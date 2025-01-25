668
  The Tinkerman
    9 Years
    26 mins ago

    A) Colwill > Myko
    B) Raya > Pickford

    Raya (fab)
    TAA, Gabriel, Robinson (Colwill, OShea)
    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Rogers (Amad)
    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Guess it depends on how often you want to double on Arsenal defence until 29/30?

    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    LMS Update (338 teams)

    Current safety score = 49
    Top score = 84

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  FPL Sanky
    1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Is Raya due a price drop today? I have exact funds to do Raya + Munoz to Pickford + Konate for free but will be priced out if Raya falls today

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks to be in the low -90s. Probably Monday morning.

      FPL Sanky
        1 Year
        just now

        Cheers, I can wait till tomorrow then

  FPL Sanky
    1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Wow, most transferred in players are Slot, Moyes, Iraola, Amorim and Emery.....who would have thought this a month back

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Less than 100.

  Lucky Z
    7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Just think to end up with Sanchez + Dalot => Pickford + Mykolenko for 2FTs, instead of swapping Diaz for Gakpo

  PartyTime
    3 Years
    21 mins ago

    I think I’ve laid my bed with Díaz. Quite unfortunate.

    Liverpool’s upcoming congested fixtures:
    PSV - UCL (although it’s a dead rubber game, Gakpo will likely start imo)
    BOU- PL gw24
    Spurs- EFL cup semi final leg 2
    Plymouth- FA cup
    Everton- PL gw 24

    So, a lot could happen like injuries etc. It’s probably better to keep him and save FT. If he disappoints, use the FT to create another opportunity.

    PartyTime
      3 Years
      14 mins ago

      … made even.

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why would Gakpo start in UCL when the next 2 are more important?

      PartyTime
        3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fair enough. They could finish top of the group. I think they want it so Gakpo starts in his homeland imo. The sub today is probably an indication.

  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Early thoughts on who to bench?

    a) Wood (BRI)
    b) Kluivert (LIV)
    c) Rogers (wol)

    Cheers

    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      C, reluctantly

    PartyTime
      3 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  CoracAld2831
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Evening.

    Which one would you sell for Mykolenko or some other Everton defender?

    A: Kerkez
    B: Timber
    C: Munoz
    D: Colwill

    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      D

