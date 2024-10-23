275
  1. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Transfer suggestions? 4FT's + £0.7m

    Flekken Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Lewis Konsa Greaves
    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo ESR Rogers
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

  2. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    A player does not need to score before you captain or bring them in

    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I rather they didnt so they can save it all for the weekend...

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Me too

        I just don’t understand “Haaland needs to score tonight so that I can triple captain him on the weekend”

        Or “need to see Foden score a couple before I bring him in” etc

  3. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Haaland Brace

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    haaland brace

    brace of assists for nunes

  5. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Should I take the potential Palmer price rise or wait and see until deadline?

    It’s so difficult to ignore the prices and lose all the value during the midweek.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Money is important this year unlike last season. Think I’ll be getting him before the rise.

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        So now? He is likely to rise tonight

  6. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dont like red bull. Tastes rotten and keeps you awake.
    Hate Red Bull racing. Dislike Salzburg and Leipzig as cities.
    Cant stand silly soapboxes, people diving of cliffs, ramps or greasy poles either.
    And my knobby neighbour has one of those twatty minis with a can on its back that means his kids need to walk a mile and a half to school.

    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I also hate it when energy drinks keep me awake

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Never forgotten around 25 years ago when a Spoons opened in my town. Mates and I drunk Vodka and Red Bull all night which meant I got zero sleep. Unfortunately my neighbour must have been on it also as he pumped a poor girl 8 hours solid in his flat above my room. Never forgiven RB.

        Salzburg Christmas Market is the best in Europe btw. Was only joking. Just wish flights direct to there were better.

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I already agreed after the ‘rotten taste’

      Kids are addicted to this stuff these days

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Dentists are feasting

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Throw New York Redbulls in there too. I hate their kits too, the same for every club in their soulless franchise.

  7. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Fully ready to get hurt this weekend by selling Diaz

  8. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ok I’m gonna keep Haaland lol

  9. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel Porro Lewis
    Saka Fernandes Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    Valdimarsson Semenyo Saliba Greaves

    3FT, 0.7itb

    What to do here, Saka >>

    1. Son
    2. Palmer
    3. Foden

    Thanks

  10. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sorry Haaland. I take it back

  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    bernardo and gundo early subs, not great for foden. surely he starts hmmm

  12. Fifa las vegas
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Robot TC reloading

  13. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Where was this haaland at the weekend 🙄

  14. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Man City look much better tonight when playing on the counter.

  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    The sound of TC chips being activated!

