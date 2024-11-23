Manchester City are looking to arrest a four-match losing run in the Saturday evening kick-off.

Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to a wet Etihad Stadium, where the action gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes off the back of City’s most recent defeat, a 2-1 reverse at Brighton and Hove Albion.

John Stones and Manuel Akanji are back in the side after their recent fitness issues, lining up together at centre-half.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey moves down to the bench, while Josko Gvardiol shifts across to his usual left-back role.

Rico Lewis doesn’t drop out of the side, however. It looks like the England international will be lining up in midfield today, alongside Ilkay Gundogan and the recalled Bernardo Silva.

Matheus Nunes is demoted to substitute duty, while Mateo Kovačić is absent through injury.

Phil Foden is fit to start after his international withdrawal, while Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish have also recovered to take their places among the substitutes.

There’s still no start for Kevin De Bruyne, who warms the bench, but Erling Haaland leads the line as expected.

The Norwegian was the most-sold forward of Gameweek 12, with over 580,000 transfers out.

Spurs also make three changes after their dismal 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

Two are enforced as Sergio Romero is injured and Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended.

Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma fill in for those two.

The third alteration is more of a surprising one, as James Maddison returns to the starting XI at the expense of the benched Brennan Johnson.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, Silva, Savinho, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, De Bruyne, Nunes, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O’Reilly, McAtee.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke.

Subs: Forster, Spence, Hardy, Gray, Bergvall, Olusesi, Johnson, Werner, Lankshear.

