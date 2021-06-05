76
76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mario Balofail
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Emptiness...let me think about my mistakes during recent season

    Open Controls
  2. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Not sure what qualifies this as the "best", but its a reasonable draft nonetheless.

    Not massively sold on Wind seeing as he hasnt been involved in the recent friendlies.

    Open Controls
  3. DavidBadWillie
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Anyone doing the Fanteam and the official game??

      Some people have entered 10 £20 teams on fanteam and there was me thinking 1 might win the tourni.

      Is there any prizes on the official game?? I can’t find much about it

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Maybe look at 'Prizes' on the official game:

        Play UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football to be in with a chance of winning some terrific prizes.
        Pre Matchday 1 raffles

        Before the tournament kicks off, all EURO Fantasy managers who have picked a team will be added to a raffle with great prizes on offer:

        Two tickets for round of 16 match in London on 26 June (plus transport and accommodation)
        Two tickets for round of 16 match in London on 29 June (plus transport and accommodation)
        Two tickets for round of 16 match in Glasgow on 29 June (plus transport and accommodation)
        Two tickets for quarter-final in Rome on 3 July (plus transport and accommodation)
        If travel is not permitted under COVID regulations, prize will be an official match ball, a national team kit and an Xbox

        Grand Prizes

        Matchday prizes:

        £20 Takeaway.com voucher to be won at random each matchday

        Overall Prizes

        Finish top of the global rankings and win:

        Free Takeaway for Year (terms and conditions apply)
        *Eligible for one order a week with max basket value of £40

        Finish second or third in the global rankings and win:

        Free Takeaway for Year (terms and conditions apply)
        *Eligible for one order a week with max basket value of £40

        Finish fourth or fifth in the global rankings and win:

        Xbox Console + PES Game + £50 Takeaway.com Voucher

        Finish sixth to tenth in the global rankings and win:

        Official Country Kit of choice

        Finish 11th to 30th in the global rankings and win:

        Official Match Ball

        For countries not eligible for Takeaway.com prizes:

        1–2 – Xbox Console + PES game + Country kit of choice
        3–5 – Country kit of choice + official match ball

        Standard level of prizes except get fat for a year. 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        I have, I only ever enter one team though. Yes chances are slim or taking major dosh with the pros spreading their bets but fun game and still decent chance of finishing in profit. I did for both CL knockout and full PL season.

        Open Controls
    • Joey Tribbiani
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Going for Matchday 1 fixtures only aswell.

        Ronaldo - Lukaku - Depay
        Torres - Bilva - Barella - Berardi - Alaba
        Torres - Kjaer - Maehle - Denayer - Wijndal
        Schmeichel - Hradecky

        0.5 ITB, what to spend it on?

        Open Controls
        1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          What is Barella doing there?

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Tribbiani
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Not sure about those Italy players, but none better at that price.
              Barella should be nailed, right?

              Open Controls
              1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                Yes he is nailed 100%, but i dont think if hecan score goals, yesterday he scored a lucky goal through reflection.

                Open Controls
                1. Fit of Pique
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  He does score goals. He's a box to box midfielder who makes timed runs into the area. He's arguably a better luck than Chiesa, who sometimes appears to be instructed to hug the touchline and stretch the opposition line.

                  Open Controls
        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          De Ligt groin injury

          https://twitter.com/EUROfantasy2020/status/1401158296241938434?s=19

          Open Controls
          1. Balls of Steel
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Ouch that's a big blow for the Dutch!

            Open Controls
        3. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Really can't see Italy running riot against Turkey, more likely to see upset in this one.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              0-0 or 1-0 I think

              Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              This strategy in targeting the worse teams but you are also not targeting the best teams/players by doing so. Surely Belgium v Russia and Spain v Sweden has a higher ceiling than Denmark and Austria. Portugal makes sense of course.

              Open Controls
              1. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                I can see the French turning over the Germans as well - as usual the templaters will lament the casuals picking the likes of mbappe!

                Open Controls
            • St Pauli Walnuts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              All the I couldn’t possibly play Euros fantasy and need a break comments make me laugh … as they peruse a fantasy football forum months before new season on a lovely summer’s day

              Open Controls
            • Balls of Steel
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Who is likely to partner Bonucci for Italy;

              Chiellini or Bastoni?

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Chiellini

                  Open Controls
                  1. Balls of Steel
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Nice one Bruno 😉

                    Open Controls
              2. 1justlookin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 3 mins ago

                Am i correct in thinking that you can effectively have 4 completely different squads for the group games and last 16 round if you play your wildcard and limitless chip?

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Yep but you better hope the teams you back for the last 16 make it through or you will be stuck for the quarter finals

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1justlookin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 16 mins ago

                      True.

                      Open Controls
                2. Chat with the Fanteam PL Champion: Josh Wooldridge
                  Az
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                  If anyone is playing Fanteam for EURO 2020 check out the video I did earlier with the WINNER of the PL 20/21 season!

                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4w8ZcvOT_M

                  Open Controls
                3. DAZZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Is anyone going for Cancelo? How nailed is he? Cant decide between him or a double up on Italy with Donnaruma + A 5.5 Italy defender

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      I’m going with him. Actually went from treble Italy defence to none today! Turkey are well able to score so I’m leaning away from it.

                      Open Controls
                  2. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Are there any budget-friendly forward options for GW1? I have 7m to spend but all the forwards seems to be either not nailed or have a difficult fixture.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        1 hour, 56 mins ago

                        I like Wind and I am taking the risk @6m

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          Yeah, they are playing Bosnia tomorrow and if Wind plays and does well, he's in my team.

                          Open Controls
                      • Fit of Pique
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Pukki?

                        Open Controls
                    2. Milkman Bruno
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Just attacking the fixtures gw1 with LL chip planned in gw2 and possibly WC in gw3. What do you think?

                        Schlager
                        J.Alba, P.Torres, Kjaer, Boilesen
                        Hazard, F.Torres, Jota, Chiesa
                        Lukaku, Wind

                        Hradecky, Ronaldo, Cancelo, Nego

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          Looks good, Berardi might start ahead of Chiesa but you'll see the team before the deadline. Just make sure you're not too busy on Friday night!

                          Open Controls
                        2. 11 smelly shirts
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          I wouldn't go for Austria's defense/goalie. If you can afford go up for a 5M goalie and look at who plays first (Finland a day before Austria). P.Torres, Boilesen, Chiesa, Wind might not be starters. Maybe a bit too much risk?

                          Open Controls
                      • sirmorbach
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Lads, is Berghuis a likely starter for Netherlands?

                        Open Controls
                        1. el polako
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 33 mins ago

                          Isn't there a clothing brand named after him ?

                          Open Controls
                        2. Christina.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          no

                          Open Controls
                        3. Fit of Pique
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          50:50

                          Open Controls
                      • mattb481
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          Work league, essentially no budget most goals wins, what we think lads?

                          Donnarumma
                          Rodriguez / Allioski / Stones
                          Eriksen / hazard / Ferran Torres
                          Ronaldo / Lukaku / Mbappe / Depay

                          Open Controls
                          1. Fit of Pique
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            Maybe Guerreiro instead of Stones?

                            Open Controls
                        • sirmorbach
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          Would you be so kind to RMT?

                          Schmeichel
                          Torres / Kjaer / Denayer / Wijndal / Alioski
                          Eriksen / F. Torres / Chiesa / Locatelli / Soucek
                          Kane / Lukaku / Depay

                          Open Controls
                          1. Fit of Pique
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Keeper and defense looks good.

                            Locatelli is the only pick I wouldn't make. Don't think he's nailed and little chance of returns if he does.

                            Forward line really strong (majority here has it)

                            Open Controls
                            1. sirmorbach
                              • 4 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              I really do appreciate it, sir. Thinking of Klaassen for that price.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Fit of Pique
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Could be ok. Alaba seems to be the default at that price. I'm just going with Nego (£4m Hungary mid expected to start) and investing the extra £1.5m elsewhere.

                                Open Controls
                        • diesel001
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          So basically the tactic to win the official fantasy game for the Euros is to use up your chips in the first three rounds, hope you get a good lead and then hang on when the player pool narrows in the knockouts.

                          Open Controls
                        • 11 smelly shirts
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          Looks good, Chiesa and Locatelli might not start, but you can react before the game starts and you have good replacements. Looks good to me. I've same forwards, just with Lewandowski instead of Kane, but both can have great games

                          Open Controls
                        • 1justlookin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                          Is Maehle pretty nailed for Denmark?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Christina.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            just get Kjaer

                            Open Controls
                            1. 1justlookin
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour ago

                              i want both if poss

                              Open Controls
                              1. jayzico
                                • 10 Years
                                1 min ago

                                I'm playing both

                                Open Controls
                        • 1justlookin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          need a 7.5 midfielder, any decent options about?

                          Open Controls
                          1. jayzico
                            • 10 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Danny Olmo. Spain 7m. BOOM. I've got both Torres' and Olmo

                            Open Controls
                            1. Karan14
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              15 mins ago

                              I'm tempted by the double up but not sure if Olmo is nailed.

                              Open Controls
                              1. jayzico
                                • 10 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Who's better than Olmo for that spot?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Karan14
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  10 mins ago

                                  Not sure anyone is. I don't have a 7m mid for that reason.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. jayzico
                                    • 10 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    lol. How about McGinn for Scotland or Berguis for Holland. Don't see the dutch getting many goals though.

                                    Thus gone Morata over Depay

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Karan14
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Berghuis is not nailed. Prefer Wijnaldum.

                                      I don't trust Morata if he's having bad game could be off at 60 and there's a chance he might not even start. Depay is on all set pieces and the talisman for Holland.
                                      I really like the Depay & Wijnaldum their goal involvement is like Kane-Son for Spurs.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. jayzico
                                        • 10 Years
                                        just now

                                        I'm almost sold

                                        Open Controls
                          2. Dr. Rog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            Malinovsky
                            Mount
                            Currasco if you fancy a punt

                            Open Controls
                          3. Christina.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            ukraine
                            USSR
                            Carasco

                            Open Controls
                        • jayzico
                          • 10 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          I came across this football pundit's guesses for the first round scores. I'd say he's not far off:

                          Group A: Turkey 0-2 Italy

                          Group A: Wales 2-1 Switzerland

                          Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland

                          Group B: Belgium 4-1 Russia

                          Group C: Austria 2-0 North Macedonia

                          Group C: Netherlands 1-0 Ukraine

                          Group D: England 1-1 Croatia

                          Group D: Scotland 2-1 Czech Republic

                          Group E: Poland 1-0 Slovakia

                          Group E: Spain 3-0 Sweden

                          Group F: Hungary 0-2 Portugal

                          Group F: France 2-1 Germany

                          Open Controls
                          1. el polako
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Can't see Belgium trashing Russia they will win but not by 3 goals. Also too many obvious results we are bound to get few surprises.

                            Open Controls
                            1. jayzico
                              • 10 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              Lukaku good golden boot contender

                              Open Controls
                              1. el polako
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Might be but Russia is a solid, psychically strong team - they will be no pushovers.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Christina.
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                1 min ago

                                kdb/Hazard/Witzel a big loss I reckon in first game

                                Open Controls
                          2. Christina.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            belg vs USSR will be much closer

                            Open Controls
                            1. Christina.
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              Macedonia will get something vs Austria

                              Open Controls
                          3. diesel001
                            • 4 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Overestimating Scotland, Wales, and Austria IMO. Think Slovakia may give Poland a tough game too.

                            Open Controls
                          4. jayzico
                            • 10 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Agree with all your comments. The one that interests me most though is a relatively unknown (compared to past Euros) Spain.

                            Presuming Morata is up front. Is he not about 40? I actually thought Bonnucci was almost 40 lol

                            Open Controls
                            1. Christina.
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              people also need to take in consideration where the games are played and spectators

                              eg Belgium vs Russia is played in St Petersberg
                              Scotland game in Glasgow

                              Open Controls
                              1. jayzico
                                • 10 Years
                                just now

                                I think Scotland will beat the czechs, who'll come last in the group. I honestly think we'll qualify before getting hammered by the likes of Spain.

                                Open Controls
                        • 1justlookin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Thoughts on this for my 1st real draft -

                          Schlager, Hredechy
                          Kjaer, Wijndal, Denayer, P.Torres, Dias
                          Insigne, Berrardi, Alaba, Tielemans, F.Torres
                          Lukaku, epay, Ronaldo.

                          Open Controls
                          1. 1justlookin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            That should read Depay up top.

                            PLanning on playing my limitless, WC chip in GW 2.

                            Open Controls
                        • CROYDON DE BRUYNE
                          • 4 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          Buendia joining Villa for £35mil

                          Open Controls
                          1. el polako
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Grealish to Arsenal next ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. bitm2007
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Can't see him going their City, maybe.

                              Open Controls
                            2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              There is absolutely no chance Arsenal get Grealish in my opinion. Consider Buendia has likely chosen Villa over Arsenal says alot. The club is on a downward spiral, watching an Arteta Arsenal almost wants me to rip my eyeballs out. Grealish is better off staying at Villa or just retiring

                              Open Controls
                        • Dr. Rog
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Buendia to villa --> Grealish to city --> Sterling to arsenal

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.