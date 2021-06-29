89
  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    England hit favourites v Ukraine. Who will Southgate start?

  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    I read that Hazard and KDB were fine. Is this inaccurate?

    1. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      I thought there was nothing confirmed yet either way

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      This is literally from Martinez

      Martinez said: “It’s quite positive for us. Eden and Kevin have no structural damage. They will remain with the squad.

      “We won’t get them fully fit for Friday. In the next phase they will be fit to play. We take it day by day.”

      Friday being the next game.
      Maybe that's changed but I haven't seen anywhere that it has.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Could be read to say "they won't be fully fit but could still play"

        But I don't read it that way.

        1. Clintymints
          • 12 Years
          40 mins ago

          Yea same. They're not 100% but might still get minutes it seems

      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Sky Sports Italy interpreted it as in they could still play a part against Italy, pretty confusing

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yeah, I can see how that might be the case.

      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Thanks mate.

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Sure thing!
          I might risk starting them assuming you have cover on day 2 and don't need to make that as a transfer. even if they come on for a cameo it could be worth it.

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            Not doing fantasy, just wondering as I have a lot of Italian mates.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I thought both almost certainly out but Martinez hopes they will be ok for semi if get through

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thank you

  3. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    A lukaku and Poulson
    B Immobile and Morata

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      B for me.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

    4. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thanks guys

  4. DavidBadWillie
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Is it coming home?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Well it’s looking Rosie

      2. Milkman Bruno
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          The disappointment?

          1. Milkman Bruno
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              😉

              Won’t get a better opportunity

        • ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Thoughts on: Depay, Benzema, Forsberg, Wijnaldum to Kane, Morata, Sterling, Damsgaard -4?

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            i like the four you're bringing in.
            how many do you end up with?

            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              10 + Berardi/KDB dodgy ones

              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                then for sure - not tempted by another to get up to 11+?

                1. ryacoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Slightly but it would be for a defender and my FPL brain is telling me -4 for defenders aren't worth it 😀

                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 hours, 11 mins ago

                    oh yeah - someone made that point to me and i think that's probably spot on....high upside for some though...

          2. BOATIES FC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            Looks good to me

        • Old Bull
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Anyone considering a Ukraine pick?

          1. Milkman Bruno
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Still selecting Yarmolenko here

          2. Milkman Bruno
              4 hours, 15 mins ago

              Posted on old article sorry.
              Best mid for 6.2 or less

              A) Damagaard
              B) Locatelli
              C) Pessina
              D) Jorginho

              Thanks

              1. Alcapaul
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 8 mins ago

                Damsgaard

            • Swans3aJ4ck
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 15 mins ago

              WC QF draft v239

              Pickford / Simon

              Shaw / Spinnaz / Laporte / Mæhle / Meunier

              Serabia / Sterling / Yarm / Insigne / Shaq

              Shick / Dolberg / Lukaku

              Thoughts?

              1. ryacoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 53 mins ago

                I'd want Kane now he's off the mark

            • Finding Timo
                4 hours, 14 mins ago

                A) morata, Sarabia & sterling
                B) Kane, Sarabia & f Torres

                1. Milkman Bruno
                    4 hours, 12 mins ago

                    A) Morata & Sterling
                    B) Kane & Torres

                    Very tough. I’m getting all of those and can’t separate them.

                    1. Finding Timo
                        4 hours, 11 mins ago

                        I am thinking a as think sterling over Kane

                        Open Controls
                    2. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Yeah my plan currently is to get them all.

                      Probably Morata & Sterling over Kane & Torres for me.

                      Torres has been benched in this tournament, and although Kane scored he wasn't all that invovled.
                      Raz has a better chance of a clean sheet point too i think.

                    3. PORTUGA
                        2 hours, 51 mins ago

                        B

                    4. SuperG
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 14 mins ago

                      What’s the current thinking on fpl template?

                      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 12 mins ago

                        It's too early - worry about it after football comes home.

                    5. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 11 mins ago

                      So -8 for Benzema KDB Dumfries Wijnaldum Depay to Morata Sterling Stones Sarabia Kane gives me this team ( KDB has to go due to value but if hear he will defo start will review). Berardi probably non starter but hope for bench points

                      Yes or No?

                      Donnarumma
                      Alba Spinazzola Maehle
                      Sterling Berardi Damsgaard Sarabia
                      Morata Kane Immobile

                      (Stek x) Stones (Kimpembe x) (Forsberg x)

                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          4 hours, 6 mins ago

                          Decent moves

                        • RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          4 hours, 5 mins ago

                          What about leaving Dumfries and moving Forsberg for someone more attacking - let's you replace an inevitable blank.

                          1. dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 59 mins ago

                            Good point will look at that- thanks. Like moves you are thinking for -8 as posted earlier

                            1. RogDog_jimmy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              3 hours, 55 mins ago

                              cheers!
                              Yeah i think the second -4 for me will either be to get in a 4th defender or an 8th attacker.
                              Maybe there are better points to be had in the English defense than elsewhere on day 2 - so maybe Shaw is the way to go (already have Maguire).

                        • ryacoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          3 hours, 52 mins ago

                          Looks good, almost identical to my team so I would say that

                        • Alcapaul
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          3 hours, 48 mins ago

                          Pretty much exactly what im going to do i think. Might go Torres over Sarabia though.

                      2. Jòse
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Wildcard team, I know it’s risky lol. Thoughts?
                        Pickford
                        Azpi - Spinazzola - Maguire - Shaw - Maehle
                        Sarabia - Sterling - Insigne - Torres - Damsgaard
                        Immobile - Kane - Morata

                        1. Milkman Bruno
                            4 hours, 8 mins ago

                            Pretty close to mine. I like it.

                        2. Milkman Bruno
                            4 hours, 6 mins ago

                            This is my lot. What do you think of it?

                            Simon
                            Alba, Spinazzola, Shaw, Maguire, Maehle
                            Sterling, Torres, Sarabia, Yarmolenko, Damsgaard
                            Kane, Morata, Schick

                            1. PORTUGA
                                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                                Unlimited? I'm going Trippier over Maguire, Chiesa over Yarmolenko and Immobile over Schick as denmark look strong.
                                Looks a good team though.

                            2. Cheeto__Bandito
                                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                                Sanch predicted price in fpl? I think 9mil, and there will be plenty of Sancho plus cash vs Bruno debates

                                1. Cheeto__Bandito
                                    4 hours, 6 mins ago

                                    Sancho*

                                  • RogDog_jimmy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    4 hours, 3 mins ago

                                    i will want to see him play at united before committing anything.

                                    can see a havertz-type of season. definite class but a little slow to hit the ground. inconsistent returns.

                                    havertz was 8.5? i can see him around there .

                                    (hope he's awesome from day 1 for his sake)

                                2. Inazuma X1
                                  • 3 Years
                                  4 hours, 3 mins ago

                                  Rashford confirms Sancho signing!

                                  https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1409992838943842317?s=19

                                3. CoracAld2831
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                                  How much of a hit are you willing to take going in to the quarters?

                                  A: -4 (4 transfers)
                                  B: -8 (5 transfers)
                                  C: -12 (6 transfers)
                                  D: -16 (7 transfers)
                                  E: -20 or more (8+ transfers)

                                  1. CoracAld2831
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    3 hours, 31 mins ago

                                    I leaning at 5 at the moment.

                                    1. CoracAld2831
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      3 hours, 30 mins ago

                                      Meaning -8.

                                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    3 hours, 25 mins ago

                                    torn between a -4 and a -8.

                                    -8 gets me to 12, and I'll for sure have a blank on the first day i would like to replace.

                                    1. CoracAld2831
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      2 hours, 55 mins ago

                                      I have 2 out of 3 strikers out, so I have to replace those. (2 transfers used)

                                      2-3 out of 5 midfielders out. (1-2 transfers would be used)

                                      2 out of 5 defenders out (1-2 transfers used)

                                      1 out of 2 goal keepers out. (I can live with that)

                                      So in total -4 to -12.

                                  3. panda07
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                                    Leaning towards C at the moment, not ideal but desperate times!

                                  4. LSK
                                    • 3 Years
                                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                                    B, maybe C

                                4. panda07
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                                  This is my current team:

                                  Donnaruma X
                                  Spinnazzola Maehle X X X
                                  Insigne Hojbjerg X X X
                                  X X X

                                  Thinking of getting Shaw, Sterling, F Torres, Sarabia, Kane, Morata for a -12 to field 11. Are there any players there that aren't worth a hit?

                                  1. Seanod1997
                                      3 hours, 10 mins ago

                                      Like the moves, similar team and thinking I'll do similar. Do you think F. Torres and Sarabia both start?

                                      1. panda07
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        2 hours, 56 mins ago

                                        The Spain team sheet will be out before the deadline I think so can switch to Olmo if he starts.

                                        1. Seanod1997
                                            2 hours, 49 mins ago

                                            I think the hits for those players are all worth it. Will give you near enough the wildcard team and so any rank damage will be limited to the hits taken. Think everyone will be targeting a lot of the same players at this stage.

                                      2. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
                                        • 3 Years
                                        2 hours, 55 mins ago

                                        almost identical to mine, except I have Berardi (instead of Insigne) and Alba. I think I'llgo for Shaw, Sterling, Kane + 1. Not sure about the spanish ones...

                                        Is Shaw definitely nailed?

                                        1. Seanod1997
                                            2 hours, 47 mins ago

                                            Played every game except the opener against Croatia where Southgate opted to play a right back there instead so make of that what you will. I'd say he starts with 80-90% certainty.

                                          • panda07
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            2 hours, 43 mins ago

                                            I do have a bit of a doubt about Shaw but he has good attacking threat so it might be worth the risk. Still undecided and could end up going safe with Stones or Maguire.

                                      3. Seanod1997
                                          3 hours, 12 mins ago

                                          Does anyone know can player prices change between now and the quarter final deadline?

                                        • Original - Wolves Ay We
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 5 Years
                                          2 hours, 44 mins ago

                                          How many of each team are you getting in for the QF in your WC?

                                        • Atletico Junior
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 8 Years
                                          2 hours, 32 mins ago

                                          Score Predictions for 1/4 finals?

                                        • Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 8 Years
                                          2 hours, 28 mins ago

                                          Would imagine it's just around the corner anyway but surely that's a miscommunication from Marcus because that is a PR nightmare for United if he's just confirmed Sancho deal!

                                        • kobewan
                                          • 1 Year
                                          2 hours, 11 mins ago

                                          who will start for Italy Chiesa or Berardi?

                                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                            A shame we won’t know their lineup. Had been nice in the earlier rounds.
                                            I have a vibe that Chiesa will. No inside info or reporting. Just a vibe. That Italy didn’t score until extra time should worry then - though I’m expecting a better performance against a hobbled Belgium.

                                          2. Clintymints
                                            • 12 Years
                                            42 mins ago

                                            Berardi prob to start

                                        • iberiaballer
                                            2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                            Do you think Azpilicueta is nailed for Spain’s matchup vs the Swiss?

                                            1. amplifiedAnt
                                              • 6 Years
                                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                              Don't really need to speculate too much, as it'll be possible to see the Spanish lineup before the deadline.

                                          • amplifiedAnt
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                            Finished the round on 269 points, rank #8257. Shame about this mess...

                                            Simon / X
                                            Spinazzola, Maehle, X / X, X
                                            De Bruyne, Berardi, Damsgaard, X / X
                                            Immobile, X, X

                                            -8 too dramatic? E.g. something like Stones, Sarabia, Sterling, Kane, Morata ought to give me at 10-11 starters (given KdB unlikely to play/Berardi unsure of start).

                                            Or just -4 for 9-10 starters?

                                            Need to get the balance right, as I'm 11 points behind my rival (who has their wildcard). So already tricky to catch, if not impossible.

                                            1. RogDog_jimmy
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                              Nice work.
                                              I’m on 245 and all the way down at 54k.
                                              Good to know the high ranks aren’t too far away.

                                              -8 seems reasonable to me, especially with KDB and Berardi potentially being replaced by Chiesa. Those 5 seem popular, though I’d go Shaw or Maguire over Stones.

                                          • paul1964
                                            • 10 Years
                                            1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                            I'm on 236 with 8 players missing plus Berardi who is doubtful (in my mind) to start but I saved my Wildcard for the QFs...

                                            1. RogDog_jimmy
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                              WC is niiiice

                                              I am jealous.

                                          • ZombieEaten
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 5 Years
                                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                            Play WC now, or wait? I can use 3 FTs and have ~12 playing - only Alba of the players left at risk and would have line-up. With 3 FTs thinking Sterling, Stones, Morata

                                            Donnarumma / X
                                            Spinazzola / Maehle / Alba / X / X
                                            Insigne / Hojbjerg / Holes / Yarmolenko / X
                                            Lukaku / X / X

                                            1. RogDog_jimmy
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                              Probably do a mock WC and see how you feel. 5x transfers for SF and F is a lot so maybe the most upside is this week, even if you have the numbers.
                                              Gut says roll it though. Great position to be in!

                                          • Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            33 mins ago

                                            Overall points 249 so far but no WC or Limitless to play! This lot OK for the quarters? Full bench of eliminated lads, no hits yet...

                                            Simon

                                            Spinazzola, Di Lorenzo, Maguire, Maehle

                                            Sarabia, Ferran, Berardi

                                            Lukaku, Kane, Morata

                                          • Dthinger
                                            • 4 Years
                                            9 mins ago

                                            Is there an optimal number of players from each team on wildcard? To avoid having to take hits for the semi. Right now I have in my draft:
                                            5 Spain
                                            4 England
                                            3 Italy
                                            2 Belgium
                                            1 Czech

                                          • Kiwivillan
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 7 Years
                                            3 mins ago

                                            Will Alba start QF? I have 7 with him before 3 free trades. Is 33pt lead strong enough vs rival with WC? I'm not planning on taking hits

