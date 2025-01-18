329
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    20 will be a monster score this week

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      What you talking about? I’m on 8 for 7 already….

      Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Must be so many Kerkez benchings…

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      There were lots in the previous forum.

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A lad second in a mates league benched kerkez and Kluivert!

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sounds like the guy I get my tips from.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Haha!!

          Haha!!
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Have faith ...plenty goals in 2nd half !

    Open Controls
  4. El Presidente
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Underwhelming

    Underwhelming
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any really good films you have seen lately?

    Open Controls
    1. hnmfm
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      The poo poo pee pee 2

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      No such thing any longer. Watched Gladiator 2 yesterday, mediocre at best.

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        It had so many silly things in it compared to the original. Had a very 2020+ Hollywood feel to it.

        Rabid CGI monkeys and unnecessary sharks

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yep. Awful, and a terrible story. Didn’t really care about any of the characters.

          Open Controls
    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      The Brutalist

      The Brutalist
    4. fusen
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I feel like 2024 was pretty poor for films. Might be some element of I just don't watch as many any more but I used to get through like 30+ films a year and the last couple of years there have been hardly any stand out.

      Open Controls
    5. el polako
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not really.
      Hollywood ended a decade ago.

      Watched “Training Day” again few days ago, still as good as when it came out.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        “King Kong ain’t got sh*t on me!”

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          My man!

          My man!
        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Denzel used that line in Gladiator 2 as well

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh god, did he really?! I still refuse to watch gladiator 2 hehe

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Lol no, but he may as well have

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Hahaha!!

                Hahaha!!
    6. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Smile 2 was quite a good follow up.
      Watched a decent one the other night called Strange Darling.

      Severance season 2 started last night, and Silo has been a sensation!

      Open Controls
    7. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Art is a dying breed in today's world. I'd rather rewatch a great movie from the 2000s than watch the average soulless shite being made out there lately.

      Open Controls
    8. ButterB
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hell or High Water..few years old now

      Open Controls
    9. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      The only goods ones are watching 80s, 90s, 2000s movies all over again.

      Open Controls
    10. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      just now

      This site is really just miserable old men yelling at clouds isn’t it

      Open Controls
  6. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Where goals?

    Where goals?
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Couple of hours ago

      Couple of hours ago
  7. Fergie's Gum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just out of curiosity, do most people play H2H leagues or just Overall?

    Open Controls
  8. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    MAteta goal

    MAteta goal
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze A

      Eze A
      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Delightful!

        Delightful!
    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze a

      Eze a
    3. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A?

      A?
    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Munoz assist by any chance? 😆

      Open Controls
    5. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe I should purchase this chap

      Open Controls
    6. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      That woke us up!

      That woke us up!
  9. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Eze assist

    Eze assist
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ara

      Ara
  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mateta G

    Mateta G
  11. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    So well taken

    So well taken
  12. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    EZEEEEEEEE

    EZEEEEEEEE
  13. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mateta scored again, if Jackson won’t score this week I’m gonna bite my arm for keeping him

    Open Controls
  14. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nice Mateta goal, but tainted by the Eze assist.

    Open Controls
  15. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dropped Eze from WC draft this morning, ugh

    Open Controls
  16. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    ESR G
    Wilson A

    ESR G
    Wilson A
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lukic A ?

      Lukic A ?
    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oh wait...Lukic A

      Oh wait...Lukic A
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wilson - Lukic - ESR

        Open Controls
  17. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Fulham G

    Fulham G
  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I know football is a winter sport but really low scores across the football league so far

    .... they'll need to collectively warm up for the second half.

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Esr G

    Esr G
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lukic A

      Lukic A
  20. putana
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saliba not in the squad. Should have started Rogers over Gabriel

    Open Controls
  21. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    ESR G

    ESR G
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      GW4 bus team owners in heaven

      Open Controls
  22. el polako
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kilman unaware that 2nd half started.

    Open Controls
  23. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Esse watching from the stands 🙂

    Open Controls
  24. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    FFS Sarr do something! Getting sick of this c##t.

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He assisted the assister 😉

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        brilliant!

        brilliant!
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Poor buy alright, missed his good scores

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Unlucky bro, you fall for the Sarr trap. The warning signs were there to be honest. No goal or assist in 650 games, scores twice and he suddenly became an elite attacker.

      Open Controls
      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Lots of traps out there this season

        Open Controls
  25. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is iwobi being sub off):

    Open Controls
  26. Fergie's Gum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    A Salah blank will be so so painful

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      get a pen in the 89th minute won't he

      Open Controls
  27. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any touch from jimenez, wating for his touch from last gw..

    Open Controls
  28. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Grrr my Leicester cleanie gone again despite there being hardly any goals!

    Open Controls
  29. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Munoz will never get an attacking return whilst we all own him

    Open Controls

