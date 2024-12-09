We saw the most-cancelled games this season in the EFL, as eight matches across the league were postponed due to the weather. Nevertheless, 65 goals were scored across 28 games, with the weather having a significant affect on all matches. Below, we’ve outlined the most notable actions and points (and the lack thereof…) served up by the clubs that featured in our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 Scout Notes.

A quick reminder that the Gameweek is yet to finish! Provided that all Championship games go ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday, 18 teams will double.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

CHAMPIONSHIP

24 goals were scored in the top division in 10 games, as we saw four home wins, four draws and two away wins.

QUALITY QPR [3-0]

The most-shocking result of the weekend to most, QPR turned over Norwich City 3-0 at Loftus Road.

QPR’s Jimmy Dunne (D) initiated the scoring (+7) for the R’s, contributing defensively with three clearances and three tackles (+2) in their dominant 3-0 victory. A second-half yellow card, however, prevented him from reaching a potential 16-point tally (-1). Additionally, Zan Celar’s (F) early injury opened the door for Rayan Kolli (F), who seized the opportunity. The 19-year-old scored a brace (+10) and banked other key attacking contributions, earning 14 Fantasy points in just 77 minutes. Jonathan Varane (M) also secured double-digits, making four interceptions (+8) for his first major return.

On the other hand, selected by 6.1%, the Canaries secured zero points and let their owners down as it stands. Additionally, chosen by 20.6%, Borja Sainz (F) only banked one point, having been booked (-1). It was their fifth loss on the road, and they are now six points adrift off the Play-Offs in 10th.

The R’s will be hoping to make it five games unbeaten when they face Oxford United (H) on Wednesday. Whereas, Johannes Hoff Thorup will be desperate for his side to better their away form. They travel to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth on Tuesday eve.

LEEDS UNITED DEFEAT THE RAMS [2-0]

Daniel Farke’s side made it seven wins from 10 games at Elland Road, keeping six clean sheets in the process, as Leeds defeated Derby County 2-0.

Centre-back Joe Rodon (D) stood out on Fantasy, bagging 15 points – his second double-digit haul. The Welshman scored the opening goal (+7) and made three clearances (+1), alongside helping with the clean sheet (+5). Equally, defensive teammate Max Wober (D) scored the second before half-time and played for 69 minutes, bagging the clean sheet bonus to return 14. Midfielder Joe Rothwell provided an assist (+3), made four interceptions (+4) and three key passes (+1) for his second double-digit return.

Leeds will be hoping to make it eight home wins from 11 when they face Middlesbrough on Tuesday, while Paul warne’s side face Burnley (A) on Tuesday.

POMPEY SMASH THE ROBINS [3-0]

Portsmouth secured a huge three points and made it three unbeaten in their strong win over Bristol City. It takes John Mousinho’s side to 16 points, one off 21st-placed Cardiff City.

Colby Bishop (F) and Jacob Murphy (M) both bagged 12 points for the hosts as they look to solidify their home form. Bishop opened the scoring (+5) and claimed an assist, alongside making two key passes and shots on target (+2). Whereas, Murphy doubled the lead and provided the assist to the third goal, making three key passes in the process. Defender Regan Poole (D) made six clearances and three tackles (+4), helping keep a lockout (+5).

Pompey kept a clean sheet for the first time in nine games, and will be hoping for similar fortunes against Norwich on Tuesday. The inconsistent Robins have the difficult task of taking on Sunderland (A) on Tuesday also, who haven’t won there since 2017.

BLACK CATS SCRAPE PAST POTTERS

Regis Le Bris’ side had to battle in difficult conditions to secure a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light, taking 25 shots in the process.

Tommy Watson (F) wrote the headlines, bagging a brace (+10), making six key passes (+3) and taking three shots on target (+1) to return 16 points for very few managers. Given his lack of game-time his ownership is understandable, although he’s now made four consecutive starts. He’ll be hoping to nail his fifth on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Jobe Bellingham (M) provided an assist (+3), two interceptions, and multiple offensive efforts to return 11 points.

Lewis Koumas (F) scored the opener for the visitors to bag eight points, making it four goal contributions in 18 for the 19-year-old.

Sunderland will be hoping for six points from six in Gameweek 18 when they face Bristol City. Whereas, Stoke will be banking on their third away win of the campaign when they face Luton Town.

COVENTRY RECORD FIRST WIN UNDER FRANK LAMPARD

Life for Frank Lampard has started rosy following the Sky Blues’ 2-2 draw with Cardiff City. They then recorded an impressive 0-1 away victory at Millwall.

Defenders Bobby Thomas (D) and Joel Latibeaudiere (D) banked 11 points and 10 points respectively for their defensive contributions, helping preserve the clean sheet. Elsewhere, midfielder Jack Rudoni, who made our top weekend picks list, provided an assist (+3), made two interceptions and three key passes on his way to 10 points. Ephron Mason-Clark (F) made it two goals in two games, totalling 16 points.

Neil Harris’ side will be hoping to bounce when they host Sheffield United, while Lampard’s side travel to The Hawthorns to face WBA.

BLADES BATTLE AGAINST BAGGIES [2-2]

Sunday’s blockbuster saw a thrilling game in the West Midlands, as WBA were held to a 2-2 draw against league leaders Sheffield United.

Tom Fellows (M) scored the crucial [flukey] equaliser for Carlos Corberan’s side to level the score and made an interception, bagging double-digits. Tobjorn Heggem (D) scored the opener and made seven clearances, although he would’ve ended with 11 had he not been booked (-1) and conceded two (-1). Josh Maja (F) also provided an assist following two blanks.

For the visitors, Tyrese Campbell (F) scored to make it 1-2 and provided offensive contributions to bag eight points. Equally, Callum O’Hare (M) scored his second goal of the season to also return eight for 13.2%.

WBA host Coventry and will be hoping to leap into the Play-Off spots, while Sheffield United travel to The Den to face Millwall.

LEAGUE ONE

18 goals were scored across the country in the division, seeing two home wins, two draws and four away wins.

O’S UPTURN IN FORM CONTINUES [0-2]

Leyton Orient made it two consecutive wins, making it four of five games unbeaten, as they defeated Wigan Athletic 0-2 away from home.

Jayden Sweeney (D) wrote the headlines for the visitors in the North-West. The number three scored the opening goal (+7), made six clearances (+2) and four tackles (+2), alongside keeping the clean sheet (+5), nailing an 18-point haul. It was only his seventh appearance this campaign, scoring his first goal for the club. Defensive teammate Tom James (D) made it back-to-back double-digit returns for his efforts defensively, while keeper Josh Keeley (G) provided an assist (+3) in the windy conditions to return 10 points. He banked his fifth consecutive clean sheet and has only conceded six goals in eight games.

The O’s take on 23rd-placed Burton Albion (H) on Saturday, while the Latics travel to Bolton Wanderers in the Greater Manchester derby.

THE U’S DEFEAT THE SHREWS [4-1]

Cambridge United scored four goals for the second time this season, defeating Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in front of their home faithful.

Shayne Lavery (F) scored a brace for the hosts, making it four goals and one assist in 10, banking 13 points for his 0.1% backing. Attacking teammate Elias Kachunga (F) provided an assist and scored the fourth as he returned 11 points, while Daniel Nlundulu (F) also provided an assist and scored, seeing all three attackers returning.

Elsewhere, defender Kelland Watts (D) provided two assists and made four tackles on his fifth appearance of the season to return 10.

The U’s face league-leading Wrexham away from home, while the Shrews visit fellow leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

BLUES WIN AWAY AT OAKWELL [1-2]

Jay Stansfield (F) helped Birmingham City to a 1-2 away victory over Barnsley, seeing them just one point off the top-two sides in the division with 39 points. The League One record signing scored a brace and took multiple shots on target to return 13 points for 1.6% of managers. The number 28 has nine goals and two assists in 12 games, totalling 78 points in that period. He was the only player to bank double-digits in Yorkshire. Strike partner Alfie May (F) provided an assist and made key passes to total seven goals and five assists in 17, totalling 86 points.

Chris Davies’ side host Bristol Rovers at St. Andrew’s, while the Tykes travel to St James Park to face Exeter City.

TERRIFIC UNBEATEN TERRIERS [1-2]

Huddersfield Town made it nine games unbeaten as they defeated Mansfield Town 1-2 away from home.

Josh Koroma (F) provided an assist and scored the key goal that resulted in the win, totalling 11 points for his efforts. The striker has five goals and three assists in 14, while Ben Wiles (M) opened the scoring and made five key passes (+2) to return double-digits. The number eight has six goals and four assists in 18, returning 101 total points. For the hosts, Adedeji Oshilaja (D) scored the leveller for the Stags and made three clearances, but lost one point for conceding two goals.

Up next, Mansfield travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic, while Huddersfield take on Lincoln City in front of their home faithful.

LEAGUE TWO

23 goals were scored in the fourth division of the English football pyramid, as we saw three home wins, four away results and two draws.

WALSALL SUMMIT THE TABLE [0-1]

The Sadlers leapfrogged fellow promotion rivals Port Vale following an impressive 0-1 away victory at the Valiants.

Jamille Matt (F) scored the only goal of the game and banked eight points for his performance, alongside three others. Harry Williams (D) was the highest-scorer from the game, making defensive contributions to return 11 points for very few managers. The 22-year-old is averaging 5.3 points, and will be hoping he’s nailed his spot in their next game.

Walsall face 13th-placed Barrow (H), while Port Vale take on Bromley (A).

THE ROBINS DEFEAT THE COD ARMY [3-1]

Harry Smith (F) scored an impressive hat-trick (+20) to help Swindon Town to a 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town in front of their home faithful for the first time under Ian Holloway. The 29-year-old banked 23 points for his efforts, and now has eight goals and one assist in 13, totalling 69 points.

Fleetwood Town’s Matty Virtue (M) scored the consolation goal for Charlie Adam’s side to return eight points.

Swindon take on Bradford City at Valley Parade on Saturday, while the Cod Army host Accrington Stanley in a Lancashire derby on Monday.

GILLINGHAM IMPRESS AT HOME [1-0]

The Gills recorded their sixth home win of the season after defeating Salford City 1-0 at Priestfield Stadium.

Harry Webster (D) was sensational – the number 40 made 10 clearances (+3) and 12 tackles (+6), securing 16 points for his efforts. The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional contract in September, made his debut start. Elsewhere, Max Clark (D) provided an assist and contributed defensively to return 13 points for 0.5% of managers. Max Ehmer (D) also returned 11 for his efforts.

Whereas, Ossama Ashley (M) of Salford made five interceptions to return 12 points for very few managers. He now has 31 interceptions (+62) in 17, totalling 94 points.

The Gills face MK Dons (A) in Gameweek 19, while Salford host ninth-placed Notts County.

THE MARINERS STUFF THE SHRIMPS [0-3]

Grimsby Town recorded another top win away from home, defeating Morecambe 0-3.

Kieran Green (M) provided his third major-haul for owners this season. The 27-year-old provided two assists (+6), two interceptions (+4) and four key passes (+2), banking 14 points. Striker Jordan Obikwu (F) scored a brace for very few managers to secure 13 points. Wing-back Denver Hume (D) provided an assist and helped to secure the clean sheet.

The Mariners take on Crewe Alexandra at Blundell Park on Saturday in a Play-Off battle, whereas the Shrimps travel to 15th-placed Cheltenham Town.

FOUR-GOAL THRILLER AT THE ECO-POWER STADIUM

Doncaster maintained their unbeaten run to six to draw 2-2 against Cheltenham Town (H). George Broadbent (M) got on the scoresheet and made an interception to secure the only double-digit score of the game. Luke Molyneux (M) scored the equaliser and made it seven goals and four assists in 18, returning 112 points. Elsewhere, Ethon Archer (M) impressed for the visitors, getting on the scoresheet in a nine-point return of 0.8% of managers. The winger now has five goals and five assists in 19, totalling 113 points.

Donny travel to The Cherry Red Records Stadium to face AFC Wimbledon, while the Robins host Morecambe.

SPIREITES SMASH ROVERS

Chesterfield are knocking on the door of the Play-off spots with 28 points, sitting in eighth-place heading into Gameweek 19. They defeated Tranmere Rovers 3-0 in front of their home faithful.

Ryheem Sheckleford (D) made his season debut and immediately impressed, scoring double-digits defensively alongside fellow defender Lewis Gordon (D). Despite playing for 82 minutes, number nine Will Grigg (F) didn’t find the back of the net and only scored two points for 2.2% of managers.

Up next, the Spireites take on Carlisle United (A), whereas Rovers take on Harrogate Town (H).

THE DONS DEFEAT THE SULPHURITES [0-3]

AFC Wimbledon defeated Harrogate Town 0-3 away from home to maintain their three game unbeaten run.

John-Joe O’Toole (M) was the only player to bank double-figures, scoring the second goal of the afternoon and making one interception. Five others secured nine points, including striker Matt Stevens (F) who made it 100 overall points, He scored his 10th goal in 18 games, extending his scoring streak to three games.

AFC Wimbledon host Doncaster Rovers, while the Sulphurites travel to Tranmere Rovers.