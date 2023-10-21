From Scout Picks to team news, all of our articles and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 can be found in this guide.
This Gameweek’s deadline is on Saturday 21 October at 11:00 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 9
- FPL Gameweek 9 Scout Picks: Man Utd double-up + Tsimikas
- The Scout Squad: Our panel discuss the best players for FPL Gameweek 9
- Tom Freeman’s FPL Gameweek 9 Wildcard draft
- FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Jota, Martinelli + Murillo
GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
- Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 9?
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 9?
- Captain Poll: Vote in our weekly poll and see who other managers are favouring
INTERNATIONAL BREAK ROUND-UP
- Minutes, injuries, late returns: The FPL players on international duty in October
- Which late returnees were rested after the last international break?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 9 points predictions: How does your team score?
OPINION + ANALYSIS
- Tom Freeman: Why Cole Palmer is a budget midfielder to consider
- FPL General’s Gameweek 9 team + transfer watchlist
- Zophar’s FPL Q&A: Liverpool assets, captaincy + sacrifices for Salah
- Lateriser: One-week punts for FPL Gameweek 9
- Lateriser’s FPL Q&A: Arsenal’s defence, Trippier + no Salah
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 9 onwards?
- Who has the worst fixtures from FPL Gameweek 9 onwards?
- The best FPL fixture runs for all 20 Premier League sides
OTHER MEMBERS ARTICLES
- Could FPL managers go without Haaland?
- How do teams’ underlying FPL stats compare to last season?
- Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- The opposition weaknesses to target in FPL Gameweek 9
- Who are the best Liverpool players in FPL for their strong fixtures?
- Who are the best FPL midfielders under £6.0m?
- Who are the bonus point kings in FPL?
GAMEWEEK 9 VIDEO CONTENT
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 8
- Scout Notes: Salah’s haul, Neto + Hwang, Cash ‘out of position’
- Scout Notes: Son’s fitness, Palmer on pens
- Scout Notes: £3.9m goalkeeper starts, United paper over cracks
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
