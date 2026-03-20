FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Blank Gameweek 31

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Blank Gameweek 31.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 31 DEADLINE?

Very soon! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 GMT on Friday 20 March.

A BLANK FOR FOUR TEAMS

After Thursday’s UEFA Conference League result, we now know that four teams won’t be playing in this Gameweek: Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Many managers are therefore selling assets from these clubs in order to field a full XI. The ‘Great and Good’ template squad has five such players, and those with more might opt to activate a Free Hit using one of our four interesting drafts.

PLAYERS TO OWN

Then again, being flexible regarding chip strategy could be important. Zophar currently favours a Gameweek 35 Wildcard, so fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser has collected a bunch of individuals to purchase now, based on various scenarios.

For example, ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ advises Newcastle United investment. Penalty-taking Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) played up front when netting the Magpies’ winner at Chelsea, which FPL General likes. His defensive colleague Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) gets to face a Sunderland attack that has scored just one non-penalty goal in eight matches.

He’s a unanimous Scout Squad pick, like Fulham pair Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m). The Cottagers are backed for a clean sheet versus Burnley, whereas Wilson boasts great odds for an attacking return.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) combined for a goal against Wolves, and meet a backline that’s without the suspended Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m). Despite missing a spot kick in Gameweek 30, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) is statistically due to get on the scoresheet.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m) feels essential after bagging another two assists, while Zophar’s Q&A mentions the appeal of a Richarlison (£6.3m) punt.

Then there’s the Chelsea trio of Joao Pedro (£7.8m), Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m). All three came off for an early rest against Paris Saint-Germain.

SALAH RULED OUT

However, centre-back Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) had to be stretchered away in pain. We then saw Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) come off hurt, and he’s since been ruled out of Gameweek 31.

Managers should also be cautious about Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m), who, along with Salah, had his minutes managed last weekend.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAIN

Although Bournemouth have a strong defence at home, Bruno Fernandes is the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Harry Wilson makes both podiums, while Anthony Gordon and Malick Thiaw are worth considering.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – triples up on Newcastle ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby.

As well as Richarlison, we like Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) and Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) as low-owned differentials.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all participating Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 31!