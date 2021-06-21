124
Euro 2020 June 21

The best Matchday 3 EURO Fantasy captains to consider switching to on Monday

124 Comments
Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) is among the captaincy candidates for any EURO Fantasy managers wanting to twist on the second day of Matchday 3 action.

The Manchester City man is expected to be involved for Belgium as they face Finland in their final Group B match having turned the 2-1 win over Denmark on its head.

De Bruyne came on to score and assist in the second half, transforming a previously drab Red Devils’ display.

Despite the Netherlands winning their opening two games, Memphis Depay (€10.0m) stars against North Macedonia, who have conceded five goals across their first two matches.

The recently-confirmed Barcelona new signing netted from the penalty spot against Austria and probably considers himself unfortunate not to have delivered more returns across the first two Matchdays.

Meanwhile, those looking for a differential skipper could do worse than turn to Ukraine’s attack as they require a positive result from this afternoon’s meeting with Austria.

Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) was brilliant against North Macedonia, picking up a goal and an assist and would’ve taken the penalty if he’d still been on the pitch. In front of Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m) has scored in both games so far and is another strong option in a game that Ukraine should win comfortably. 

Not only has Yarmolenko man produced 18 points across his first two matches, his underlying numbers are also good. During that time, he ranks best among all players at EURO 2020 for shots in the six-yard box and is behind only Patrik Schick (€8.2m) for efforts on target.

Thankfully for most EURO Fantasy managers the bar has not been set particularly high by Sunday’s captaincy options.

Gareth Bale (€9.6m) blanked as Wales slipped to a 1-0 defeat against a heavily-rotated Italy while Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.2m), owned by 4%, and the 0%-owned Steven Zuber (€6.9m) were the only real explosive stars of Switzerland’s 3-1 win over Turkey.

STRATEGY

124 Comments
  1. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    After all the captaincy debates ranging from KDB, Depay, Dumfries, Kaku, Hazard, we all know, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk or Malinkovsky will be the top point scorers this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wijnaldum 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    Pricing seems pretty reasonable overall. Rough structure:

    4.5 (4)
    7, 5.5, 5.5, (4.5, 4)
    12.5 12 7.5 6.5 (4.5)
    8, 7.5, 6.5

    The interesting decision points will be whether to sacrifice overall balance for double Liv defence, which 5.5-7.5 mids to opt for, and which mix of the mid priced strikers from the start DCL vs Nacho vs Antonio vs Watkins type debates.

    Raphina looks well priced for the season, but that also makes him a classic template trap for the start. Trossard, Buendia & Sarr all could offer better short term value based on the fixture list.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yeah there are enough options in the price points to keep it slightly interesting but looks like most should have the same price structure to start

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cant help but think Raphinia is in a different league to Sarr & Trossard though

      The guy was the heartbeat of an absolutely elite attack (62 goals was bettered only by City, Utd, Liverpool, Leicester) and just oozed class as he settled in & got to grips with the league - set pieces as well as if that wasn’t good enough already

      Trossard is silky on his day, and Sarr just got 19 attacking returns in 40 championship games… but Raphinia for 6.5 still just looks mental

      A Villa midfielder looks pretty sensible to go alongside him, Salah & Bruno - but probably Grealish (established just) instead of Buendia (punt)

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        not doubting his class - just pointing out that all the stars align to make him an auto template pick, which comes with its risks (2-3 blanks and twitchy fingers for whichever guy who has scored 3 goals in 2 games).

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          I just don’t think he’s a classic template trap or anywhere near it - he might blank his first 5, but that’s just bad luck & can be taken on the chin

          He’s still waaaay too good to be 6.5 - whereas Sarr & Trossard are fair at those prices with their places in much much weaker attacking units

          Open Controls
  3. Jimmy Boy
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Captain from Wijnaldum, Yarmolenko and Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Wijnaldum faces the easy opponent in a dead rubber.

      Yarmolenko has to show up big to guarantee Ukraine qualification.

      Lukaku also plays in a dead rubber, could be benched or play between 50 to 60 minutes.

      Logic says Yarmolenko.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy Boy
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Went for Wijnaldum in the end lol

        Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Meunier bench?

    Open Controls
  5. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Gone ballsy, Dumfries (c) locked in..

    Open Controls
  6. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Captain please
    1. KDB
    2. Depay
    3. Dumfries
    4. Meunier

    Open Controls
    1. 1zverGGadeM
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        just unable to decide between 1,2 and 3.

        Open Controls
    2. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      If you don't have Yarmolenko, go KDB.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        I have Yermachuk though

        Open Controls
  7. Vlad Tepes
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Cant pick between Yarmo and KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I went KDB

      Open Controls
  8. A-L
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Does anyone know where you can download your GW history and weekly team scores etc.? Got it last season but can't remember where and not sure whether it'll all disappear once the game resets!

    Open Controls
  9. capoultra
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Malen (c) locked in. Let's go!

    Open Controls
  10. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    went with Dumfries captain in the end!!

    Open Controls
  11. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    And the final one. Wolves.

    Jimenez - FWD - 7.5m
    Traore - MID - 6.0m
    Semedo - DEF - 5.0m
    Boly - DEF - 5.0m
    Neto - MID - 6.5m

    Full list:
    https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/club/20210621-wolves-fantasy-premier-league-prices-revealed/

    Don't know about the rest of you, but I really haven't been that keen on this format for teasing prices over the last 2 days but hopefully these posts have been helpful.

    Looks very likely we'll see the game launch within 24 hours now, I doubt they'd do the teasing now and then delay launch until later in the week.

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Whatever but thanks for posting the updates

      Open Controls
    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Certainly takes away some of the fun for me of going through the prices of each player on each team at launch. Guess it makes more sense from a PR perspective to have each teams twitter putting out the players though. Much more coverage that way.

      Open Controls
      1. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Also don't understand why they couldn't just wait till Euros have finished either.

        Open Controls
    3. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Thanks for all the updates!

      How on earth is Semedo 6.0 when he dropped from 5.5 to 5.1 last season xD
      Jimenez could be a nice pick though

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        He is 5.0

        Open Controls
        1. A-L
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
    4. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      What have they been smoking giving Semedo 6.0M price tag. Boly and Neto and fair prices, Traore and Jimenez could be very interesting if you time it well.

      Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Wait - Semedo 6.0 has to be an error, right?…. Right?

      Or is this some sort of horror movie 😆

      Keep an eye on Neto - absolute baller in the making, just a shame his mentor has gone

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Ah adjusted to 5.0 - that looks better

        The way they’ve priced things this year I honestly wouldn’t be suprised had he been 6.0 though 😆

        Open Controls
    6. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Semedo 5.5.

      That's just me being tired after doing 20 of these, whoops! Edited now.

      Open Controls
      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Semedo 5.0m*

        Jesus my brain is done.

        Open Controls
    7. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yep wasn't a fan of these teasers either. Alphabetical order in two rounds and some teams have full reveals doesn't make much sense to me.

      Open Controls
    8. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      After GW 3, Wolves have an unbelievable fixture run. If the defence looks organized, (a big "if") a double up with Boly (5) and Coady (4.5) could be on the cards

      Open Controls
  12. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Dumfired owners but non cappers what are we hoping for?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      15 pointer

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        nothing less

        Open Controls
  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Regret not taking a break from fantasy.
    Was all set with Shaquiri, Dumfries, Hazard and Malen yesterday but decided to tinker with my team and somehow ended with a useless Switzerland forward, Bellotti/Chiesa double up and Windal for C---- sake! F this game.

    Open Controls
  14. capoultra
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    I'll take the assist there

    Open Controls
  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Arno

    Open Controls

