  1. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Saka/Cunha/Pedro to Jota/Isak/Jesus (-4) because what the hell it's Christmas?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Maybe keep Cunha till his ban is enacted

    3. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Do it! Not sure on Jota as the best Saka replacement but like the other moves / punts

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Neither am I but as you say below, gut feeling! Can become Sarr later anyway.

  2. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    1FT, £4.2m ITB.

    Thinking Cunha/Pedro to Isak must be delayed another week, priority on Saka replacement… but who?

    Gut says Díaz despite his drawbacks - don’t trust City, Fernandes is frustrating ( does have great fixtures bar GW19/20, but is he worth it over Amad?), Odegaard doesn’t quite inspire, not sure I want to go all the way down to Sarr… thoughts?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Hall Huijsen (Robinson Faes)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo ___ Rogers
    Cunha Pedro (Evanilson)

    Muñoz coming in for Faes soon as well

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Is that 4.2itb before Saka gets downgraded?

      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        It is indeed

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Had the same issue went Bruno but I do agree with you, whilst he is getting a lot of chances can we trust him? Luis Diaz could be the punt

    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      hey Scoop
      planning to go Diaz, myself.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Its a lot of money itb which will grow with whoever comes in for Saka. Any plans to go back to Haaland? Concern regards Diaz is I think hes blanked every time hes been benched (might even be in all competitions) and I'm not sure you can guess Slot for starts

        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          upgrade a 4.0 defender to TAA and Pedro to Isak, then you dont have that much left over

          1. FPL Scoop
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            This is kinda the thinking as well

        2. FPL Scoop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Possibly… need to see something promising from him first, though.

          Fair concerns regarding Diaz, for sure. Mainly feels like I’m backing the league’s best team / attack and an in-form, possibly OOP midfielder vs one who’s much more nailed, admittedly has pens in his locker as well, but feels like exciting and carries the risk of playing deeper at times?

      2. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Evening, Sergeant!

        It just feels right (or at least fun), doesn’t it?

    4. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I’ve gone Diaz too. Bruno is the safer option (and I may still get him) but Diaz feels like a punt worth taking vs Leicester and West Ham. Ceiling is massive.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I went Foden.

  3. Kno
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who would you bench? Benching Rogers last week was painful :/

    A: joao pedro
    B: Rogers
    C: Mbuemo

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Rogers, tougher fixture this week!

    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      got all 3, i am benching Rogers

    4. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

  4. Manani
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    1 to start

    A. Hall
    B. Colwill

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A

    2. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Hall. Got a feeling Fulham will give Chelsea a game cause it's their biggest rivalry.

      • Bleh
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        A

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit lads? Have a fair bit in the bank. Did Saka > Diaz FT already.

      A. Semenyo > Bruno
      B. Cunha/Pedro > Jackson
      C. Both (-8)

      Fabianski
      Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
      Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Semenyo
      Isak, Cunha, Pedro

      (Pickford, Rogers, Robinson, Faes)
      0 FT, 5.3 ITB

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        No Hits. GTG

        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks bud.

    4. Count Olaf
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Raya
        Gabriel Gomez Aina
        Salah Palmer Semenyo Amad
        Isak Jackson Pedro

        Bentley Enzo Robinson Greaves

        0 free transfers, 5.6m in the bank.
        Anything worth a hit? Benching ok?

        1. Dreaming of glory
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Your good, my only dilemma with a similar team and 0 ft is pedro > Jesus

      • Dreaming of glory
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        A) Pedro to jesus (-4)?

        B) Or just play pedro one last time. Atm he starts with Jackson & isak. Rogers on the bench but thinking if I keep pedro may as well play him with that fixture for 1 last game

        1. sttewwizza
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Play Pedro

          Open Controls
        2. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I'm doing A - not to say it's wise but it might be fun.

      • sttewwizza
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Saka & Rogers out , Bruno & Martineli in

        Yes or No ( not sure Diaz will start)

        1. Dreaming of glory
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Not sure I'd ditch rogers

          1. sttewwizza
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Salah, Palmer and Iwobi are other 3 MID....

            1. Dreaming of glory
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              I'd be losing iwobi before Rogers personally

              1. sttewwizza
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Came in my squad Last round, want to give him chance to prove himseof in next rounds...
                Anyway this round je will be on the bench...

                Martineli - Bruno - Salah - Palmer

                Isak - Jackson - Pedro

        2. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          No

        3. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Just Saka

          1. sttewwizza
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            For Bruno or Martineli?

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Bruno.

      • Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        If Jesus punters don't get punished there's literally no reason to make serious decisions in this game.

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Jesus new owners will be selling him by game week 20.

          Few goals against Palace don’t make him a striker worth considering all of the sudden, we have seasons of data to determine that he’s not a good finisher.

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Nailed on hattrick vs IPS, cos Isak did one

            1. el polako
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Not really, no…
              He’s only nailed on to the cross.

              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Yeah we'll see bout that...

                1. el polako
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  He will not score a hattrick against Ipswich or any other team in PL this season or any other season.

                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    OK Mr Nostradumus...lets check back on Stephens Day

                    1. el polako
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 43 mins ago

                      Bookmark it.
                      It’s no coincidence that his goals against Palace were first in PL since January.

                      1. Make FPL Casual Again
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 42 mins ago

                        #Form #Confidence

                        1. el polako
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                          #back on bench with Rice in the squad.

        2. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          What mod disliked my post lol?

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Jesus and Havertz in the top 4 for projected goals, if they start, ahead of Isak for example this week.

          https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1871579119068307513?t=meISecRdzh7xDhnDXgKM6g&s=19

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Sweet, that will shut a few up 😉

      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Merry Christmas everyone

        In your opinion what is the best set of transfers for the next few GWs (18 - 20)

        Saka > Fernandes
        Saka & Pedro > Sarr & Isak (-4)

        Rest of Team

        Flekken Sels

        Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko Porro RAN

        Salah Palmer Rogers Enzo xxxxxxxx

        Jackson Solanke Pedro*

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          i think you need to rip the bandaid off and take the hit for isak. I did it last week dropping jackson for a hit. his form is too insane and the matchups dont let up.

          1. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            and sarr v bruno is a wash imo

        2. sttewwizza
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Bruno in Saka out... Rogers on the bench...

        3. Sgt. Schultz
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Give Pedro one last chance against BRE

      • Drogba Legend
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Happy Holidays everyone. Haven't been on here in awhile. 2FT - Thinking just keeping it simple and going Saka and Antonio > Diaz and Isak for exact funds. Other options would be Foden, Sarr, Amad, Bruno, etc and then a cheaper forward like Jesus possibly. Current squad below:

        Fabianski
        Trent, Colwill, Hall, Gabriel
        Salah (C), Palmer, Saka*, Gordon
        Pedro, Cunha

        Verb, Rogers, Castagne, Antonio*

        Cheers

        1. FFS ManU
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Getting Diaz and Isak looks good to me.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        According to this projection Pedro isn't for benching...

        https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1871579119068307513?t=meISecRdzh7xDhnDXgKM6g&s=19

      • abaalan
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        GW 18: Saka -> Sarr
        GW 19: Cunha + Robertson + Flekken -> Haaland + 4.1 + Henderson

        Could do the above for free. Thoughts?
        Does weaken my bench + other mid/fwds (would be Salah, Bruno, Palmer, Rogers, Sarr // Wood, Haaland, Evanilson)

      • The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Mark sutherns bought bowen in for saka? Strange. Only one good fix that is saints.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          He explains the logic on last night's black box

          1. The Final Boss
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            What was that? Could you please let me know.

            Open Controls
        2. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          I was surprised that he's changing his team structure so drastically for one injury.

        3. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          dumb move imho

      • Snoopydog
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          GTG?

          Fab
          TAA Timber Saliba
          Salah(c) Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
          Isak Jackson Pedro

          Enzo Myko Burgess Valdi

          0.4 itb

          1. FFS ManU
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Yes, GTG.

          2. Snoopydog
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Tks

          3. Udogie-style
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            If Cunha plays, does he outscore J. Pedro?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Probably

              Both defences pretty wide open tbf

              Cunha looks like he's fine for boxing day now tbf.

          4. AzzaroMax99
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Would you go for Jesus or Martinelli?

            Saka to Bruno is pretty much a no-brainer for me and other transfer should be:

            a) Pedro to jesus
            b) Johnson to Martinelli

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              A

              1. AzzaroMax99
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Jesus vs Havertz for that striker spot is no issue? You think that Havertz will play as mid?

            2. jonnybhoy
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              A

            3. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Neither. Wouldn't have gone for either two weeks ago. Could beat Ipswich easily but attacking returns could be split between 4 or 5 players.

          5. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            G2G?

            Raya
            Robinson VVD Gab
            (S)alah Palmer Mbeumo Amad
            Isak Wissa Pedro

            Bench: Fab Enzo Konsa Faes

          6. JY84
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            My front 8 is:

            Saka Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
            JSL Isak Evanilson
            2 FTs

            Planning to use one FT to remove Saka. For my nx transfer, I am in a dilemma on what to do with Strand Larsen! Would you
            (A) Roll the transfer n keep him in my squad for this week given United’s poor defence
            (B) Change to Wood
            (C) Change to Solanke

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              A

            2. jonnybhoy
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              B

          7. jonnybhoy
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Start one from each:

            A) Fabianski (SOU A)
            B) Pickford (MCI A)

            1) Mazraoui (WOL A)
            2) Robinson (CHE A)

            1. Snoopydog
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                A 1

              • tutankamun
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                A2

            2. Hurnt
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Best use of 2ft here?

              Raya
              Timber TAA Gvardiol
              Saka* Rogers Salah Palmer
              Pedro Cunha Isak

              Vald Harwood VDB Choudary

              0.0 itb 2ft

              Pedro saka to Jesus Diaz for free?

              1. jonnybhoy
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                I did this but Jota instead of Diaz.

              2. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Respectfully, I wouldn't buy players at risk of rotation with your bench.

                1. Hurnt
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  This is what I’m worried about

              3. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Bruno & Jesus might be a better combo if you want to balance reliable starters with a higher risk/reward pick.

                1. Hurnt
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Bruno seems the sensible option thanks

              4. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I'd play Harwood over Saka and roll transfer

                1. Hurnt
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  I’m considering this but squad has zero cover

                2. CONNERS
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  That would mean he'll have no bench other than a defensive mid playing away at Liverpool...

            3. Goodfeathers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Anyone know where to find stats for set piece goals / chances conceded? I’ve trawled through the members area but coming up short. Surely there must be team stats available for this?

            4. Flynny
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Pedro to isak worth a hit?

              Thanks

              1. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                yes

            5. tutankamun
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Is RAN likely to start or has he lost his place now?

            6. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              If I do go Haaland which cheaper mid sounds best:

              A) Enzo
              B) Murphy
              C) Amad (-4)
              D) Sarr (-4)

              Last two are more expensive so need to downgrade RAN for funds.

            7. richieg999
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Start one just for next game week(Based on no ban) :
              A- Pedro
              B - Cunha

              1. tutankamun
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                B

            8. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Would you do Pedro or Evanilson to Isak (-4)?

            9. boroie
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Start:

              A - Joao Pedro (BRE)
              B - Cunha (MUN)
              C - Jesus (IPS) for a FT for Cunha

