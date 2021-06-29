19%-owned Emil Forsberg (€7.9m) starts for Sweden against Ukraine on Tuesday evening. The penalty-taking midfielder clocked up 23 points during the group stage.

Janne Andersson’s only XI change comes up front, where midfielder Dejan Kulusevski (€7.2m) replaces Robin Quaison (€7.5m).

A positive COVID-19 test ruled the Juventus attacker out until Matchday 3, when he provided two assists after coming on as a substitute.

For the Ukraine, the big surprise is that Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) drops to the bench as defensive midfielder Taras Stepanenko (€5.5m) is drafted in.

That is one of two changes made by Andriy Shevchenko, who also brings in centre-back Serhei Kryvstov (€4.5m) in place of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko (€4.5m).

That could see the Ukraine switch from their usual 4-3-3 to a more defensive 3-5-2.

That would leave Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.7m) up front with Roman Yaremchuk (€7.5m), while Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) would move to left wing-back.

Sweden XI (4-4-2): Olsen; Augustinsson, Lindelof, Danielson, Lustig; Forsberg, Ekdal, Olsson, S Larsson; Kulusevski, Isak.

Ukraine XI: Bushchan; Matviyenko, Kryvtsov, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk; Shaparenko, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT