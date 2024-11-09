With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on the way, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his thoughts ahead of Gameweek 11.

In this piece, I’m going to talk about captaincy in Gameweek 11. I’ll also reveal my team and run through some potential moves I’m eyeing up for the international break.

SALAH (c)?

My team Aston Villa aren’t in great shape right now. It needs some perspective, of course, given how well we started the season, but we come into Gameweek 11 after being soundly beaten 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

I thought we did okay in the first half but after the break, we really struggled with Spurs’ quick transitions, so the omens don’t look particularly good for our trip to Anfield on Saturday. We may have looked a little tired, too, a further concern given that we’ve since played again in Belgium.

From a defensive perspective, it’s the second half I worry about the most, when fatigue is likely to kick in. That’s the exact point I expect Liverpool to ramp up the pressure, especially on a Saturday night at Anfield.

First half Second half Goals 13 14 Expected goals (xG) 11.06 13.75 Shots 86 125

Above: A breakdown of Liverpool’s first/second half attacking stats in 2024/25 (Premier League and Champions League only), via StatsBomb

Looking at Aston Villa’s last four league matches, a lot of chances have been created from our right flank. This isn’t a huge surprise – that area of our defence is the weakest link.

Above: Aston Villa’s chances created conceded map (last four matches)

Open-play shot distribution is much more even, however, which is why Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) stands out for captaincy.

Above: Aston Villa’s open-play shots against map (last four matches)

I actually think it’s pretty close this week. You could easily make a convincing case for Erling Haaland (£15.3m) against Brighton and Hove Albion, who will be without Lewis Dunk (£4.4m), or Dominic Solanke (£7.7m). That said, I’m currently leaning towards Salah.

FIXTURE SWINGS



