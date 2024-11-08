29
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I wonder what moves Meerlight, the Hall of Shame’s pro-pundit, will make this week?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Probably not good enough to be behind a paywall.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Of course not! Next time I see him I’ll ask if he’s happy to provide a sneaky, shameful team reveal!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          59 mins ago

          Leader of the HoS is currently ranked 93 overall! Grounds for dismissal!

          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            53 mins ago

            Am in top50 there myself 😀 Shamefull

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              48 mins ago

              Nice work. With a suitable grav you could be the next HoS pro-pundit!

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Been a interesting year so far as it is.
      Every time the "How did the good and the great managers do" article comes out I wonder has something changed as they are collectively mediocre.
      And the herd-mind is strong with them. Moves are highly similar and close to "template"
      How are they supposed to move up in rank making the same moves as everyone else??

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        They recommended DCL 7-8 weeks ago. Says it all.

  2. Merlinho
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ugh McNeil and Palmer yellow flagged for me.

    I have 2 freebies this week and I was planning to go Van De Berg to Mazraoui and bench Rogers but now I have other issues.

    Is Semenyo in for McNeil worth doing even with the 4 yellow cards?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Who plays when he gets his fourth?

  3. Merlinho
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    It would probably be one of Guehi and Harwood Bellis at the moment: my 3 premiums has left me light at the back.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Proceed

  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    When I see the execrable Friday pro-pundit team reveal the word recrudescence always comes to mind!

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Good word. Who says you never learn anything hanging around here?

  5. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Get Cunha or Wood?

    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      43 mins ago

      Cunha time.

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Cunha to GW18, then get Wood.

  6. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play Rogers or Dibling?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hello?

      1. dansmith1985
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Hi?

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Is it me your looking for?

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Well one will definitely start.

  7. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Lewis Hall nailed???

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      As of now, yes

  8. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi all

    Is havertz to isak worth a punt for free??

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It’s a consideration, yes.
      I wouldn’t call it a punt though. Isak probably a good long term pick that a lot will be turning to soon.
      Forest away isn’t the best entrance point but having early could work.

  9. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Holmes' Team Reveal

    Pope
    Trent, Nouri, Moreno
    Salah(c), Bruno, Johnson, Garnacho, McNeil
    Haaland, Wissa

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      More Man Utd than most but aside from that, pretty good.

    2. Captain Mal
        just now

        Really cheap in the midfield, but that's what you get if you want Trent, Salah and Haaland. Interesting team.

