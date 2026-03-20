FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Blank Gameweek 31

20 March 2026 227 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Blank Gameweek 31.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 31 DEADLINE?

Very soon! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 GMT on Friday 20 March.

A BLANK FOR FOUR TEAMS

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest 2

After Thursday’s UEFA Conference League result, we now know that four teams won’t be playing in this Gameweek: Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Many managers are therefore selling assets from these clubs in order to field a full XI. The ‘Great and Good’ template squad has five such players, and those with more might opt to activate a Free Hit using one of our four interesting drafts.

PLAYERS TO OWN

FPL notes: Gordon on pens, Livramento + Wissa updates 1

Then again, being flexible regarding chip strategy could be important. Zophar currently favours a Gameweek 35 Wildcard, so fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser has collected a bunch of individuals to purchase now, based on various scenarios.

For example, ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ advises Newcastle United investment. Penalty-taking Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) played up front when netting the Magpies’ winner at Chelsea, which FPL General likes. His defensive colleague Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) gets to face a Sunderland attack that has scored just one non-penalty goal in eight matches.

He’s a unanimous Scout Squad pick, like Fulham pair Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m). The Cottagers are backed for a clean sheet versus Burnley, whereas Wilson boasts great odds for an attacking return.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) combined for a goal against Wolves, and meet a backline that’s without the suspended Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m). Despite missing a spot kick in Gameweek 30, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) is statistically due to get on the scoresheet.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m) feels essential after bagging another two assists, while Zophar’s Q&A mentions the appeal of a Richarlison (£6.3m) punt.

Then there’s the Chelsea trio of Joao Pedro (£7.8m), Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m). All three came off for an early rest against Paris Saint-Germain.

SALAH RULED OUT

FPL notes: Salah injury, formation change + 2

However, centre-back Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) had to be stretchered away in pain. We then saw Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) come off hurt, and he’s since been ruled out of Gameweek 31.

Managers should also be cautious about Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m), who, along with Salah, had his minutes managed last weekend.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Although Bournemouth have a strong defence at home, Bruno Fernandes is the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Harry Wilson makes both podiums, while Anthony Gordon and Malick Thiaw are worth considering.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – triples up on Newcastle ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby.

FPL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks: Gordon in Newcastle triple-up 1

As well as Richarlison, we like Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) and Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) as low-owned differentials.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all participating Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 31!

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

227 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Captain Wilson or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Coupes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Flip a coin

      Open Controls
    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Im punting on HW

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Me too

        Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Play Rogers or -4 for Semenyo?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      what ?))

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. it lies in the proles
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yea def

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Just sold him too

      Finally

      Gordon in... And playing 10

      Open Controls
    4. Guru Mediation
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Haha

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Gordon or Szoboslai?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Sz

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  4. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Capt bruno or wilson?

    Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    The answer to captain Bruno or Wilson is neither

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Your team will score. Rebound from a saved pen

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Hope we do

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I tend to agree

      Although I would have probably gone Wilson if I had him

      Open Controls
  6. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Panties down

    Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Just got Richarlison in for Virgil

    In Challenge

    Open Controls
  8. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Gudmundsson, Rice to Thiaw, Gordon for free. Kept Gabriel & Timber.

    Gordon ©, Fernandes vc.

    GL everyone.

    Open Controls
  9. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    3 weeks until the next deadline. I'm going to have to get another hobby

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'm kind of relieved.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Joking aside I'm out of the country from the day before for a week so better remember to set the old bus team in case I struggle to get internet

        Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      This isnt a hobby. Its penance. Treat the next 3 weeks as time off for good behaviour.

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I'm currently playing FPL, CL fantasy and Fantasy Eliteserien (Norway). Fantasy Allsvenskan (Sweden) starts soon. I really need another hobby, this is ridiculous

      Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo benched?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      We'll know soon

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I hate waiting :p

        Open Controls
    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      He is on my team!

      Open Controls
    3. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Hopefully. Would be nice to see a Cunha-Sekso-Amad front 3

      Open Controls
    4. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      If so, I hope he stays on the bench - Dango waiting

      Open Controls
  11. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Come on Bruno lad

    Open Controls
  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Armband ended on Bruno

    Bah bah ..... bah

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Does Gandhi count on Friday night games?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Gandhi is busy smoking a spliff with Lord Vishnu

        Open Controls
  13. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    J Pedro captainers UNITE!

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I don't see it tbf

      If he hauls well done

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pedro will blank like he did in the reverse fixture

      Open Controls
  14. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Cunha time babyyyy

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Let's gooo!

      Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Manchester United team news

    Team to play Bournemouth: Lammens, Shaw, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Cunha, Amad, Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bournemouth team news

      Team to play Man Utd: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Sensei, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Adli, Rayan, Tavernier, Evanilson

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Cunha is about to take his multi-armed form

      Open Controls
  16. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Mbeumo starts!

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      BrunoF starts!

      Open Controls
  17. Tomerick
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Play Kroupi or -4 Semenyo > Gordon? Feels quite short term.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Deadline was 17 minutes ago

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        That’s my answer then

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      1 point confirmed

      Open Controls
  18. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Gordon with the armband.
    It's either a mega Hall, or Thiaw to FPL.

    Open Controls
  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Rayan, Adli, Tavernier, Evanilson

    Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Brooks, Toth, Gannon Doak, Kroupi, Ünal

    Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

    Subs: Bayındır, Malacia, Heaven, Fredricson, Mount, Ugarte, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Šeško

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Adli in for Kroupi, Tav in the 10

      United unchanged

      Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
        43 mins ago

        Thanks TA.

        Phew, I gambled on Amad starting. Suspected he might start in a game like this. Not that he'll get a return, but still, FT saved! 😆

        Open Controls
      • Traction Engine Foot
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks. Be nice if Rayan could actually do something.

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          27 mins ago

          I did Rayan > Gordon so you should be sorted this week!

          Open Controls
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thank you.

            Open Controls
    3. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      would love to know what Sesko's done for Carrick to clearly despise him for some reason

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Scored lots of goals off the bench.
        Great to have in the locker against tiring teams

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        He's been typecast as a supersub.

        Open Controls
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Will be activating my wildcard shortly.

      When messing around with your squad and making multiple changes are you always careful not to hit the confirm transfers button by mistake.

      I remember a few seasons ago doing that and losing all value tied up in certain players. Just mindful not to do the same with Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Haaland etc.

      Open Controls
    5. PGR
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Any reason to not Wildcard immediately today and take advantage of the price rises?
      I have all chips left. Is there any argument for waiting for more information before WCing?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        42 mins ago

        Nope, we will get more info later as it's a big gap to the next GW.

        Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        42 mins ago

        none,go ahead

        Open Controls
      3. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        I guess all the underdogs could win in the FA cup and your WC team not looking that much different than your actual team?

        Open Controls
      4. Moon Dog
          38 mins ago

          Content creators will urge you to wait until after the FA Cup games, Harry was extremely adamant about it on his vid earlier, I think he's worried about rise changes 😆 But tbh in 90% of outcomes WC32 is optimal, and in the other 10% an alternate strategy in only marginally better.

          So if your team has a few fires to put out like mine I'd just go for it. WC32 should be fine in all cases anyway. Van Hecke is rising tonight too, who we will almost certainly want on the WC.

          Open Controls
        • PGR
          • 14 Years
          36 mins ago

          Cheers! Thanks all! Hiring the WC button as soon as the game updates!

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.