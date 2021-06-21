The best Matchday 3 EURO Fantasy captains to consider switching to on Monday

Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) is among the captaincy candidates for any EURO Fantasy managers wanting to twist on the second day of Matchday 3 action.

The Manchester City man is expected to be involved for Belgium as they face Finland in their final Group B match having turned the 2-1 win over Denmark on its head.

De Bruyne came on to score and assist in the second half, transforming a previously drab Red Devils’ display.

Despite the Netherlands winning their opening two games, Memphis Depay (€10.0m) stars against North Macedonia, who have conceded five goals across their first two matches.

The recently-confirmed Barcelona new signing netted from the penalty spot against Austria and probably considers himself unfortunate not to have delivered more returns across the first two Matchdays.

Meanwhile, those looking for a differential skipper could do worse than turn to Ukraine’s attack as they require a positive result from this afternoon’s meeting with Austria.

Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) was brilliant against North Macedonia, picking up a goal and an assist and would’ve taken the penalty if he’d still been on the pitch. In front of Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m) has scored in both games so far and is another strong option in a game that Ukraine should win comfortably.

Not only has Yarmolenko man produced 18 points across his first two matches, his underlying numbers are also good. During that time, he ranks best among all players at EURO 2020 for shots in the six-yard box and is behind only Patrik Schick (€8.2m) for efforts on target.

Thankfully for most EURO Fantasy managers the bar has not been set particularly high by Sunday’s captaincy options.

Gareth Bale (€9.6m) blanked as Wales slipped to a 1-0 defeat against a heavily-rotated Italy while Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.2m), owned by 4%, and the 0%-owned Steven Zuber (€6.9m) were the only real explosive stars of Switzerland’s 3-1 win over Turkey.

