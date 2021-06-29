19%-owned Emil Forsberg (€7.9m) starts for Sweden against Ukraine on Tuesday evening. The penalty-taking midfielder clocked up 23 points during the group stage.
Janne Andersson’s only XI change comes up front, where midfielder Dejan Kulusevski (€7.2m) replaces Robin Quaison (€7.5m).
A positive COVID-19 test ruled the Juventus attacker out until Matchday 3, when he provided two assists after coming on as a substitute.
For the Ukraine, the big surprise is that Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) drops to the bench as defensive midfielder Taras Stepanenko (€5.5m) is drafted in.
That is one of two changes made by Andriy Shevchenko, who also brings in centre-back Serhei Kryvstov (€4.5m) in place of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko (€4.5m).
That could see the Ukraine switch from their usual 4-3-3 to a more defensive 3-5-2.
That would leave Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.7m) up front with Roman Yaremchuk (€7.5m), while Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) would move to left wing-back.
Sweden XI (4-4-2): Olsen; Augustinsson, Lindelof, Danielson, Lustig; Forsberg, Ekdal, Olsson, S Larsson; Kulusevski, Isak.
Ukraine XI: Bushchan; Matviyenko, Kryvtsov, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk; Shaparenko, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko.
