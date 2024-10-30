Two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser has moved for Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) this week – but there’s no sale of Erling Haaland (£15.4m) to fund the purchase.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 40% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

I haven’t had the best start to the season but I’m feeling weirdly confident that things will turn. Such has been the swingy nature of the season that I feel like if you hit a couple of big-hitter returns, fortunes will change quickly. Rank gains (and falls) are ‘swingier’ if there is no set template in place. That has been the case this season with a wide variety of heavy hitters in different FPL teams.

While I’ve done okay with my big guns, my Gameweek 1 double-ups on the Crystal Palace defence and Newcastle United attack have proven costly.

That trend continued on my Gameweek 6 Wildcard: my double Arsenal defence has now blanked four Gameweeks in a row. It doesn’t help that I’ve had Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) to supplement that. Even Erling Haaland (£15.4m) is now underperforming his expected goals (xG) data when I’ve handed him the captain’s armband.

KEEPING HAALAND

If you’re someone like me, with both Haaland and Calvert-Lewin, we’ve had the misfortune of one goal from just over 5.0 xG in the last four Gameweeks:

While Calvert-Lewin is notoriously known for his bad finishing, this is not standard fare for Haaland.

Now, I’ve seen a lot of chatter in the community with people selling the Norwegian. I don’t want to sit on the fence with my opinion: I personally don’t think it is a good idea to sell him, as the kind of teams Haaland faces next are fairly expansive. That should afford him and Manchester City more space. I do like the Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur matches for him from an attacking point of view.

There is a genuine case though that without Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m), who is not likely to feature before the international break, City’s attack doesn’t look as potent as the high standards they’ve set for themselves. No Rodri (£6.3m) doesn’t help either.

HOW I’M FUNDING SALAH IN

I am in a privileged position of not having to use the Haaland funds to get Mohamed Salah (£12.7m).

Until then, here’s wishing you all the luck this Gameweek – especially to those celebrating Diwali. A very Happy Diwali to you and yours!

If you want more, you can check out our Gameweek 10 episode of The FPL Wire below:



