It’s time to reveal our three differentials for Gameweek 9, as we edge closer to Friday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

As ever, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

YOANE WISSA

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £5.9m

£5.9m GW9-13 fixtures: IPS | ful | BOU | eve | LEI

Brentford’s trip to Manchester United in Gameweek 8 saw the welcome return of Yoane Wissa (£5.9m).

The DR Congo international sustained an ankle injury during Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City last month. Prior to that, he’d scored three goals and provided one assist in four matches.

In addition, 2.71 expected goal involvement (xGI) was amassed, courtesy of nine shots and four key passes.

Now available at just £5.9m in FPL, Wissa can provide outstanding value.

Saturday’s match-up against Ipswich Town looks particularly promising: The Tractor Boys rank bottom for big chances conceded in 2024/25, with 34, and have managed a single clean sheet.

Brentford’s home form gives them an advantage, too.

The Bees have won three of their four home games at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, scoring 11 goals. That’s a joint league-leading figure, tied with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Beyond that, the upcoming fixture list is very kind for Thomas Frank’s side, with favourable encounters against Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton and Leicester City to come.

With such low ownership, Wissa is a budget forward to consider.

MATHEUS CUNHA

FPL ownership: 2.6%

2.6% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW9-13 fixtures: bha | CRY | SOU | ful | BOU

With Wolverhampton Wanderers about to embark on a fine run of fixtures, Matheus Cunha (£6.5m) looks an appealing differential pick.

The Brazilian has racked up 17 points in his last two away matches, yet is owned by fewer than 3% of FPL managers.

Furthermore, when filtered by last four away games, only two forwards – including Erling Haaland (£15.4m) – have recorded more shots than Cunha.

A lack of involvement in many ‘big chances’ over the season tempers his appeal but the calibre of Wolves’ opposition has to be taken into account.

Looking ahead, the forthcoming run of matches is – according to our Season Ticker – the best in the division for many Gameweeks, with Gary O’Neil’s side not meeting any of the traditional ‘big six’ until Boxing Day.

Home games against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Bournemouth next month feel particularly crucial.

As for Cunha, he has become a key man for Wolves under O’Neil. And with corners and free-kicks in his locker, potentially penalties too, he has real all-round potential.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW9-13 fixtures: lei | WHU | NEW | ars | IPS

After producing a superb display in Monday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson (£5.0m) is on our differential radar.

The 21-year-old failed to register a goal or assist, but playing as a No 10, racked up four shots and five key passes.

Always available and keen to be in possession, he also completed six dribbles, with his contribution not lost on Nuno Espirito Santo:

“He is versatile, in terms of midfield he can do that position in front of the two, he can play wide, he is playing in many positions for us. Always good performances, the talent is there. You saw it and we are very happy with him.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Elliot Anderson

Above: Nottingham Forest’s passing network v Crystal Palace on Monday

With Morgan Gibbs-White’s (£6.3m) recovery from injury “… a day-by-day process”, Anderson could retain his No 10 role against Leicester City on Friday.

Only Southampton and Brentford have conceded more key passes from the centre zone than Steve Cooper’s side this season.

Furthermore, they have kept just one clean sheet, so this could be an ideal match-up.

With home games against West Ham United and former club Newcastle United to follow, Anderson could be a surprise package.



