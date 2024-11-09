Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14: Top Picks for Saturday

Gameweek 14 is underway and Fantasy EFL managers get the excitement of a huge Saturday, with 31 matches taking place all across the country.

All of these games could have big Fantasy impacts and be exciting in their own right. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday, determining who you should be focusing on for your Fantasy EFL teams. Although the Gameweek is now underway and players from West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, Watford, Oxford United, Barnsley and Rotherham are all locked, there are plenty of top FEFL assets to pick.

Please note: all players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Simon Moore – Sunderland (vs Coventry City H)

Moore (G) offers a great route into Regis Le Bris’ side’s top defence. The keeper has been solid for the Black Cats this season, deputising for their number one, Anthony Patterson (G). The 34-year-old has kept three consecutive clean sheets, totalling 22 points, including seven saves. The Black Cats host manager-less Coventry City following Mark Robins’ sacking. Many are expecting another CS and with Patterson confirmed out, Moore is a great shout at 0.1% ownership.

Jak Alnwick – Cardiff City (vs Blackburn Rovers H)

Alnwick has been sensational in recent weeks for the Bluebirds under Omer Riza. Although they lost 1-0 away from home last time out, they were unbeaten in six. The 31-year-old has kept four clean sheets in 10 appearances, making 31 saves in the process. They host Rovers on Saturday lunchtime, who lost their Double Gameweek 13 home matches 0-1. Four of their 16 goals this season have come away from home, and haven’t scored in four matches. Coupled with Cardiff’s resurgent form, Alnwick is a strong option.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Junior Firpo – Leeds United (vs QPR H)

Firpo (D) of Leeds has been excellent in Daniel Farke’s defence this season, helping the Whites keep seven clean sheets (+35) in 13 appearances. The wing-back has also made 34 tackles, 26 clearances, and two blocks, totalling 89 points. The Dominica Republic international has also impressed going forward, with three assists (+9) and one goal (+7) under his belt this season. They host 23rd-placed QPR on Saturday, who conceded four goals last time out against Middlesbrough (H). A double-digit haul could be on the cards for the 28-year-old.

Anthony O’Connor – Harrogate Town (vs Morecambe H)

O’Connor (D) is the perfect differential for GW14. The centre-back has 94 points this season and has made 15 tackles, 21 blocks, and a monumental 145 blocks this season, 45 more than second-placed Mickey Demetriou (D). The Sulphurites welcome Morecambe to the Exercise Stadium, who sit bottom of the EFL and have only scored four goals away from home. A clean sheet looks likely for O’Connor, and defensive contributions also.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Finn Azaz – Middlesbrough (vs Luton Town H)

Azaz (M) has been solid in Michael Carrick’s side this season and is proving himself on Fantasy EFL. The attacking midfielder has one goal and five assists in 14 matches, scoring 75 points. Last time out, Azaz provided one assist, made two interceptions and three key passes in Boro’s 1-4 away victory at QPR. With Luton up next, who have struggled all season, many expect a Boro victory. Azaz will certainly be involved if they are to secure three points.

Lee Evans – Blackpool (vs Leyton Orient A)

Evans (M) has been a revelation for Blackpool this season, particularly in the realm of Fantasy EFL. His impressive tally of 83 points in just 12 appearances is a testament to his consistent performances. One goal (+6), six assists (+18), and a staggering 44 key passes see him in second place for key passes across the EFL. His defensive acumen is equally impressive, with 11 interceptions to his name. As Blackpool face Leyton Orient (A) on Saturday, Evans will be eager to continue his fine form. Orient’s recent home performances have been lacklustre, making them vulnerable to a strong Blackpool side. With Evans pulling the strings in midfield, the Seasiders have a real chance of securing a crucial victory.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Richard Kone – Wycombe Wanderers (vs Wigan Athletic A)

Kone (F) cannot be ignored this Gameweek based on form. The striker has bagged eight goals (+40) in 13 appearances, securing 69 points in that period. Last time out, the 21-year-old bagged a brace at Stockport County (A), nailing a 14-point haul – his second double-digit haul this season. The Chairboys are on a remarkable run, unbeaten in 11 and top of the League One table! They face Wigan (A), who have been in poor form. If Matt Bloomfield’s side are to extend their impressive run, Kone will be involved.

Nathan Lowe – Walsall (vs Crewe Alexandra H)

Moreover, Lowe (F) has been one to watch for the Sadlers this season. The Stoke City loanee has proved his worth already, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 11 appearances. Mat Sadler’s side take on Crewe, and Lowe has scored in his previous three home matches. The Railwaymen suffered a shock 0-1 defeat in the FA Cup against Dagenham, and we expect Walsall to capitalise following their shock loss.

Will Grigg – Chesterfield (vs Accrington Stanley H)

League Two’s Player of the Month for October, Grigg (F) has showed no signs of slowing down for the Spireites. The number nine has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances. Additionally, in just 57 minutes for Paul Cook’s side, Grigg scored a brace against Horsham (H) in the FA Cup and is firing on all cylinders in League Two. They host Accrington at 15:00, who have conceded 22 goals this season – 14 of those on the road. If anyone is to score against the ‘Owd Reds, it’s Grigg.