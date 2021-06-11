104
104 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Finding Timo
      7 mins ago

      All , which 2 midfielders essential after under 9m please?Already have berradi, wijnal & Torres.

      Open Controls
      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jota & Eriksen are the other two I like.

        Open Controls
        1. Blue&White85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wouldn't call them essential though.

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              1 min ago

              Yeh I would like those two , only query Is jota has hard group although would you transfer out after MD1? Also How attaching are Denmark for Eriksen to justify 9m?

              Open Controls
              1. Blue&White85
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah, I'm using chips in weeks 2 & 3 so Jota is an easy 1 week pick for me. Wouldn't choose him beyond that so maybe Insigne would be a better option.

                Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not really essential but I'll be going with Insigne and Eriksen

          Open Controls
          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Me too + F Torres

            Open Controls
          2. Finding Timo
              just now

              Downgraded insigne to berradi to try to upgrade Alaba or nego

              Open Controls
        3. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Few people are aware the football originates from Scotland……it’s coming home 😎

          Open Controls
        4. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Is there anywhere you can sign up to watch Euro 21 online? Is it pay to view?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            https://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/sports-2245

            Not sure if this works all over world or not.

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Do you have to pay? If so, how much? And can you just sign up for the Euros?

              Open Controls
        5. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Carrasco if Berardi no show?

          Open Controls
          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Oh no. He's 7m. Scrap that. May go this Zakaria dude. Not even thought of him or know about him until now

            Open Controls
        6. Mane Mane Mane
            just now

            Kane or Ronaldo for the first game only?

            Open Controls
            1. jayzico
              • 10 Years
              just now

              CR7

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.