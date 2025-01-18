With the Gameweek 22 fixtures spread out across three days, there are just three matches taking place at the old-school 3pm GMT kick-off time.

The league leaders are among the sides in action:

The team news is a bit of a collector’s item: all six managers make one change and one change only.

Arne Slot’s sole alteration from the midweek draw at Nottingham Forest sees Kostas Tsimikas replace Andrew Robertson.

Luis Diaz recovers from illness to keep his place up front but the injured Diogo Jota misses out altogether.

Darwin Nunez is back from a ban and is among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Brentford boss Thomas Frank brings in Yehor Yarmoliuk for Mathias Jensen.

In east London, recently installed West Ham United manager Graham Potter prefers Aaron Cresswell to the benched Carlos Soler.

Alphonse Areola is back in the squad but Lukasz Fabianski keeps his place.

Crystal Palace’s one change is enforced: Daichi Kamada is in for the ill Jefferson Lerma.

Ismaila Sarr recovers from a minor injury to start again.

Finally, at the King Power Stadium, Jordan Ayew comes in for Facundo Buonanotte in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s only tweak.

Fulham boss Marco Silva recalls the fit-again Sander Berge at the expense of Andreas Pereira.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Schade, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-Soo.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley.

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, El Khannouss, Mavididi, Ayew, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Coady, Okoli, Thomas, Skipp, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Buonanotte, Daka.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Diop, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, King, Pereira, Traore, Muniz.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Cresswell, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta.

Subs: Areola, Soler, Coufal, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Doucoure, Riad, Rodney, Devenny, Kporha.

