transfer out Raya or Saka or roll

        Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Sell.

      Open Controls
  9. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Upgrade Haaland to Wood? Or wait a week?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      You mean CW11?

      Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Surely not b4 SOU?

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I wood

      Open Controls
    5. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      haha brilliant

      Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Assuming saka is fit, who do you prefer for medium to long term

    A saka
    B son
    C Watkins

    Cheers and gl

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A

      A

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Assuming you have Palmer already.

        Open Controls
    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I like Saka for the long term but I'd rather Son for the next few weeks

      Open Controls
  11. Mumfie
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    If Saka is not fit or a serious doubt, I’m thinking of my first hit this season.

    Saka, Jota and Watkins to Son, Palmer and Raul (or Wolves striker)?

    Didn’t want to lose Watkins but feel there is a higher upside to those changes.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yeah good moves

      Open Controls
      1. Mumfie
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I agree, usually don’t mind taking hits but trying not too this season.

        Open Controls
  12. dshv
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I think Saka to Son will be good move for next three.. saka is the player that I've selected first at the beginning of the season and don't want to remove him no matter what, but with that injury probably for few games will be fine?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Yeah I'll take a hit if Saka is out/doubt this week.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Come and say hello to everyone in Nirvalhallah, you have been invited to join. Flick an email to kurt-grohl@gmx.com

        Hope to see you there!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          We've done that bit already. Some help you were! That wicker man better be truly spectacular!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Well I’m not surprised. I used Rich Uncle and got below the average!

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              😕
              Brutal GW, that Molde blank was a shocker

              Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Are people going Son purely because they can't afford Palmer or have him already?

      Palmer seems clearly better to me imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        stepping stone move id assume

        Open Controls
  13. Willmissudimitrypayet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Finally made a good call to take out Pedro and Saka for Son and Jimenez.

    This week I will roll but got a benching headache. Which two to play?

    A)Konsa
    B)Gabriel

    1)Semenyo
    2)Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
    3. Mumfie
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B2 aswell

      Gabriel at home, do we know who is covering for Saliba?

      Rogers just, I would like to play both

      Open Controls
  14. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who would you captain?

    A. Palmer (NEW)
    B. Mbeumo (IPS)

    Open Controls
    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Willmissudimitrypayet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Team in total:
    Flekken, Sanchez
    Porro, Aina, Gabriel, Konsa, Greaves
    Palmer, Son, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke, Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Reply fail for post above. Need to bench Greaves and two more

      Open Controls
  16. The Left Duke #3
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    3FT 1.9m ITB

    Flekken Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Saliba* Lewis Greaves
    Saka* Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers Johnson
    Haaland DCL Raul

    Saliba & Saka -->> Porro & Palmer

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  17. bobbyg
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Gordon and Havertz to

    Son and Raul for free?

    Good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Very

      Open Controls
  18. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Will Sa be starting for Wolves now?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Not clear due to Johnstone injury (started previous 5 league games) and O'Neil previously stating he doesn't have a clear #1 GK

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Not guaranteed but he should after his last performance

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Doubt it, Johnstone just had a knock

      Open Controls
  19. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Got 4FT to play around with, but with Trent, Palmer, Saka and Haaland budget is a bit thin elsewhere.

    Thinking about Trent, DCL & Saka to Lewis (or other similar priced def), Salah and Jiminez and roll the final FT.

    Even if Saka ok, feel like the next three are not the best so even if I am light on Arsenal attack, I can reassess the other side of this run.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks good imo

      Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
  20. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    How many of you players take penalties? I’m currently on 7.

    Open Controls
    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Not that many, but a few of my players have a third nipple.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Third nips are in vogue. Wouldn't be surprised if some of them are AI-generated.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          After two they’re called teats.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Shall need to be careful to exclaimeth in earnest the phrase "purple nurple" not whilst the appropriate term would be "teat twister" in truth. 'Twould be quite the faux pas.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Or indeed, "AI ai aiiii"

              Open Controls
    2. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Measley two. Seven is very impressive

      Open Controls
    3. HODGE
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Whose the 7? I'm on 5

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Palmer Mbeumo Son Eze
      Haaland Wood DCL

      Those 7? I'm on 3 maybe 4 if Watkins is on pens for Villa.

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Haaland, Salah, Mbeumo & Wood for me. You win!

      Open Controls
    6. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      Hoping Raul claims them after that terrible effort from Pereira

      Open Controls
    7. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Is Cunha on penalties for Wolves?

      Open Controls
  21. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Saka to Palmer for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Long term probably pays off

      Open Controls
  22. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Current team:
    Sacnhez - (4.5)
    Gabriel - Saliba - Konate - Mykolenko - Greaves
    Salah - Saka - Mbeumo - ESR - Rogers
    Haaland - DCL - (4.5)

    With 3 FT best move:
    a. Saliba, Saka, 4.5 –> Ait Nouri, Son, Wissa
    b. Saliba, Saka, DCL –> Ait Nouri, Son, Solanke
    c. Saliba, Saka, DCL –> Gvardiol, Garnacho, Watkins
    d. Saliba –> Gvardiol / Ait Nouri
    e. Saliba, Saka –> Ait Nouri, Palmer

    Not sure about Gvardiol with City having too many games in short term. Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Anything itb? I think I'd look at shipping ESR before I'd lose DCL.

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just 0.1 ITB

        Open Controls
  23. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    A) Martinelli to B.Johnson
    or
    B) Havertz to Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Raul, Wissa or Cunha?

    Also loose Gabi or Trent to fund Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think I prefer Cunha/Wood over Raul but thats likely because Jimenez has not dont much in last couple of years. Number wise they look same, so go with the best fixtures. Wissa I would wait as he has just returned from injury.

      Gabi? Gabriel? Drop him.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cheers, currently leaning Cunha. Think Raul is clouded by recent seasons in my mind and would like Wissa but worried he may come off the bench again and be eased back in.
        Would have to loose Trent to get Cunha but Gabriel for Wissa or Raul

        Open Controls
  25. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Thoughts? 2FT, 0.1 ITB:

    Flekken / Valdimarsson
    TAA / Gabriel / Saliba / Greaves / Bednarek
    Saka / Diaz / Mbuemo / Semenyo / Rogers
    Haaland / Solanke / DCL.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL is out of form. I would ditch. Historically he has been excellent to me, but I made the mistake of trusting him to find his form. No returns and his price dropped from 7.6 to 7.2 Lesson learned.

      Open Controls
  26. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Who to start this week???

    A- Rogers(Bournemouth home)
    Or
    B- Cunha(Brighton away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      both?

      Open Controls
  27. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Worth a punt on a tc Haaland this week? He hasn't scored for a couple games so reckon there's a big haul coming soon.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Your gambler's phallus is showing

      Open Controls
  28. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Hope they'll do these on Friday's as well.
    https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YpJkldAODoxj

    Open Controls
  29. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Saka + semenyo + Saliba -> Palmer + garnacho + ait-nouri

    Would leave me 1 further transfer to potentially move on solanke or greaves

    Open Controls
  30. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    RMWCT draft no 1:

    Sels/Zych
    Gabriel, Lewis, Robinson, RAN, Barco*
    Palmer, Son, Johnson, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Raúl, Delap

    2.8 mitb (!?!)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.