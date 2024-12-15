21
21 Comments
  1. Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Still no sign of Ferdi, still no luck with many of their new signings

  2. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Joao Pedro to punish non owners hard today.

    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hopefully not 🙂

    2. Digital-Real
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can't see it, not passed the eye test in recent weeks

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He's no9 today 😉

    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      defo need something like an 8 pointer at least

  3. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    if Cunha is banned, is this worth a hit?

    A. TAA/Cunha -> Robinson/Isak?
    or just do B Cunha -> Raul/Wood for free?

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
    Cunha Jackson Pedro

    Muric Semenyo Kerkez Greaves

    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Raul has some tasty fixtures coming ip

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Those early subs worry me. He'll miss out the occasional game as well for Muniz

    2. Captain Mal
        11 mins ago

        B with Wood

      • Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Shown still available do you know if ban pending after the match incidents &
        elbowing then / pushing marshall glasses off etc

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          We wont know until the fa get the ref's report etc but i'd be surprised if he didn't get a ban.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          They're probably yet to meet to decide the outcome.

      • Joke Insurance™
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        C) Cunha to Haaland

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Pretty sure he's about 8m short.

        2. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          just now

          if funds to Isak

    3. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Come on Mitoma lad. Get me something

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      How much do we think RAN will fall in price this week, 0.1-0.2?

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        0.1

      2. Ballistics
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I think we’ll see a double drop with the emergence of some new cheap enablers.

    5. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      mitoma wastes pedro assist

      1. FantasyTony
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Would have been the perfect start for me.

        Henderson did well with the save tbh

    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Possible pen

