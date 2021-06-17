Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m), who sits in 55% of EURO 2020 Fantasy squads, starts up front for Belgium against Denmark in Group B this afternoon.

He is joined by the 22%-owned Thomas Meunier (€5.6m), who replaces injured Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne.

Meunier came on at right wing-back to devastating effect in Matchday 1, racking up a goal, an assist and a clean sheet in a 3-0 win against Russia.

Behind him, Jason Denayer (€4.5m) returns in Roberto Martinez’s three-man central defence. The stopper is selected by 16% of Fantasy managers, who will be hoping the defender can repay the faith after missing out in Matchday 1.

Denayer’s inclusion ahead of Dedryck Boyata (€4.5m) and Castagne’s forced absence are the only changes to Belgium’s XI from that opening day victory.

Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) and Axel Witsel (€5.5m) are fit enough to take places on the bench, where Eden Hazard (€10.0m) can also be found.

Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard (€5.0m) has been drafted into the Danish XI, which looks like it may match up with Belgium’s wing-back system.

He is joined there by Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and Denmark’s most-selected player at 23%, Simon Kjaer (€4.5m).

That could put the 4%-owned Joakim Maehle (€4.5m) at left wing-back, with Daniel Wass (€5.0m) on the other side of Kasper Hjumland’s likely formation.

Forwards Yussuf Poulsen (€8.0m) and Martin Braithwaite (€7.5m) could operate together in a two-man forward line, as Jonas Wind (€6.0m) drops to the bench.

Denmark XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Damsgaard, Wass; Braithwaite, Poulsen.

Belgium XI (3-4-3): Courtois; Vertonghen, Denayer, Alderweireld; T Hazard, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Meunier; Carrasco, Lukaku, Mertens.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT