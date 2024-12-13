33
  1. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Raya
    Porro Digne Timber
    Salah Saka Palmer Gordon
    Jackson Cunha J.Pedro

    Fabianski Rogers Robinson VDB

    1ft 1.1itb

    A. Roll
    B. Digne to Cucurella
    C. Porro to Van Dijk

    Thoughts please

    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    went for Munoz out of the random wildcard assortment selection of defenders, such as Young, AWB, Kerkez etc.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Kerkez was the one

  3. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    GTG? Will probably roll

    Sanchez
    Trent, RAN, Gvardiol
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard, Palmer
    Evanilson, Pedro, Cunha

    Fab, Rogers, Davis, VDB

    1. TBL
      • 2 Years
      just now

      GTG

  4. TBL
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    for free yes or no?

    Haaland + Bruno + Havertz + Smith Rowe > Salah + Saka + Raul + Jao Pedro

    1. abaalan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you held Haaland this long, you might as well keep. He will start scoring again soon and everyone will be ripping up teams to get back onboard..

  5. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Guys, really confused here. But I have arrived at one solution. Need your thoughts though. 2ft. 0.3m itb.

    Raya fab
    Gabriel lewis RAN myko Greaves
    Saka salah palmer bruno rogers
    Solanke Pedro cunha.

    Lewis to huijsen this week. Next week solanke and myko to Raul, Trent free. So that I can have Bruno(placeholder for jota if he is an option soon),saka, trent,palmer,salah. I can go upto mateta for cunha in future if I downgrade bruno to jota or someone else. Avoiding isak is the only issue here.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      You can't have everyone and ruining a perfectly good side - like some are doing - is not the solution. Bruno will become a good long-term hold, even if he dips a little price-wise.

      1. The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. That's why would like to keep Bruno. Or bruno to Enzo and lewis to taa for free this week which I didn't quite like to be honest.

  6. Doug McCasual
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    1 FT and 2.2 ITB

    Losing patience with the wolves boys. Cunha to Isak or hold for one more week?

    Raya
    Gvardiol RAN Hall
    PSS Ode
    Cunha Pedro Evanilson

    Rodgers H-Bellis Faes

    1. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I’m holding Cunha one last week

  7. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start
    1) Strand larsen
    2) Rogers

    Have Cunha starting

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1

  8. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    2FT 1m ITB

    Fabianski
    Gabriel* Gvardiol RAN
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo
    Jackson Wood Pedro

    Flekken - Rogers Greaves Faes

    Probably going to need to spend a FT on the defence. Just Greaves/Faes out for a playing budget defender, maybe swap out Gvardiol for Timber/Saliba too?

  9. TBL
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Haaland + Bruno + Havertz + Smith Rowe
    B) Salah + Saka + Raul + Jao Pedro

  10. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Ait nouri
    B. Hall

    1. Bruno
    2. Rogers

    Who to play?

    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A & 1

  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    If you thought captaincy for GW16 was hard just look at GW18 fixtures!

    Arsenal vs Ipswich
    Chelsea vs Fulham
    Liverpool vs Leicester
    Man City vs Everton

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks easy enough.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Straightforward Salah really

  12. JollyGoodYellows
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one to lose for Trent?
    A) Lewis
    B) Mazraoui
    C) RAN

    1. Doug McCasual
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      RAN fixtures about to turn red

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      That's the order out of the door.

  13. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG??

    Forster
    RAN - Colwill - Konsa
    Saka - Salah - Palmer(C) - Enzo
    Cunha - JPedro - Haaland

    sub: Fabianski - Rogers - Collins - Faes

    1FT 0.0 inb

    1. TBL
      • 2 Years
      just now

      perfect

    2. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Looks right

  14. Hantakun
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ready to dump Flekken. Saliba is my only premium defender at the moment. Do I get:
    A Raya
    B Alisson

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    G2G here or a def ft?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer(c) Saka Mitoma
    Jackson Cunha Pedro

    Matthews Rogers Lewis VDB

    Thanks

    1. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Roll

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You'd be so annoyed if VdB was required and did get a return, g2g.

