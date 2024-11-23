151
151 Comments
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maddy G

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    kulu a

  3. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lewis CS early wipeout

  4. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Madders when matters.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Maddison G
    Kulu A

  6. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Brilliant goal

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      What a pass from Kulu

  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Gavardiol big error

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He did that for Lewis owners

  8. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Man city are absolutely crap without rodri

    Two horse race between arsenal and pool if odegaard and Saka stay fit

  9. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    At least I benched Lewis

  10. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Lol

  11. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Obviously Lewis is starting for many FPL managers because he's in midfield playing oop

  12. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    looooooollll

  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    What a pass Kulu.

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    just now

    kulu turns into prime Robben against City every time i swear

