  1. ryacoo
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    What's the latest on KDB? Worth keeping?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      already ruled out be the manager. Hazard too.

      1. ryacoo
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I saw that but then I saw other outlets like Italian Sky Sports saying they have no injury and could play

  2. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    When do price changes take effect? Tonight? Tomorrow?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Not sure if even UEFA know!

    2. ryacoo
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      After each round's deadline

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        thanks mate, cheers!

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/29/sterling-nets-third-euro-2020-goal-as-kane-opens-account-in-germany-shut-out/

  4. Milkman Bruno
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Best mid for 6.2 or less

      A) Damagaard
      B) Locatelli
      C) Pessina
      D) Jorginho

      Thanks

      1. dunas_dog
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Like A

