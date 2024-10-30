516
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Ben white and Gabriel not available this weekend?

    Arteta says the half-time subs today (Merino and Timber) were planned:
    "We have a lot of issues in the backline. We wanted to share the minutes, because we lost Gabi, we lost Ben as well on top of other players."
    https://x.com/sr_collings/status/1851759502703415438?t=nT4JwjPgnAdy0KwDHH66BA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      This wk just gets worse

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Only lost them for this game he means though surely?

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Isn't he just talking about the past? We have lost them at points in recent times

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yes he was saying he's fine a wk ago.

        Open Controls
  2. gfcc20
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this plan?
    GW10 : Haaland + Semenyo + Greaves to Cunha + Salah (C) + Konate
    GW11 : Captain Son
    GW12 : Son to Saka

    All using FT

    Open Controls
    1. gfcc20
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Play Konate over injured Gabriel as well*

      Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Because of fear, LR

    It’s not like last season and the season before where it was pointless to sell him because everyone else was so cheap. Palmer, Watkins, Son, Saka etc

    This season it’s actually a decision of whether to have him. For his price if you won’t captain, what’s the point

    Open Controls
  4. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    WC10 team

    Sels, Fabianski
    Lewis, Robinson, Ait Nouri, Konate, Dalot
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Bruno, Mbuemo
    Raul, Cunha, Wissa

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Foden is an outstanding asset. His path is there for him if he chooses it. What a career he has had thus far and last season he was my favourite EPL player.

      He is way off it right now. I dont know if its health, Pep, circumstances, position but whatever, I wouldnt be bringing him in on a WC.

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Saka instead??

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        He has a high midi-chlorian count

        Open Controls
      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        you make him sound like a young luke sykwalker

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Before Uncle Owen was fried?

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Who do you bench?

      I'd probably do a few 'safer' moves here like: Bruno, Foden, Dalot > Saka, Rogers, Gabriel. You will want Arsenal for GW12 onwards so you're putting yourself ahead by picking Gabriel and Saka now.

      The team structure is the biggest problem with this team imo. It has so much money on the bench that it's hard to shift if say a premium forward becomes important later or if you want to go back to Haaland at some point.

      Open Controls
  5. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    So I now have Gvardiol, Robertson and Dunk that wont play this weekedn but I don't want to make trasnfers in defence...

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Gvardiol played 2nd half and Robertson whole game. What do you mean?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Gvardiol received ramen on the pitch after the game as per a tweet that Tonyawesome shared

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          treatment*

          ramen is a treat, but it's not what I ment

          Open Controls
        2. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          I was watching Scottish football tonight and genuinely thought Id missed a noodle bowl being smuggled on. Wagamama is the new Banana.

          Open Controls
      2. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Gvardiol supposedly got injued and was getting medical treatment on the pitch at the end of the match. Robertson played full 90mins so can expect Tsimikas to starts as he did vs Crystal Palace.

        Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        It would be on the basis that Gvardiol was being treated at full time (could be injured).

        https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1851749233969275281

        ...and that Robertson may be benched for Tsimikas at the weekend.

        Neither we know for certain obviously.

        Open Controls
        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          There;s precedent for the Robbo benching. Same thing happened vs Crystal Palace.

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Thanks folks. Will keep an eye out for news on G. I do fear as a Scotsman, Robbo is in tne twilight of his Liverpool career.

            Open Controls
            1. Gnu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Hopefully he still has a few years in the tank left, especially for the National team.

              Saw this when googling his age (30yo)
              https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/10/30/cody-gakpo-andy-robertson/

              Open Controls
              1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Nice from Cody. Love Robbo. We've yet to deliver at the Euros but we're back there again twice and his eyes in the tunnel and at anthems each game tell me he wants it even more than I do if thats possible.

                Open Controls
                1. Gnu
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Considering the injuries and general lack of squad depth we've been punching well above our weight and playing pretty decent possession football.
                  Lewis Ferguson made the bench last night for Bologna so he's on his way back, Gilmore and especially McTominay are doing well at Napoli, Adams might be able to eventually score if he learns something at Torino!!! and if Tierney can come back then we've a got the mainstay of a decent team. Paterson & Hickey have been misses as well btw but it's helped bring a bit of depth giving the others a game and they've done ok.
                  I just don't get the criticism of Stevie Clark, beware what you wish for.......

                  Open Controls
  6. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Maybe I need to fix my defenders instead of swapping Haaland for Salah. Hmmm.

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      reply fail

      Open Controls
  7. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    If vdv is bad injury would you do

    Johnson/vdv➡️konate/
    Garnacho

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      For free btw

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nope. Don't like selling Johnson. Two good games and then you can reevaluate.

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I guess . But if Gab is out too iv only 2 defenders coz Greaves out aswell

        Open Controls
  8. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Gabriel, DCL to Aina, Cunha for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Gabriel might be fine?

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Definitely out this week

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Probably true, have to see what Arteta says Friday to be sure, which will leave us all more unsure of course haha!

          Open Controls
  9. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Bruno false 9 tonight?

    Open Controls
  10. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Gabriel > Gavrdiol
    For free
    Yaaay
    Nope

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Oh I just read that he may get injured
      So keep Gabriel for Nouri or wait for more news ?

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Best to wait I'd say and hope he plays. Iv vdv injury tonight and Greaves also. Big trouble

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I've Greaves too maybe wait but I prefer to get Lewis then

          Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Do you have Lewis already? If not, then I’m not sure Gvardiol is the best bet price wise, City still shaky in defence, but if happy to rely on attacking returns from him then perhaps worth the risk

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    https://x.com/FplToni/status/1851758586319282458?t=n8PdFkwNuVAusGhPDNyKJQ&s=19

    Robbo to Lewis done then

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Benched at the weekend then!!! Haha

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I remember this happening before with someone, maybe KDB, and very next game he was benched!
      Bloody Pep, but then again they’re all liars!

      Open Controls
  12. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    TAA, Gabriel, Johnson >>>

    Lewis, Guehi and Palmer?

    Yay or nay?
    The above would mean I have Salah, Palmer, and Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes good moves

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        47 mins ago

        Maybe Andersen over Guehi?

        Open Controls
  13. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    TAA & Pedro to Konate & Cunha -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bad moves i think

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  14. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    A: Semenyo -> Saka -4 and bench Rogers
    B: Start Rogers

    Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    No price changes?

    Open Controls
  16. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    I apologise for formatting in advance.

    FPL: PRICE CHANGE Kevin Schade (Brentford) has fallen to £5.2M

    FPL: PRICE CHANGE Yoane Wissa (Brentford) has risen to £6.0M

    FPL: PRICE CHANGE Jesper Lindstrøm (Everton) has fallen to £5.1M

    FPL: PRICE CHANGE Ola Aina (Nott'm Forest) has risen to £4.6M

    FPL: PRICE CHANGE James Bree (Southampton) has fallen to £3.9M

    FPL: PRICE CHANGE Pape Matar P.M.Sarr (Spurs) has fallen to £4.8M

    Open Controls

