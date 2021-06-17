Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m), who sits in 55% of EURO 2020 Fantasy squads, starts up front for Belgium against Denmark in Group B this afternoon.
He is joined by the 22%-owned Thomas Meunier (€5.6m), who replaces injured Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne.
Meunier came on at right wing-back to devastating effect in Matchday 1, racking up a goal, an assist and a clean sheet in a 3-0 win against Russia.
Behind him, Jason Denayer (€4.5m) returns in Roberto Martinez’s three-man central defence. The stopper is selected by 16% of Fantasy managers, who will be hoping the defender can repay the faith after missing out in Matchday 1.
Denayer’s inclusion ahead of Dedryck Boyata (€4.5m) and Castagne’s forced absence are the only changes to Belgium’s XI from that opening day victory.
Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) and Axel Witsel (€5.5m) are fit enough to take places on the bench, where Eden Hazard (€10.0m) can also be found.
Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard (€5.0m) has been drafted into the Danish XI, which looks like it may match up with Belgium’s wing-back system.
He is joined there by Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and Denmark’s most-selected player at 23%, Simon Kjaer (€4.5m).
That could put the 4%-owned Joakim Maehle (€4.5m) at left wing-back, with Daniel Wass (€5.0m) on the other side of Kasper Hjumland’s likely formation.
Forwards Yussuf Poulsen (€8.0m) and Martin Braithwaite (€7.5m) could operate together in a two-man forward line, as Jonas Wind (€6.0m) drops to the bench.
Denmark XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Damsgaard, Wass; Braithwaite, Poulsen.
Belgium XI (3-4-3): Courtois; Vertonghen, Denayer, Alderweireld; T Hazard, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Meunier; Carrasco, Lukaku, Mertens.
