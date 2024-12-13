With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – now inside the top 20k in 2024/25 – talks us through Gameweek 15, plus his plans for Gameweek 16 and beyond.

Gameweek 15 Review

The run of green arrows continued in Gameweek 15 to make it four in a row. They’ve taken my overall rank from 751k to 19k. Hopefully, I’ve built a solid foundation to go on and have a great finish this season.

Doing nothing paid off again and I’ve suddenly got three free transfers to use. The likes of Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m) and Chris Wood (£6.5m) were considered for sales but, in the end, the outcome from rolling couldn’t have been any better. The variance gods have been kind to me in recent weeks.

Another example was my plan to captain Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) in the Merseyside derby but, due to postponement, it became an easy armband switch to Cole Palmer (£11.1m), who did the business again.

However, ending up with just nine starters was far from ideal and squad depth is something I’m keen to address. I simply can’t continue with these unreliable backups. As for my starting XI, the goalkeeper spot is its weakest link and the defence could do with some investment.

Gameweek 16 Bus Team + Transfers



