With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks us through Gameweek 10, plus his plans for Gameweek 11 and beyond.

Gameweek 10 Review

I’m still hurting from those eight points that Mark Flekken (£4.5m) somehow threw away in the final six minutes against Fulham on Monday night. The tweet I sent out on Monday afternoon was eerily close to what transpired later that evening! He did his best to get back to a two-pointer. If you add up all the clean sheets Brentford have this season… it’s zero. A new goalkeeper is required soon.

Despite the Flekken pain to finish the Gameweek, a green arrow was secured from 927k to 731k. If the Dutchman had managed to get the 12-pointer, it would have resulted in a rank jump to around 555k, which highlights just how tightly bunched we all are at this early stage of the campaign. If you’re unhappy with your rank and/or mini-league position, do not panic. Slow and steady wins the race from here on out. Don’t fall into the trap of overthinking/overmanaging your squad.

The two free transfers were used to bring in captain Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Matheus Cunha (£6.7m) in place of Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) and Erling Haaland (£15.3m). Selling the Manchester City forward wasn’t an easy process but it now feels quite liberating (until he scores his next hat-trick, at least). I have no plans to get him back until around Gameweek 18.

Keeping Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) over Rogers didn’t make much difference in the end, with both players on the scoresheet in Gameweek 10. I’m hopeful that Johnson will go big at home to Ipswich this weekend.

The defence continues to disappoint but the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Rico Lewis (£4.9m) will hopefully start returning points again over the coming weeks. I’m in no rush to part company with any of them.

Gameweek 11 Bus Team



