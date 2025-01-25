Two of Manchester City’s three January transfer window signings are thrown straight in at the deep end for tonight’s clash with Chelsea.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 17:30 GMT.

It’s three changes apiece in Manchester, with the hosts handing debuts to Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Ilkay Gundogan also gets a recall in midfield in the third alteration from the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Ruben Dias is injured, while Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho drop to the bench.

Another recent recruit, young defender Vitor Reis, is among the substitutes.

Rico Lewis has to content himself with a place among the replacements for the third Gameweek in a row.

As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca welcomes back Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill after injury.

Jadon Sancho is also handed a recall out wide.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Pedro Neto drop to the bench.

Joao Felix is absent from the squad on compassionate grounds.

The most-sold midfielder and forward of Gameweek 23 feature in this evening’s contest: Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson suffered a combined 880,000 transfers out ahead of the deadline.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Marmoush, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Reis, Savinho, O’Reilly, Lewis, McAtee.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Sancho, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Neto, Nkunku, Dewsbury-Hall, Gusto, Acheampong, Guiu.

