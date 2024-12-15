Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace face off on Sunday in the first M23 derby of the season.

The Seagulls come into this fixture without a win in three games, while Oliver Glasner’s side are looking to continue their recent good form, which has seen them lose just one of their last seven.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has made one change to the side that drew at Leicester City last Sunday.

Yankuba Minteh comes in, with Evan Ferguson dropping to the bench.

Danny Welbeck, who was used as a second-half substitute at the King Power Stadium, misses out so Joao Pedro will once again lead the line.

Joel Veltman is also absent through injury.

Palace are unchanged, as Glasner names the same starting XI that drew 2-2 with Manchester City last time out.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Ayari, Baleba, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro

Subs: Steele, Igor, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Wieffer, Ferguson, McConville

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Doucoure, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone

