392
Pro Pundits - Tom June 11

The Double Gameweek 30+ assets who could excel both for and against Aston Villa

392 Comments
Share

“Football is the most important of the least important things in life” – Arrigo Sacchi

On June 17, the Premier League will return with two postponed fixtures, Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal – let the countdown begin.

Firstly, it feels good to be writing again. It’s been a challenging few months, but with Project Restart gaining momentum day by day, the buzz is back. So, as focus turns to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), I thought I’d use this piece to discuss several players I’m targeting for the run-in and why I think they can make a difference. I’ll also touch upon their respective teams’ outlooks, along with chip strategy.

It makes sense to start in B6, with my club, Aston Villa. 

The reality is we sit 19th in the table, with the worst defence in the division, having imploded before the break – let’s say I’m realistic about our chances of survival.

But there is a Double Gameweek, and if we’re looking for positives, we sit just two points behind both Watford (17th) and West Ham United (16th) with a game in hand.

We rank 12th for goals scored, and in Jack Grealish (£6.4m) and a fit-again John McGinn (£5.4m), we have a midfield double act who are a level above what most teams around us in the table possess.

We also only have to look to the Bundesliga and Hertha Berlin to see how a team can struggle pre-lockdown and then emerge as one of the form teams following the restart.

For the majority of the season, Dean Smith has used a 4-3-3 / 4-1-4-1 system, designed to try and get Grealish, our talisman, on the ball as often as possible. In an attacking sense, it’s largely worked – Grealish has scored more goals and created more chances than any of his teammates. 

However, our over-reliance on one outlet has often come at a cost – we can sometimes be predictable in possession and lack creativity whenever Grealish isn’t at the top of his game. McGinn’s return to fitness should at least ease the burden on the captain’s shoulders.

This heatmap below illustrates where Villa have created their chances this season, and emphasises just how much we rely on Grealish down our left.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks includes Spurs triple-up

Looking beyond the double, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) will be in my starting XI in Gameweek 31+ and is a serious captaincy candidate that week when Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham.

Despite missing seven Gameweeks through injury and suspension, the South Korean has racked up five double-digit hauls and 18 goal contributions already this season, and with an ownership of just 4.7%, I feel it’s too good an opportunity to pass up.

Arguably, no team has benefitted from the break more than Spurs, with the likes of Harry Kane (£10.8m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) now fit for selection, and with some big games to come against teams around them in the table, it’s all to play for.

Having used my Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 24, I’m currently leaning towards activating my Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 30+, with a Wildcard to follow in Gameweek 31+.

The Free Hit chip can then be used as and when it’s needed.

For those still struggling to decide which route to take, check out Zophar’s article, ‘What is the best FPL chip strategy for Double Gameweek 30+ and beyond?’, from earlier this week – it’s well worth a read.

At this stage, I’d usually post my team for the forthcoming Gameweek, but as I’m still debating several selections and the fact that things will no doubt change between now and deadline, there seems little point.

Instead, I’ll jump on the forum early next week and post my final squad, if there is enough interest.

Thanks for reading… until next time. 

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history”

392 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HollywoodXI
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    FH Team. Good to go?

    Henderson
    Stevens Bellerin Targett
    KDB Sterling Pepe Grealish
    Aguero Auba McBurnie

    Open Controls
    1. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ditch Bellerin. With AMN and Cedric i doubt Bellerin starts 2 games in a row. Maybe find some money for David Luiz or just go without Arsenal defender.

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cedric not playing in friendlies and AMN has been playing in midfield. In my opinion take your pick of Bellerin Tierney or Luiz for a starting birth

        Open Controls
      2. La Vida Latte
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        This ^

        Open Controls
        1. La Vida Latte
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          which means ditch Belle. And probably arsenal defender all together.

          Open Controls
    2. Alpha Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’ve gone Bellerin also, I think he will he find

      Open Controls
  2. In ole we trust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hows this looking going forward I have a transfer to use and 0.8 ITb

    Pope
    Vvd, taa, boly
    Fernandes, Kdb, b.silva, mane, saka
    Vardy, jimenez

    Bench, button, Nketiah, basham, stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      You might wanna read up on the unlimited transfers news.

      Open Controls
      1. La Vida Latte
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. infa fred
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Would drop that Arsenal midfielder, I heard he’s a saka sh*t

      Open Controls
  3. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Options:

    A) Leno and Samatta
    B) Jota and Reina

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Loftus cheeky nandos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Both aren’t great a is better but I don’t see villa scoring much this week and they have poor fixtures after that

      Open Controls
  4. Tomerick
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    How’s this free hit looking?

    Leno
    O’Connell,baldock,targett
    KDB, Mahrez, Grealish, McGinn
    Auba, Aguero, Lacazette

    Open Controls
    1. La Vida Latte
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like it a lot! 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is Nketiah good punt just for DGW ?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      He should get 30 mins or so over the two games I'd imagine. OK as a cheap enabler I guess.

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        30 mins ?
        I think around 120 mins

        Open Controls
        1. _sidney_will
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I’d say more 60-90 across the 2 games, with 5 subs being allowed, I can’t see him playing the full 90 in either

          Open Controls
    2. Loftus cheeky nandos
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Could do apparently artera likes him

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Could well get longer yes, although Laca could start ahead of him after scoring in last game. Martinelli could also steal some minutes.

      Open Controls
    4. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'd think it's a better punt than Samatta for example. 4.4, you'll be very happy if you get 1 goal from him and i can see that happening.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        why better than Samatta who will probably play both games if you dont mind me asking ? thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Jekori
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Better than Samatta +1.4 to spend elsewhere mind you. Yeah Samatta will start two games. But i think Nketiah will get around 90m in 2 games. I see Nketiah scoring in 90 as likely as Samatta in 150. I won't pay 1.4 for 1-2 extra appearance point(s).

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            thanks

            Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      The only Arsenal player I'm considering!

      Open Controls
  6. Swills
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Need advice on my team...
    Pope (button)
    TAA Boly Alonso Basham (Gomez)
    Mane Barnes KDB Fernandes (Traore)
    Aub Jiminez (Greenwood)
    Unsure on Barnes, Gomez and alonso mainly

    Open Controls
  7. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    This might be a daft question. If I use unlimited transfers to make a team, then use my free hit to get a team for gameweek 30+, will my team revert back to my team from the last gameweek or the team I put together with the unlimited free transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Last GW

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      They should make a hot topic about this as it's been asked so many times... Oh, wait 🙄

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sorry man, didn’t see it.

        Open Controls
  8. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Liverpool currently 3 nil up against Blackburn.

    Keita, Mane and Minamino on the scoresheet.

    Open Controls
    1. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      What was the staring 11?

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
        12 mins ago

        Sadiooooooooooo

        Open Controls
      • Loftus cheeky nandos
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Again it’s only a friendly

        Open Controls
        1. Naby K8a
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No mate it's the Champions League final.

          Open Controls
      • Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Any news on whether Salah is playing?

        Open Controls
    3. the vanisher
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      who scores more in the double?

      Leno or Egan?

      Open Controls
      1. POLSKA GOLA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Egan

        Open Controls
    4. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Guys on a FH I need to fill a single gw player...

      A, TAA
      B, Alonso.
      C. Abraham.
      D. any other for 8.0m

      Open Controls
      1. Jekori
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        B. Live a little, if he starts he gets you points

        Open Controls
      2. GREEN IS GOOD
        • 3 Years
        just now

        T A A

        Open Controls
    5. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I am going all in on the DGW + BB Chip!! Will WC in 31

      Henderson
      Luiz Baldock O'Connell
      Grealish McGinn Sterling KDB
      Auba Aguero (C) Samatta

      Leno Hayden Lascelles Cathcart

      Open Controls
    6. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      As the unlimited transfers isn’t actually a WC and the transfers made will count in a level points, tiebreaker, just out of interest,
      how many transfers have you made so far this week with the ‘unlimited transfers’?

      Open Controls
      1. Loftus cheeky nandos
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It won’t make a difference stop worrying it dosen’t matter how many u make

        Open Controls
      2. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Shouldn't make and confirm any unlimited transfers until just before the deadline.

        Open Controls
    7. Fit_to_drop
        22 mins ago

        Given his crossing ability and the return of Tierney, is Saka more likely to feature on the left side of midfield now for Arsenal?

        Open Controls
        1. _sidney_will
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I can see Auba playing LW, Nketiah/Laca ST and Tierney LB vs City

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
              just now

              Thats true. I hadnt thought of that.

              Open Controls
          2. infa fred
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          GW30 BB team:

          Ederson Leno
          TAA Stevens Egan OConnell Targett
          KDB Pepe Grealish McGinn Cantwell
          Auba Aguero(c) Pukki

          0.2m itb

          Good to go?

          Open Controls
        3. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Currently have 7 DGW players, and will have the bench boost on top of that. I don't think I'll be going further than this... but might lose Pope yet.

          Henderson // Pope

          TAA, Doherty, Lordstram, Williams, ElMo

          Mané, KdB (C), Mahrez (V), BrunoF, Saka

          Auba, Jota, Ayew

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Like your team. We'll balanced and something different! Good luck!

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Well**

              Open Controls
        4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          No chips left. Ok mix with DGW players for run in? Gonna play BB. Possible downgrade in order to bring in Salah or Mane after DGW depending on how things go.

          Leno, Reina

          TAA, Doherty, Egan, O'Connell, Justin

          De Bruyne, Fernandes, Grealish, Mount, Fleck

          Aguero (c), Aubameyang, Jota

          Open Controls
        5. fachada
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          I don't see many people considering Mousset.. is there any reason why?

          Open Controls
          1. infa fred
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Cuz he’s awful

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Everyone's busy filling their defense with SHU...

            Open Controls
          3. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            He usually comes off the bench, not a regular starter. Also was in poor form before the break.

            Open Controls
        6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Who would have thought a couple of months ago the below would be essential in fpl

          Reina
          Targett
          Grealish
          Mcginn
          Samatta
          Nketiah

          Open Controls
          1. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I mean Grealish has been decent all year!

            None of the rest are essential 😉

            Open Controls
          2. infa fred
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Essential?? People are overrating this dgw and will not benefit by choosing average players from Aston Villa

            Open Controls
          3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Can't see Villa getting anything from either match.

            Open Controls
          4. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I don't think any of those players can be called essential!

            Open Controls
          5. Loftus cheeky nandos
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            None of those are essential lots are putting in fh anyway

            Open Controls
          6. CostaCoffee
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yet I own none of the above

            Don't think you understand the term essential

            Open Controls
        7. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Best defender available for 4.8m for this week only?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 mins ago

            Either of the shu centre halves

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            One of the SHU ones..

            Open Controls
          3. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Fernandez or Saiss spring to mind.

            Open Controls
            1. andy85wsm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Read that as single gameweek options....Oops! SHU makes sense.

              Open Controls
          4. infa fred
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            O’Connell

            Open Controls
          5. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ah, my bad... non Sheff Utd ones too

            Open Controls
            1. Klaren
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Justin or Saiss

              Open Controls
        8. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          Anyone know if salah got some minutes for Liverpool?

          Open Controls
          1. Bald Eagle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Not in the first half...

            Open Controls
        9. dshv
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Nketiah or martenelli ?

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Nketiah. Arteta loves him. Laca is abysmal. It's Nketiah time!

            Open Controls
            1. SackWenger
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              What are you talking about, saying Laca is abysmal? That's a ridiculous comment. A below par Lacazette is considerably better than Nketiah.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Did you watch his game against Brentford? He scored a goal I know. But he was full of cr*p!

                Open Controls
                1. SackWenger
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I don't judge a player on a behind closed doors friendly against Brentford. Laca can score, join in with the play and track back too. He is a very useful striker.

                  Nketiah won't cut it, i'm afraid. He'll grab a goal, but he is one of those players that mean by playing him you are weakening the side as a whole.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep Roulette
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Arteta played him over Laca before the lockdown! Didn't he?

                    Open Controls
        10. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Thoughts on Otamendi?

          Open Controls
          1. infa fred
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Won’t get much game time and is constantly poor

            Open Controls
          2. Loftus cheeky nandos
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Great option Defo a cheap way into city’s defence, will get more cs with Laporte back

            Open Controls
            1. infa fred
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              I feel like you have a brain

              Open Controls
              1. Loftus cheeky nandos
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Clearly haven’t been doing your research into city’s training and done a full analysis on how much the players will play

                Open Controls
                1. infa fred
                  • 1 Year
                  4 mins ago

                  Actually my dad is friends with someone who is friends with a Man City trainer so I have more info then you. He said otamendi won’t play

                  Open Controls
                  1. Loftus cheeky nandos
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    Don’t believe dodgy sources I prefer to look at factual sources like opta stats and reliable city analysts

                    Open Controls
                    1. infa fred
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Well actually his predicted points on my fantasy football fix account (that cost £5) says he will hardly get any points. Boom

                      Open Controls
            2. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              So you think he'll be getting minutes?

              Open Controls
              1. Loftus cheeky nandos
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Yes, he’s a better partnership for Laporte than Fernandinho

                Open Controls
                1. Pep Roulette
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
        11. Naby K8a
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          The Liverpool team who started vs Blackburn:
          Alisson
          Trent Gomez Van Dijk Milner
          Henderson Fabinho Keita
          Chamberlain Minamino Mane

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Salah? Bobby?

            Open Controls
          2. Bald Eagle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Minamino, Keita, Mane 3:0.

            Open Controls
        12. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Auba and Mahrez or Lacca and Sterling?

          Open Controls
          1. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Auba and Mahrez

            Open Controls
          2. FPLShaqiri
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fun fact: Mahrez has more points than Sterling this season in 634 less minutes

            Open Controls
            1. Loftus cheeky nandos
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Agree I think mahrez is a much better option

              Open Controls
          3. Loftus cheeky nandos
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.