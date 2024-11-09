205
  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    G2G?
    Or Take a hit for Mcneil?

    Flekken
    Gvardiol Noury VdB
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Mcneil*
    Haaland Cunha DCL

    Fab Keane Winks Okoli

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      gtg

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gtg

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks fine but could do with Everton winning well today

  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Play one:
    A. Robinson
    B. Gabriel

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rob

  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play one of Lewis or sell Greaves to Ait Nouri for a hit? Think Lewis could be benched this week and only have Faes (man) as cover.

    A) Ait-Nouri (SOT) -4
    B) Lewis (bha)

    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Lewis

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Don’t think it’s worth a hit

    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Lewis

    4. ryskal
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd be surprised if it were a Faes woman!

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  4. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start:

    1. Lewis (bha) [rotation risk]
    2. Gabriel (che) [harder fixture]

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      2

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lewis starts With City’s injuries

      Think both concede so go with whoever you think is more likely to get an attacking return

  5. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Cunha or Hojlund?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cunha

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cunha. H rotation risk

    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I dumped Wissa to get Cunha this week and was of course 0.1 short so had to get rid of a non playing 4.0 defender for a 3.9 to get him.
      -12 this week but he will carry the armband. Mint.

    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Cunha

  6. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    With Palmer a doubt, do I have the correct bench order?

    1. Rogers
    2. Konate
    3. Gabriel

    Team below

    Fabianski
    RAN Anderson Martinez
    Salah Son Palmer Mbuemo
    Wissa Raul Cunha

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yup right order

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yep

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

  7. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which one please? 2FT and 0.1m ITB.

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Porro - Robinson
    Palmer - ESR - Johnson - Rogers
    Haaland - Watkins - Wissa

    (Turner) - Jota - Keane - Hall

    A) Jota > Semenyo
    B) Jota + Wissa > Bruno + Bench fodder
    C) Save
    D) Anything else

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      D

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    A: Vdv -> Mazraoui for -4
    B: Start Faes/Colwill

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    3. Boz
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B, Colwill

  9. Boz
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench one please:

    A) Watkins (liv)
    B) Wissa (BOU)
    C) Semenyo (bre)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      C

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    3. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  10. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    With Solanke in my team do I hope Spurs don’t go Spursy and take Trossard out for:

    A. Johnson
    B. Garnacho

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      A out of those but just for this week. Man U are wait and see for me. How about Semenyo?

      1. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Already have Semenyo

    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Oh Spurs will be Spursey as the sun will rise everyday. (Except if we live to see the coming nuclear holocaust and prevailing 100 year winter)

    4. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    5. Captain Mal
        just now

        Doubling up on Spurs is asking for trouble, but Garnacho is also highly risky, tough call.

    6. Ninja Skrtels
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Welbeck or Evanilson?

      Already have Semenyo..

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Welbeck

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Welbz

      3. Boz
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Dat guy

      4. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Toying with the idea myself if I can just get over my prejudice about Bornemouth being more like Accrington Stanley than Real Madrid

      5. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Welbeck

    7. Aster
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      For - 4

      1) Havertz to Evanilson
      2) McNeil to Semenyo
      3) Hold

      Thanks

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        1

        1. Aster
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kind have an aversion to - 4 first time this season, but I have Palmer, Haverz, McNeil

          1. Aster
            • 3 Years
            just now

            *kind of

      2. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd hold mate

        1. Aster
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Brand new toy syndrome setting in

    8. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Rico Lewis likely to start?

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Heads or tails.

      2. Aster
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Wondering the same

    9. RedJive79
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Start:

      A) ESR (cry)
      B) Rogers (liv)

      1. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A for sure

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

    10. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Morning guys. Play Sels (defensive double up with Milenkovic) or start Fabianski? Cheers

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Fabs

        1. Blame it on Traore
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers pal

    11. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play 1

      Gabriel
      Mykolenko

      Any ideas would be appreciated

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Low chance any keeps a CS. Gabriel for slight attack threat.

        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          just now

          It's more than slight. Gab.

      2. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gabriel

      3. Mole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Gabriel

    12. LinkenRoach
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Play one..?

      A) Rogers (Liv)
      B) CHO (New)

      Thanks.

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        B all day

    13. henrysquire
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Best Captain pick this week?

      A Salah
      B Mbuemo
      C Cunha
      D Fernandes

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

      2. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      3. sunzip14
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      4. Boz
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

      5. Mole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

      6. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        just now

        C Feel it in me bones.

    14. sunzip14
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes or No?

      TAA + Foden + Jackson> Dalot + Garnacho + Haaland

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        NO

      2. Mole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Nein

    15. Inverted into midfield
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any Solanke cappers out there?

      1. Mole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Not me. Salah

      2. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        No one serious will do that.

    16. Mole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      A. Verbruggen (MCI (H)) or
      B. Fabianski (EVE (H))

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        B all day.

        1. Mole
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks

          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            just now

            No worries, I think if you had a poll of the most likeliest 0-0, surely that game would top it.

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        City might be off form but surely you start the one facing Everton. Fabianski.

        I suppose form is the only reason why you would ask this question in the first place.

    17. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who is LESS owned around these parts/top 100k?

      Haaland or Solanke?

    18. user.n
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Captain?
      1. Halaand
      2. Mbueno
      Thanks

      1. AIRMILES
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I have both and have gone for Mbeumo. Though hoping a 15m player of mine does badly is not ideal.

