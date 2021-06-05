My current EURO 2020 Fantasy draft is set-up to make the most of Matchday 1’s most appealing fixtures.

Like many other managers, my strategy is to build as much of a lead over my mini-league rivals in the group stages as possible, as differentials are harder and harder to find in the latter stages of a summer tournament like this.

Accordingly, my early strategy is to use the Limitless chip in Matchday 2 and possibly playing my Wildcard in Matchday 3, although the latter is definitely not set in stone. This is why my current draft is very based on the matchday 1 fixtures only.

The draft really tries to target who I believe to be the worst teams in the tournament. Finland, North Macedonia and Hungary are maybe the most obvious examples. The triple-up on Denmark at home against Finland is probably very noticeable with a total ownership of an incredible 5.0%.

The goalkeeper position remains a headache for me since I don’t personally like any of the options.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) is in there because of Italy keeping seven clean sheets in a row but I am not underestimating Turkey’s attack which has been scoring for fun as of late.

The other option I am looking at is Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m). Poland only conceded five goals in qualifying for EURO 2020 and plays against what I think is a pretty poor Slovakian attack.

Austria and Denmark are the defences I am looking at ahead of Matchday 1 matches against North Macedonia and Finland respectively.

Martin Hinteregger (€4.5m) is my favourite option from Das Team while Joakim Mæhle (€4.5m) can provide value in Denmark’s defence.

For now, I am starting them alongside Jason Denayer (€4.5m) and Owen Wijndal (€4.5m) knowing that I can bring João Cancelo (€6.0m) off the bench with his Hungary fixture if any of those four let me down.

I have gone with a similar strategy in midfield and up-front. Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) and Jonas Wind (€6.0m) get the initial nod due to playing earlier in the round while Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) waits in reserve.

Ferran Torres (€8.0m) fulfils that job in midfield if any of my earlier options let me down.

I want to talk about Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.0m) who I think is getting overlooked quite a lot with only 5.0% ownership.

He plays in a very different and more attacking role for Netherlands compared to Liverpool and this is something Fantasy managers definitely can take advantage of. Only Lukaku averaged more non-penalty goals per 90 minutes in the entire EURO 2020 qualifiers than this €8.0m midfielder.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

STRATEGY

