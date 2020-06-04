87
Teams June 4

How many substitutions have each Premier League club made this season?

87 Comments
Share

Top-flight clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per match for the remainder of 2019/20, the Premier League announced today.

Sides will also be able to name nine players on their bench instead of seven.

Identifying ‘nailed’ starters, and assets who stand the best chance of lasting the full length of a game, may become a trickier task for Fantasy managers, then.

Recently we have started a four-part series looking at the players who perhaps stand the best chance of avoiding rotation, whether it be during games or between them.

READ MORE: Who are the most secure starters? Part one (Arsenal – Burnley)

READ MORE: Who are the most secure starters? Part two (Chelsea – Liverpool)

But what about the managers: how have they approached substitutions so far this season?

We thought it was briefly worth touching on which head coaches have been most active on the sidelines, looking at how many changes they have made so far in 2019/20.

Above: Premier League clubs sorted by substitutions made this season

Liverpool and Brighton have made the most in-game changes in 2019/20, using 85 out of a possible 87 substitutions.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Aston Villa have all played one game fewer, of course, and the first three of those teams look likely to pass the 80 mark after their outstanding fixtures are fulfilled on June 17.

Sean Dyche is by some distance the least meddlesome manager this season, using on average only two of his three substitutions per match.

He has made just 11 changes this calendar year – that’s almost half as many as anyone else.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who generally loves a settled side himself (ignoring that uncharacteristic early-season rotation around the UEFA Europa League games), is the next least-active boss.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the clubs with the smallest squads that have eschewed the option to make lots of changes, possibly because they simply don’t have the options at their disposal: Wolves have used fewer players (20) than any other side this season, with Burnley (21) just behind them.

Palace and Bournemouth have been ravaged by injury, meanwhile, although should have a near-full complement when we resume.

Above: Premier League clubs sorted by substitutions made in Gameweeks 14-21

With Premier League sides set to juggle nine or ten league games in little over a month, it’s perhaps worth looking what these clubs did over the Christmas period.

The above table shows Gameweeks 14-21, when top-flight clubs encountered a similar period of congestion.

The only club to max out on their substitution allocation was, in fact, Liverpool.

The Reds and West Ham United played one game fewer than the other 18 Premier League sides, with their Gameweek 18 clash postponed due to Jurgen Klopp’s side’s involvement in the FIFA World Club Cup.

Santo was the least active manager over the festive period, despite Wolves being in Europa League action in December, too.

Above: Premier League clubs sorted by substitutions made in Gameweeks 18

Santo was certainly more active at the beginning of 2019/20, wasting only one substitution in the first eight Gameweeks of the season (which took us up to the second international break).

It’s perhaps worth noting that Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola used every substitution available to them in the first eight matches of the campaign, perhaps managing fitness levels after the summer break – something that may be pertinent given that we’ve effectively just had a pre-season ahead of the June resumption.

Who are the best Watford players to consider under Pearson?

Finally, a quick look at the five clubs with new managers.

David Moyes has been less prone to tinkering that his predecessor, making only 23 changes out of a possible 30.

Manuel Pellegrini, by contrast, didn’t waste a single one.

Nigel Pearson has made 36 changes out of a possible 39, while Jose Mourinho has used 48 substitutes out of a maximum of 51.

Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti both took the hot seat at their respective clubs ahead of Gameweek 19: the Everton boss has only failed to use one of his 33 allocated substitutions, while Arteta has made 28 changes out of a possible 30.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

87 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Project Restart FAQs
    DavidMunday815
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hey guys, I've noticed a number of users ask if there's a way of catching up on the content we put out over the last three months. Just to let you know we've got a Project Restart page set up with our analysis of remaining fixtures, data dives into the best players at each club, articles on the latest injury and team news. This gets updated every day, as our body of work gets bigger and more relevant, so make sure you're always checking back. Bring on June 17! 😀

    PROJECT RESTART PAGE: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/the-complete-guide-to-fpl-project-restart/

    Open Controls
  2. Team Cruel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Less than two weeks to go. PL need to get a grip and announce the fixtures already.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Ben Crellin has them.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Can David Munday PLEASE stop going on about Targett?!

    Aston Villa's defence is TRULY SHOCKING. Clean sheets are your bread and butter and Villa will never get one.

    All you are going to get is 2, 1, 0, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1.

    Yes he has relatively promising attacking stats but to get that random goal or assist in your starting 11 it means you need to start him every week.  

    Stop pushing a defender from a team with a terrible, terrible defence!

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      I note in the win @bur Neil Taylor played LWB. I don't think Targett is a bad punt but I'd not put much wedge on him starting both, Mings will.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        To get his attacking returns you need to be prepared to start him and get 10 or so consecutive 1s and 2s.

        Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      literally his job to propose potential differentials that people may have overlooked. Just because you don't agree with it doesn't mean it's not a viable point to make

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        He is publicising him far too much.

        He is telling people to bring in an Aston Villa defender.

        An Aston Villa. Defender.

        Stop and think about that for a second.

        Open Controls
        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          He's not telling you to do anything.

          Open Controls
    3. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Where is the “pushing”?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Every scoutcast episode and in the recent Aston Villa article.

        Open Controls
        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Discussing the prospects of an Aston Villa player, in an Aston Villa article? Stop and think about that for a second

          Open Controls
    4. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Shush, let others have him, it’s better for us non owners 😉

      Open Controls
    5. The Gambler.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why? Let the sheep follow the bad managers! Andy and him are awful, yet make a living from the game. Baffling.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        That's unfair. David is a good manager, but he shouldn't be encouraging anyone to get Aston Villa defenders. You have to play him every game to get his attacking return and playing him every game equals a world of pain.

        Open Controls
    6. DannyDrinkVodka
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Targett is actually a pretty good option for a FH DGW.....

      Open Controls
      1. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yes, agreed. Him or Mings.

        Open Controls
        1. TwiggsJameson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Or Reina.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Why is he a good option?

          Because he is quite attacking yeah?

          So best case scenario is a goal or an assist in every several games.

          For that goal or assist you have to keep starting him (otherwise the points stay on your bench) and endure 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 and then say 5 or 6.

          Do you know what I mean? The defence is just too bad to consider him. You're not going to get the occasional clean sheet to tie you over until the attacking return comes.

          Their defence is un-investable and no level of goal threat will change that.

          Giving him so much exposure is dangerous because many people will bring him in because his name gets mentioned so much.

          Open Controls
    7. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Targett has done quite well in VPL. Not such a bad shout.

      Open Controls
  4. Team Cruel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Christian Falk
    Werner & Chelsea is getting hot! According to BILD information, Werner should sign a contract with Chelsea until 2025, collecting more than 10 million euros per year

    Open Controls
    1. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Much better fit than Liverpool. Chelsea could be scary moving forward

      Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Seems like to pressure Liverpool into paying his release clause which expires this month. Otherwise his value drops and Leipzig get less money.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        Similar happened with Ox and Alisson:

        https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/aug/28/chelsea-arsenal-sign-alex-oxlade-chamberlain

        https://www.talkchelsea.net/transfers/chelsea-reach-agreement-with-as-roma-over-alisson-becker/

        Obviously, he may well end up at Chelsea but given how vocal he has gone about joining Liverpool + his release clause dropping in the next few weeks, I think this is a ploy to get Liverpool into paying his full release clause.

        Seems like Fab Romano is suggesting similar:
        https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1268587978999377920?s=20

        Just my opinion ofc 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1268591660650422272?s=20

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          How did you read Romano's tweet as suggesting similar?

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 21 mins ago

            'Chelsea are ready with an official bid and if Liverpool will not match it on next hours, Werner will discuss his contract with Chelsea.'

            Basically saying Liverpool need to match the release clause or he'll go Chelsea

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 18 mins ago

              Yeah, that doesn't suggest it is a ploy to get Liverpool to pay the release clause, it suggests Chelsea are serious about signing him.

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 12 mins ago

                I agree and disagree

                Think from Werner's camp at least, it forces Liverpool to either pay up or walk away. Pay up and he gets his first choice, they don't pay up and he still comes to England and earns more money anyway

                Werner is not the loser in either scenario

                Open Controls
    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Would make a lot of sense. Liverpool have made a habit of wasting attacking players since salah firmino mane started playing together. Origi, ox, minamino

      Open Controls
      1. Prisoner B5160-8
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Origi?? Yeah, he wasted in the Champions League last year.

        Open Controls
        1. Prisoner B5160-8
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          *was

          Open Controls
  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Provisional dates and times for the first three GW are on twitter

    https://twitter.com/sambo593/status/1268587560772734977/photo/1

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Also on the Daily Mirror website

      https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/premier-league-tv-fixtures-mapped-22139992

      Open Controls
    2. Puncheon Guly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Not good reading for BT Sport. Won't be subscribing until Europe is back.

      City DGW at home to Arsenal and Burnley is tempting though.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        I cancelled my BT Sports after watching part of the Wolves and United games behind closed doors in EL, without fans it felt like a training match. So I probably won't be resubscribing until fans are back in the stadiums.

        Open Controls
  6. ebb2sparky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Two questions for vfpl:
    1) Captain Salah or Kane (currently on salah but have a feeling Kane will get at least 2 goals)
    2) Keep Fernandes or use FT to bring in Martial and have 0.5 in the bank for next week (currently have nothing in the bank and a very dodgy bench otherwise would definitely stick)
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      I can't decide between Mané and Kane. I wonder if Kane will miss Son and Alli, sometimes teams create less chances when missing important players. But yes I agree, two goals is possible. I haven't checked ownership but I assume Mané more highly owned.
      I swapped Fernandes to Martial last GW because so far this season Martial has been better value for money.

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        My worries with Kane exactly. Only got 9 attack involvements in one of my friendlies.

        Open Controls
        1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          Spurs players never get many attacks, but their conversion % is higher as a result - 11% much better than Liverpool's 8.9%

          Open Controls
      2. Tinkermania
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        If it were real fpl, yes, Kane would miss those 2 guys. It's not like he creates his own chances or goes past defenders. Don't know if vfpl works the same.

        Open Controls
        1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          vFPL does work the same, for instance Man Utd attacks dropped without Fernandes earlier this season.

          Open Controls
      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        I'm trying to decide between those two and Martial as captain tonight, I was on Mane but he only scored one goal in three home friendlies (Salah got 2), so have switched to Kane but no Son does concern me.

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      I’ve capped Kane tonight, so probably Salah will be the better pick now that I’ve done it.

      Open Controls
  7. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Telegraph reporting Werner has now agreed to join Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Interesting.

      Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      They've forced Liverpool's hand. I don't think Liverpool will pay up to be honest. Up to Werner whether he wants to wait.

      Open Controls
      1. Naby K8a
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        I think he's off now mate. Liverpool hoped nobody would pay the clause and get him at reduced fee. Now Werner's agreed to the Chelsea move instead. Bad look on FSG this imo

        Open Controls
        1. AuFeld
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          FSG?

          Open Controls
          1. Prisoner B5160-8
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Fenway.

            Open Controls
            1. AuFeld
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 32 mins ago

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
        2. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Doubt it’s going to trouble FSG much. 🙂 ... Next!

          Open Controls
          1. Naby K8a
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            7m spent since 2018. CL and PL winners money and losing out on rumoured no.1 target haggling over 10 - 15m. Bad look indeed.

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              I really rate them as owners but another quiet window would be inexcusable. The best teams strengthen even when they're at their best. It's how Fergie prolonged his success and built several successful teams.

              Open Controls
            2. Simmering Marv'
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 10 mins ago

              To be fair Liverpool have done ok over that period.

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 7 mins ago

                Down to Klopp's brilliance though. It's a bit crap not to give him his top target*, after no signings last summer and him delivering everything possible

                *Assuming Werner is his top target

                Open Controls
                1. Simmering Marv'
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Klopp's brilliance plus hundreds of millions spent on players.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Berbinho's Forehead
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 3 mins ago

                    All self paid for, Liverpool have been in + net spend for years

                    Liverpool have the funds for signings just going off financial accounts, let alone TV money and prize money

                    FSG struck gold with Klopp. Saves them ££ every year

                    Open Controls
                    1. Simmering Marv'
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 1 min ago

                      Hey I'm not criticising Klopp, far from it. But it seemed like it was being suggested that the owners were penny pinching which is grossly unfair. Perhaps I got the wrong idea.

                      Open Controls
        3. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yep, this is ultimate pressure to get Liverpool to pay up. Let's see what happens, but I'm pretty sure that we won't pay full release clause. So Werner either waits (maybe another year), or goes to his lower choice preference but earns 200k - more than he currently earns and more than he'd get at Liverpool.

          Open Controls
    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      £50m for Werner and £34m for Ziyech are two excellent transfer moves by Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    4. Poseidon.
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Don’t see it tbh. He could get games at Barca, Madrid or Utd if he wanted.

      Open Controls
  8. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Since the bundesliga has returned its been so interesting looking at new players. Werner is obviously brilliant but would love to also see Brandt, Havertz and Nkunku in the prem

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sancho too

      Open Controls
    2. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Agree, lots of talent/options there ...

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Havertz is the boy!

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    What conclusion do we take from this article? Which teams do we avoid? Which teams will substitute their players like crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      The game has changed. I think it's going to be very hard to make pre-covid data applicable to the current game.

      It may be worthwhile to dive into which managers has managed a club in a tournament/league with five substitutes and how they used them.

      Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    V-FPL

    Do you think Kane to Rashford and Barnes to Lucas Moura good moves? Just have feeling United likely to do well and I have no United attack and with Son out going this should be good for Moura

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      It's risky but still looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      So far so good 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Oops, thought you meant Ashley Barnes for some reason.

        Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Has anyone else Wildcarded and set themselves up for a BB on Sunday in VFPL?

    Open Controls
    1. Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Nah, WC and BB long gone. TC on the other hand is active 😯

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        On who?

        Open Controls
        1. Legomané
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          Mané.

          Good luck 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            You too.

            Open Controls
          2. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            Smashed it!!

            Open Controls
            1. Legomané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              BOOM! 🙂

              Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Was going to WC tonight, may look at Sunday fixtures for BB now that you’ve mentioned it.

      Open Controls
  12. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Although I'm happy football is returning I can't help feel that this is all going to be one big nightmare FPL wise. We are going to be dealing with players missing games completely because of self isolating (which we may not be warned about in advance), possibly more rotation (especially as the season draws to a close), appearances of 45 minutes or less, not to mention possibly full postponements if there's any crowd gatherings/covid reasons etc.

    I can't help but feel that having 11 players play a decent amount of game time every game week will be a success in itself. Looking forward to the chaos.

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Totally agreed..

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Oooooh yes, fully with you there 😆

      Open Controls
  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    A good match for TM there.

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      and Legomane TC

      Open Controls
  14. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Evening all

    Not been on here since the lockdown, hows it going?

    The subs thing is going to cause some trouble isn't it, people playing sub 60 mins etc

    What is the general feeling re GW39, Free hit?

    Looking forward to the fixtures coming out

    Get ready for a feast of football! Lovely jubbly Rodders

    Open Controls
  15. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Cmon Captain Kane.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.