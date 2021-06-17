161
  1. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    A CR7 Esque late Rom brace now please!!!!!

  2. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    My first limitless draft I did on the first day of the tournament after activating the chip had Edin and KDB in. That's got to count for something

  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Was looking forward to having Meuneir, KDB & Lukaku vs Finland.

    Time to find the Belgian punts!

    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB may well play. Get match fit. Expect Rom to rest.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        He looks great to me, Eden is the one who needs minutes the most.

    2. Milkman Bruno
        2 mins ago

        Kdb and Hazard will play. Surely they don’t need testing having played less than a half of football each

    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Dutch playing at home versus an Austrian side without Arnautovic.

      Time to go big with Dumfries, Wijnaldum and Depay?

    4. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Schmeichel overrated, always has mistake in him

      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        LOL, you really have no clue about football, do you?

      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Mistake?

    5. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Can't believe I picked Tielemans as my rep from Belgium
      He's barely touched the ball

    6. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      When will Lukaku get involved?

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Brilliant AA

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        game is getting stretched, he will get a big chance

    7. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      congrats to the folks who punted on KDB!
      was the last out of my LL team...oh well.

      1. Balls of Steel
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Was a total punt as knew he was likely to start on the bench, but this is just for fun so went for the differential and paid off nicely!

      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Replaced him with Hazard last second - genius at work

    8. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Once again I'd like to say that the standard of referrering has been top class. And the use of VAR minimal.

      PL have a lot to learn.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        all but the weird handball penalty in the Uk-MKD game...that was classic bad VAR

        1. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          There'll always one that slips through the net but overall it's a great improvement on watching PL.

    9. azz007
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Md3 wc. Kdb nailed on

      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup.

    10. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      UK viewers, what are your thoughts on Ally Mccoist in commentary? I’m a fan, nice change to the usual. He’s better than Jenas and Danny Murphy easily.

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Superb. He's great on Talksport too.

        1. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Agreed.

      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He is similar to Alan McManus on snooker commentary. And it is clear what makes them stand out in commentary. They are enthusiastic about their sport and they want the players to do well.

    11. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      De Ligt start, Kalazic bench

    12. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Denmark deserve an equalizer

    13. Pariße
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Just came here to say I really don’t rate Denayer as a player. Very easily beaten, not very aware, but somehow selected by Martinez for the important middle CB spot.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Their defence will cost them later on.

        1. Pariße
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Used to be elite, now the good boys are kinda old.

    14. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      As a Kaku owner, this one has been a drab...

      Bring on the next one!

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Probably want Benteke for the next one.

    15. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Had kdb, Bale in LL draft, eventually went with Golovin :/

    16. Old Bull
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hmm, looks like it’s over to you Captain Kane.
      Limitless going well but I need the icing on the cake

    17. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think if I started an anti-FPL team it'd probably score more than my sorry Fanteams and standard Euro game team.

    18. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Predicted score for Wijnaldum/Depay?

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        2 each

    19. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Meunier misses an open goal 🙂

    20. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Meunier owners getting excited there about a long-range goal with Schmeichel out of goal

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He should have played it inside to E. Hazard who has much more experience of scoring past three defenders with the goalie missing.

    21. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nearly a Meunier goal!

    22. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Braithwaite what a joke.
      To even grace the Barcelona shirt is even a joke in itself, let alone that attempted strike at the end.

    23. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Great game.

      Hopefully Denmark can still make it through.

    24. ivantys
        7 mins ago

        Den & Hove Albion the xG team.

      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lukaku blank and not needed vs Finland is beautiful!

      • Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        So Dzyuba over Lukaku on LL actually worked out!

        1. hullcityfan
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Need a Depay blank before I’m fully happy with the Dzyuba pick

      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I coached kid hockey years ago. I had kid who was a good skater with no team experience. I asked him what position he played and he pointed at the rink and said "Out there". I think KDB plays that position.

      • Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Limitless started strong but the wheels are coming off!

