  1. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Welcome back to my team Bruno Fernandses (since May)

    1. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        😆 mind that knee

    2. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Jota keeps wasting chances like a machine since his injury return - consistent

    3. Old Bull
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Jota or Bruno?

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Neither. Jota if you're gonna WC or Limitless in MD2.

        1. Old Bull
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Limitless is the plan. Why Jota?

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Just going on his attacking intent, check if he's nailed on close to kickoff Friday night.

            Bruno for Portugal is not nearly as prolific as Bruno for United. 2 goals and 4 assists in 28 caps.

            https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/bruno-fernandes/nationalmannschaft/spieler/240306/verein_id/3300

            Ronaldo should be on penalties.

      2. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Burno

    4. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Memphis Depay to Barcelona is not done yet and not agreed yet. He is taking some time thinking about it. Barça is optimistic. @FabrizioRomano
      Memphis Depay's signing is in danger. Players will have to leave.
      The wage bill is very high, and if it is not lightened, the Dutch forward will not arrive.

      What a joke loser club Barcelone turn out nowaday
      PSG stealing the deal again

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        PSG, the pride of Paris. Expensive players with no fight in them. Wouldn't win an argument.

    5. fajmonkey
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hey guys, what's the consensus in a starter for austria in goal....

      Bachmann or schlager?

      My other keeper is donnaruma but I need a solid sub for this week only

      Cheers

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bachmann confirmed as starting by coach

        1. fajmonkey
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Perfect. Thanks loads

          1. fajmonkey
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Here's the last draft of the team.

            Donnarumma with Bachmann to come in if no clean sheet
            Kjaer Denayer winjdal alioski with p.torres to come in for any non cleansheet/assists
            Chiesa malinovsky jorginho with torres and soccer to come in if no assist/goal
            Ronaldo delay lukaku

            Captain tree is chiesa > lukaku > depay > torres > ronaldo stopping at anything 14 or over

            Thoughts?

            1. fajmonkey
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              **soucek

    6. Licky
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Anyone else not able to create a team?

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Have you issues with the site or app?

        1. Licky
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          The website, i go onto the create team page and nothing shows up.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Is it hanging up showing a Euro 2021 Fantasy Football screen? Try another browser. Try the app too. It can be glitchy.

            1. Licky
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              It's not showing anything at all, it's like the box within the html doc that should have the game is empty! LOL I will try that though, thanks. 😉

              1. Licky
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                That worked.

                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  It's a pain in the arse at times. Get the app and in android appstore there's an option to disable updates. They really slow it down for an update. Close to deadline have the app ready but logged into browser too in case either hangs up.

    7. Tiamani Warrior
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Saw a post on here that Jorginho is not on pens any more - any truth to this or smokescreen?

      1. fajmonkey
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I hope he is... only reason I have him :s

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        He's the main penalty taker when he's on according to this.

        https://www.fantasyfootballgeek.co.uk/euro-2020-fantasy-penalty-takers-kev-updated/

    8. Oneman
        40 mins ago

        I don't get why no one's posted teams have Lewandowski. Is he still an injury doubt? Currently thinking of going Captain on him.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Poland aren't that good.

          1. Milkman Bruno
              3 mins ago

              I had him in many drafts but changed to Kane

            • Old Bull
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Last I heard he was still a doubt. I’ve gone for Zielinski

          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            Better pick in a Bayern team. Captain players in first, second and third before you captain him.

          3. Richarlidad
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            He was in my team for a long time but I watched the entire friendly against Iceland and it really put me off. I know you shouldn't take friendlies too seriously... but I don't remember him having even a chance at goal. The cheap polish forward looked more dangerous if anything.

          4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            just now

            good player and good pick

        2. jimmy.floyd
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          Maehle or Kjaer?

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Kjaer. Maehle if you're certain that he will start.

        3. el_patron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          32 mins ago

          I go with Maehle,he gets more attacking returns,but new to the teams not as nailed as Kjaer

        4. OleBall
            30 mins ago

            Best 7.0 Midfielder?

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Baumgartner.

            2. jimmy.floyd
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Carrasco

          • Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Everybody have almost the same team now (9/10 players), boring

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              No. 2 Turks, no Italians, 2 Austrians, no Alaba. Templatey enough otherwise. 2x 4m starters.

              1. Chandler Bing
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Who are these 4M starters? Also, if Arnie is one of those 2 Austrians, are you confident he starts?

                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Nego and Ristovski.

                  Hintereger and Baumgartner.

            2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              I agree, most people are just posting the same team over and over which is boring. I have Griezmann, Mbappe up top. Deciding who my 3rd forward will be with Lewandowski, Kane or Lukaku.

              My midfield has the likes of zelinkski and carrasco

              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                I like the Griezeman pick a lot.

            3. ffs casual
                6 mins ago

                Wisdom of the crowd or an echo chamber.

                It doesn't help that France play Germany in the first game as that makes picking players from the two top teams a little difficult.

              • Old Bull
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                This game relies on getting high scores early. Should be targeting potentially high scoring games rather than just going for the usual suspects.

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Hard to pick the high scoring games as most opening round games end up being cagey affairs that no one wants to lose.

            4. denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              25 mins ago

              Evening everyone. I haven't been on at all recently. Got an invite to play the UEFA game. This draft look sensible/standard?

              Hradecky / Szczesny

              De Ligt / Zinchenko / Walker / Kjear / Denayer

              Eriksen / Mount / F Torres / Malinov / Berardi

              Kane / Lukaku / Wind

            5. Finding Timo
                25 mins ago

                Is nego best 4m midfielder?

                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Probably but don't expect much in a tough group. Former France underage player though with 2 goals in 10 games for Hungary so he's tasty enough.

                  1. Finding Timo
                      just now

                      Cheers will stick with him.
                      Alternative is to downgrade Donna and get a 4.5m midfielder ?!

                2. BobbyDoesNotLook
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Grealish or Mount?

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Grealish, though he mightn't start.

                3. Richarlidad
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Is there a player you want but can't justify putting in your team? For me it's Sabitzer. He's on pens and loves a pot shot from long range, but I think he's 0.5-1m overpriced. Anybody on here going with him out of interest?

                  1. Aubamazette
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Arnie will be on pens if playing which I think he will be

                  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    He is the focal point for the attack in that team so a good pick in my opinion but 8m is quite high for an austrian mid. For me it depends on how fit arnautovic is, if he's firing and fit then sabitzer becomes more interesting as he has more chance of getting a return

                  3. dirtmcgirt
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Grealish because I'm not sure he'd start. Who ever risks hin do well if he comes on though

                  4. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Bruno, but too expensive to have him and Ronaldo.

                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      2 goals and 4 assists in 28 games put me off him.

                  5. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Grealish. Not sure Southgate won't pick Sterling and Foden ahead of him.

                4. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Cancelo essential!

                5. Aubamazette
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Sigh I wish Cancelo kept quiet, in my team but haven’t seen him on many in here

                6. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Bruno essential too.

                7. The Senate
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  bruno is ridiculously good at football

                  1. OleBall
                      just now

                      Penandes

                  2. Chilli Heatwave
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Why, at 6.5, is Tielemans not in any templates considering no de Bruyne? Am I missing something?

                    1. OleBall
                        3 mins ago

                        Belgium play 5atb with aggressive wing backs, likely means Tielemans & Dendonkey won't do a great lot going forward

                        1. Chilli Heatwave
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Not likely to be further forward with no debruyne?

                    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      bruno!

                    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Back to the drawing board. Thanks Bruno!

                    4. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      After tonight’s game best option for MD1 only between ( Bruno out of reach)

                      A B Silva
                      B Felix
                      C Jota

                      1. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        C

                      2. Johnny Drama
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Not B

                    5. Tomas_brolin
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Can I just check I understand the rules please? So if my Italian captain blanks on Friday night I should move the captaincy to Lukaku before the Dutch match?

                      But I should leave subbing my Portugal players in until just before their game so I can identify the lowest scorers from my team and get them out?

                      1. OleBall
                          just now

                          You got it

                      2. OleBall
                          2 mins ago

                          Alaba or Yazici

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                              just now

                              Alaba as easier first game

                          2. HurriKane
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Cancelo iinvolved in 5 goals in his last 9 starts for Portugal.

                            Same amount as Bruno and Bernardo Silva in their last 9 starts respectively

                            Many will ignore due to tough group. But i actually believe defenders will benefit as those games will usually be tight affairs

                            One of the most attacking leftback playing for one of the best defence in in world.

                            Will he be in your team?

                          3. Chilli Heatwave
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Ronaldo to Bruno frees up so much funds... sigh why friendlies, why

                            1. Chilli Heatwave
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              Who is on pens?

