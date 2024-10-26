Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 12: Top Picks for Saturday

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight the Top Picks to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 12 squad.

We have multiple ‘big hitters’ featuring today, including Burnley, Sunderland, Birmingham City, Wrexham, Port Vale and Walsall. However, these Top Picks will focus on the Double Gameweek players featuring this week. Check out our Double Gameweek 12 guide for the latest news and information.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Murphy Mahoney – Stevenage vs Rotherham United (A), Bolton Wanderers (H)

Mahoney (G) is Stevenage’s top defensive pick, following Carl Piergianni’s (D) suspension. Despite losing their captain for one match, Piergianni will return for the fixture against Bolton. Irrespective, Mahoney has been ace between the sticks for the Boro, nailing seven clean sheets (+35) in 12 appearances, totalling 61 points. Notably, the Millers have struggled offensively, only scoring 12 goals this season. They’ve blanked in their last two matches. Therefore, we’re hopeful of at least one clean sheet for Alex Revell’s number one.

David Harrington – Fleetwood Town vs Newport County (A), Salford City (H)

Our second top pick was secured by the Cod Army’s number one, Harrington (G). They face Newport followed by Salford, who scored five goals combined in Double Gameweek 11. We expect Fleetwood’s number one to build on his 19 saves (+6), contributing to his 42 points scored in Fantasy EFL. Of both matches, a clean sheet looks most likely for Charlie Adam’s side against the Ammies: they’ve only conceded three goals in five games at home.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Ethan Pye – Stockport County vs Lincoln City (A), Reading (H)

Our first defensive pick for this week (outside of the Scout Picks) is Stockport’s Ethan Pye (D). He’s been in top form for the Hatters, nailing 72 points in 11 appearances. Not only has he helped Dave Chanillor’s side to five clean sheets (+25) but he has also posed a threat offensively. The 21-year-old has one goal (+7) and one assist (+3) to his name, and secured a 17-point haul in Double Gameweek 8 against Shrewsbury Town (A) for his goal and defensive contributions (+9), making him a top pick for this upcoming Gameweek.

Jon Guthrie – Northampton Town vs Crawley Town (H), Lincoln City (A)

Northampton Town’s Guthrie (D) nailed 12 points in Double Gameweek 12 against Leyton Orient (H) and Stockport (A). The number five helped Jon Brady’s side to a 0-1 away victory against the O’s, making six clearances (+2) and helping preserve the clean sheet (+5). He would’ve secured nine points had he not been booked (-1). Despite the Cobblers failing to keep a clean sheet at Stockport, the 32-year-old made nine clearances (+3) on his way to a five-point return. With one goal (+7) and two assists (+6) already to his name, Guthrie offers both defensive contributions and a bit of attacking threat.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Ethan Erhahon – Lincoln City vs Stockport County (H), Northampton Town (H)

Erhahon (M) is our first pick in midfield. Although the 23-year-old has no attacking contributions to his name, he’s proving to be a bonus points magnet. The midfielder secured a 16-point haul in Double Gameweek 11, despite the Imps losing both matches. He secured three interceptions in both fixtures, totalling 12 points. With 22 interceptions (+44) this season, Erhahon has proven himself to be a consistent asset in Fantasy EFL.

Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu – Fleetwood Town vs Newport County (A), Salford City (H)

Similarly to Erhahon, Sarpong-Wiredu (M) is also becoming a dependable Fantasy scorer, totalling 66 points in 11 appearances for the Cod Army. Eye-catchingly for managers, Sarpong-Wiredu has been deployed as a centre-back by Charlie Adam, despite being listed as a midfielder on Fantasy EFL. As a result, he’s made 19 interceptions (+38) in 11 appearances. However, unlike Erhahon, the 24-year-old opened his goalscoring account (+6) in Gameweek 2 and has registered eight key passes (+4) and two shots on target (+1). We expect the out-of-position midfielder to score well across Double Gameweek 12.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Dion Charles (F) – Bolton Wanderers vs Peterborough United (H), Stevenage (A)

Bolton’s talisman Charles (F) is the first Trotters player on the list with five goals (+25) and one assist (+3) in 11 appearances for Ian Evatt’s side. The talisman netted a hat-trick this season (+20) against Reading (H) in Gameweek 7, securing a 23-point haul. Bolton host Peterborough, followed by a trip to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage. The Posh have conceded 25 goals this season, shipping seven in their last three. We’re anticipating a dominant victory for the Trotters, and a big scoreline isn’t out of the question.

Kyle Wootton – Stockport County vs Lincoln City (A), Reading (H)

If you’re looking for an alternative to Stockport’s Louie Barry (F), look no further than his team mate Wootton (F). While Barry’s ownership is skyrocketing, and currently stands at 5.8%, Wootton is flying under the radar, despite only scoring 10 fewer points [55] than Barry’s total of 65. The 28-year-old has scored four goals (+20) and provided three assists (+9) in 11 appearances, providing an assist (+3) last time out against Northampton Town (H). Keep an eye on the Hatters’ starting lineup to see if Wootton is in the starting XI. Even if he isn’t, we’ve seen him come off the bench and return this season, so he could easily do it again!