  1. El Chippy Chips
    1 hour ago

    I haven't made a transfer in 2025

    1. The Knights Template
      35 mins ago

      Could be time for the laxatives?

      1. El Chippy Chips
        16 mins ago

        You are maybe my favourite person here x

    2. Bushwhacker
      2 mins ago

      And still behind a guy who hasn’t made a transfer all season!

      1. El Chippy Chips
        just now

        Why did you have to be a meanie?

  2. Freshy
    1 hour ago

    Sit 1
    A - Wood
    B - I Sarr

    1. El Chippy Chips
      21 mins ago

      Sit on Wood for sure

  3. Royal5
    52 mins ago

    Who are people capping? Was all set on Isak before the flag.

    1. El Chippy Chips
      31 mins ago

      I tried to assemble Palmer cappers but was left alone

      I'm still alone if you want to come join me x

      1. Royal5
        3 mins ago

        Palmer og s a good option imo, might go him over Salah

    2. PEP G
      29 mins ago

      I was with Isak too. Now I am having a bit of dilemma. Isak, Palmer, Gordan.. Salah? I am thinking might as well just play safe and go with Salah? But... no idea man

      1. Royal5
        26 mins ago

        Most will probably go Salah. Just felt that this was the week to shake things up a bit. Pool up against probably the best defense this season and away.

      2. Andy_Social
        26 mins ago

        I'm on Isak on the assumption that he either starts or isn't involved at all. Still deciding whether to vc Salah or Palmer.

        1. PEP G
          25 mins ago

          But what if Isak comes on the bench for like 45mins or lesser? Is it worth it?

          1. Royal5
            24 mins ago

            This is my worry

          2. Andy_Social
            24 mins ago

            I don't think that's likely. If he's fit enough for the bench, he's fit enough to start, imo

            1. PEP G
              23 mins ago

              make sense too. you're pushing me to Capt Isak now haha

              1. Andy_Social
                just now

                Eh, don't blame me!

            2. Fergie's Gum
              21 mins ago

              doesn't mean he'll last

        2. Fergie's Gum
          22 mins ago

          time and time again Isak starts after a minor injury and he's off 15-20 min into the game. Not worth the risk imo. Especially since its a muscular issue.

          1. Royal5
            19 mins ago

            This is a good point actually. He is very fragile.

            1. Fergie's Gum
              17 mins ago

              been bitten in the past by Isak's fitness. Minor injury -> all ok -> starts -> feels a tweak -> off after 20min.

              He's too valuable for the magpies to risk him full 90min

              1. PEP G
                15 mins ago

                okay. I am not gonna Captain him 🙁

              2. Andy_Social
                11 mins ago

                When did that happen? Just the once?

                1. Fergie's Gum
                  6 mins ago

                  vs palace this year, last year more than once

                  1. Andy_Social
                    4 mins ago

                    Right, duly noted. I'll ensure to check Howe's presser.

  4. Letsgo!
    51 mins ago

    Capt bruno or palmer?

    1. PEP G
      47 mins ago

      Gotta be Bruno right? I mean against mighty Saints.

      1. Bushwhacker
        just now

        Saints better under Juric who will have had more time with the team.

    2. Mr. Eko
      2 mins ago

      If not making Bruno your capitano this GW, when can you?!

  5. klopptimusprime
    48 mins ago

    Odegaard + Sancho to

    i) Bruno
    ii) Gordon

    a) Amad
    b) Savinho
    c) Eze/Sarr

    1. PEP G
      27 mins ago

      Gordon + Amad

      1. Royal5
        just now

        This

    2. Fergie's Gum
      26 mins ago

      All cool kids will say Bruno+Sarr.
      Bruno + Savinho for me

      1. PEP G
        22 mins ago

        Pep roulette still exist

        1. Royal5
          20 mins ago

          Yep. And Grealish (finally) got a goal.

        2. Fergie's Gum
          18 mins ago

          Nah, the way he spoke about Savinho couple days ago he's the first name on his starting XI.
          "He produces, he starts"

  6. GreatCarragherReef
    44 mins ago

    Got Timber, Martinelli and Watkins as my immediate problems.

    Can bench the first two for Robinson and Sarr, but reckon it’s worth doing Martinelli to Gordon?

  7. the dom 1
    43 mins ago

    quick question before price rise.....

    B.Johnson > ???

    a. Bruno

    b. Savinho

    Cheers

    1. El Chippy Chips
      14 mins ago

      Got away with it there

      1. the dom 1
        just now

        Yep lol, phewwww 😉

  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    36 mins ago

    Price changes 14th January

    Rises: Gordon 7.6, Gakpo 7.4

    Falls: Evanilson 5.8, Enzo 5.0, Ogbene 4.8, Ugochukwu 4.4

    1. Andy_Social
      28 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy.
      2-0 but my rush to get Wood for Jesus proved unnecessary.

      1. Bushwhacker
        just now

        He greatly appreciates it though, fires to keep him warm and cups to make

  9. El Chippy Chips
    36 mins ago

    It's almost 2am and I'm watching top Darts walk-ons on YouTube (I don't watch Darts)

    1. Tazah
      3 mins ago

      You are maybe my favourite person here

      1. El Chippy Chips
        2 mins ago

        Thank you bro, love you x

  10. Royal5
    22 mins ago

    Wolves have conceded more goals than Forest and Bournemouth combined. If no Isak, Gordon is a good shout imo.

    1. HellasLEAF
      6 mins ago

      What's the general sentiment on Isak starting then. FFS, no time for this midweek nonsense late injuries. Already dealing with Jesus.

      1. Royal5
        just now

        Isak and Timber here. Was all set on capping Isak before the yellow flag.

    2. Bushwhacker
      2 mins ago

      Under Pereira? Notts Forest game was a bit flukey imho

  11. Norco
    just now

    Worth a -4 here? I'm worried about Watkins now that Duran is back, also don't want to rely on Cunha which I still have on my bench.

    GW21: Mbeumo + Cunha > Bruno + J.Pedro for -4 (bench Watkins)
    GW22: Watkins > Wood

