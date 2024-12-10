Fantasy EFL: Longest unbeaten runs ahead of Gameweek 19

The party isn’t over for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 just yet, as managers can look forward to all Championship sides featuring across Tuesday and Wednesday. However, due to the disruption caused by Storm Darragh, only 20 Championship sides will double, as four others saw their weekend matches called off.

We believe that staying ahead of the game is crucial in Fantasy EFL and that it’s important to start planning your side early – even if the next Gameweek is currently ‘locked’ and waiting for these matches to complete.

In Gameweek 19, all EFL sides will play once across Friday 13th – Monday 16th December, making it the first single Gameweek since Gameweek 14.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

Inspired by the social media post below, let’s take a look at the EFL’s longest unbeaten runs and how they could influence your decision when selecting for Gameweek 19.

Keep in mind that the Championship clubs highlighted below could have their runs wiped out in these next 48 hours. They could still be relevant for your team selections in the upcoming Gameweek but, with Triple Gameweek 21 on the horizon, you may want to save them for a more impactful usage, especially if you’ve already utilised them multiple times.

Our preview for Triple Gameweek 21 will be released in due course!

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Carlos Corberan’s lot find themselves sat in eighth position with 29 points, having won six, drawn 11 and lost twice. They’ve scored 21 goals – the lowest of any side in the top 10 – and conceded 14. Incredibly, the Baggies are both unbeaten in 11 matches and with just one win in that time.

From a Fantasy EFL perspective, they’ve bagged 103 points as a club pick. Nine clean sheets (+18), seven occasions with multiple goals (+14), despite only achieving maximum points on one occasion in Gameweek 6.

A stark contrast emerges between their home and away performances. While they languish in 19th place at home with a mere two wins and six draws, they soar to second place away, securing 17 points from four wins and five draws. Moreover, they’ve netted a significant majority of their goals [15] on the road.

Last time out, they secured an impressive 2-2 draw against Sheffield United given the conditions. Goals from Tobjorn Heggem (D) and Tom Fellows (M) ensured their unbeaten run remained intact.

Additionally, Heggem leads the Fantasy-scoring charts with 125 points. He’s helped them keep nine clean sheets (+45), making consistent defensive contributions along the way. There have been three double-digit hauls this season, with one goal and assist (+10) to his name.

Talisman Josh Maja (F) is the only other to reach 100 points scorer, securing 10 goals (+50) and two assists (+6) in 19 appearances.

Desperate for a win, WBA will face a rejuvenated Coventry City side at The Hawthorns on Wednesday. The Sky Blues, now under the stewardship of Frank Lampard, are looking to build on a recent resurgence by making it three games unbeaten.

Gameweek 19 fixture

Then, it’s a trip to Watford on Sunday. Last season, both matches ended 2-2, including the Baggies coming from 2-0 down to draw level in the 91st minute thanks to Darnell Furlong’s (D) equaliser.

Not the most thrilling side to watch, we still wouldn’t be surprised if Corberan continues to guide them steadily towards the play-offs.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

The league leaders have been excellent following their relegation, where they conceded 104 times and accumulated just 16 points in 38 matches. Yet here they are, top of the table with 39 points, winning 12, drawing five and losing two. The Blades are unbeaten in eight, not losing since Gameweek 11.

Chris Wilder’s outfit have been in exceptional form, racking up 127 overall Fantasy points and 62 during their unbeaten run – the highest-club pick as it stands. They’ve secured a perfect score five times and their home record is outstanding, with eight wins and one draw from nine matches. Away, it’s 14 points from eight.

Callum O’Hare (M) and Tyrese Campbell (F) scored for The Hawthorns’ Sunday visitors. Despite missing out last time due to suspension, Harry Souttar (D) remains their only player to have scored 100+ Fantasy points. The Socceroo has steered them towards 10 clean sheets in 17 games, making consistent defensive contributions.

Two players are just below 100 – Michael Cooper (G) and Gustavo Hamer (M). The latter has four goals (+24) and four assists (+12) in 18 games.

On Wednesday, Sheffield United take on Millwall at The Den, hoping for revenge following last season’s 3-2 loss. Then again, they were able to win 2-0 there in the FA Cup.

Gameweek 19 Fixture

Following that will be a home clash versus struggling Plymouth Arygle. It’s an opponent with dire away form, failing to score (two) yet conceding goals (27) at an alarming rate. Considering they’ve secured just two points in 10 away games, a Sheffield United double-up could be a game-changer.

LEAGUE ONE

WYCOMBE WANDERERS

This season’s surprise package, Wycombe have been magnificent under Matt Bloomfield. They’re on a 16-match unbeaten run and sit joint-top with 40 points, scoring 39 and conceding 21.

Although they’ve only collected 19 points at home, they’re the division’s standout travllers, winning six and drawing three. In this undefeated streak, they have scored 35 times.

Last time out, they drew 1-1 at home against Reading, seeing their six-match winning run at Adams Park come to an end. Nevertheless, they are close to smashing their last unbeaten record of 19 games between May and December 2008.

In this period, Bloomfield’s side has amassed 120 Fantasy points, despite only achieving perfect scores three times. Defenders Joe Low (D) and Daniel Harvie (D) have surpassed the 100-point mark. Low’s four goals and six clean sheets have significantly boosted his tally, while Harvie’s assists and goal contributions have been equally impressive. However, both players are one caution away from a suspension.

Gameweek 19 fixture

Wycombe take on last-placed Shrewsbury Town, who’ve seen an upturn in form since Gareth Ainsworth’s appointment but remain poor. A club pick this week seems a great shout, as they look to go 17 unbeaten.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Michael Duff’s side are sitting fourth in the table on 35 points, accumulating 21 at home and 14 away. The Terriers have scored 28 goals and conceded 16 in 18 matches, currently on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Last time out, they banked their 11th win of the season at One Call Stadium, defeating Mansfield Town 2-1 thanks to goals from Ben Wiles (M) and Josh Koroma (F).

Wiles is the only player to reach 100 points due to six goals (+36) and four assists (+12). As a club pick, they’ve returned 105 points overall and 69 since their unbeaten run began.

Gameweek 19 fixture

The Terriers will host ninth-placed Lincoln City in front of their home faithful. The Imps haven’t won since Gameweek 12 and have lost their previous two trips. Therefore, a club and player pick feels wise.

LEAGUE TWO

WALSALL

The Sadlers currently lead League Two, with Mat Sadler’s side racking up 37 points and 34 goals, conceding 19 times. They’ve registered 20 points at home and 17 on the road.

Last time out, they defeated title rivals Port Vale 1-0 away from home thanks to Jamille Matt (F). They’ve banked 113 points on Fantasy EFL and are unbeaten in nine, winning on six occasions.

Three players currently have 100+ points: Connor Barrett (D), Taylor Allen (M) and Nathan Lowe (F). Most notably, Lowe has nine goals and five assists from 16 matches, impressed in this loan move.

Gameweek 19 fixture

Next up, Walsall host mid-table Barrow, who are in poor form. This makes them a strong choice if you’re looking to back a home side, given their six home wins in nine matches.

CREWE ALEXANDRA

The Railwaymen sit just outside the automatic promotion spots on 31 points. Lee Bell’s side are unbeaten in 10 games, having scored 91 Fantasy points.

A 1-1 draw came at Bradford City thanks to an Omar Bogle (F) strike. Meanwhile, the second-highest scorer in the game, Mickey Demetriou (D), has been excellent, totalling 134 points from 17 games, averaging 7.9.

Although he hasn’t produced a mega-haul since Gameweek 9, the consistent defensive returns haven’t gone unnoticed, with 9.3% ownership in this current Gameweek. Ryan Cooney (D) is the only other Crewe scorer with 100+ points.

Gameweek 19 fixture

It’ll be Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, who are right behind them in fifth place. A difficult match awaits although, given Demetriou’s effectiveness, we can’t ever ignore his possible impact.

BROMLEY

Finally, the Ravens are making their mark in League Two, being unbeaten in seven matches and sitting 14th in the table, nine points clear of the drop zone.

As a club pick, Bromley have bagged 77 points for their efforts, netting 23 times alongside conceding 23. Last time out, they defeated Accrington Stanley, helped by goals from Michael Cheek (F) and Idris Odutayo (D). Joining Cheek on 88 points is Danny Imray (D).

Gameweek 19 fixture

Second-placed Port Vale await Bromley, a side that hasn’t won in three games. Although, with unconvincing home form, we’d not recommend this pick.



