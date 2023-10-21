1010
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    C’mon Darwin, woohooo!

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      From Bench !!! 😀

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Did you see the other tweet 🙁

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I rely on unreliable tweets!

    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      😀

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Noonan! I started him too; just decided to ignore leaks & start him even if benched. Should get at least 30mins, maybe 45

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Did you keep/play Diaz?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Sold him. Unimpressed with his performance v BHA & didn't want both Diaz & Darwin post-IB. Decided to continue without Salah so no downgrades/sacrifices, just a straight Diaz - Martinelli

    5. ‘Tis the Season
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      He is benched lol

  2. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Ah bugger Darwin in 11 missed deadline, think I’ll get shot for Watkins next gw tho.

  3. noissimbus
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Early kickoff curse or routine spanking?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      probably 2-0

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Woollen clothing, nice!

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          glad you approve Knight - it's my favourite disguise

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      3-1, Liverpool's attack on fire most this season.

    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I think Evertn might score, so 2-1 or 3-1

    4. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      depends who you're supporting

  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/21/betways-super-boost-gameweek-9/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_26181061

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 hours ago

      Not even gonna open it 🙁

      1. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yep, time to close the tab until KO.

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Yup! No further comments until this article overtaken by a non-gambling one

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            I'm on board with that actually

          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            good idea

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I’m going to bid adieu!

      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        good option

    2. Bonus magnet
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Thanks.
      For all those about to slate this and pretend to be holier than thou Let’s remember to embrace diversity.

      Some enjoy this

      Some don’t

      It’s not illegal and yes it’s harmful to some but so is vaping, alcohol etc

      Filter and enjoy.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        And that’s why they’re not advertised with sport

        1. Bonus magnet
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Very strong research shows that free fantasy sports independently increases people’s likelihood to gamble

          Shall we discourage Fpl

      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Quite the perverse use of "diversity" there. I'm appalled, actually.

        1. Bonus magnet
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Diverse interests what’s appalling there?

        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Diversity of opinion/thought and one’s right to express it. Could do with more of it these days.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Do you want more bigots and trolls posting here? That would be 'diversity'.

            1. Bonus magnet
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Oh come on! Bigotry and gambling (legally) which is a commercial venture in the same sentence

            2. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Just because someone has a different opinion than youdoes not make them a bigot.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                You're deliberately evading my point. I'm not wasting time debating a bad faith poster; it's no different for arguing with a bigot.

  5. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    No depth at all in my squad. Having to start Archer and hope for a clean bill of health for the rest of my squad.

  6. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    Chances of Man U game being postponed/cancelled because of floods?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      low now

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Minimal

  7. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    GW10: Mbeumo + JWP to Saka + Soucek for -4 will give this with 0.1m left ITB:

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Son Salah Soucek (V)Saka Madders
    (C)Haaland Alvarez
    .
    Leno Coufal Semenyo Lamptey

    Ranked 1.1m, so I'll really need this to work out. Soucek can become Palmer when their fixtures swing, or I can go 4-4-2 sometimes if Soucek returns to a more withdrawn role than the last 2 matches

    Could alternatively keep JWP (Soucek instead is playing the open-play role JWP had before I bought him, but James still has set pieces) and lose Son/Maddison for Saka, then maybe Mbeumo to Mitoma/Diaby. But I really like the idea of having the strongest four mids with Haaland and Alvarez, and I feel the Soucek/Palmer combo that came out of the blue is a real gift for my squad

    Biggest miss here is Villa attack, but I hope I can keep Cash long term and play him for their best games. Estupiñán should come in when he's fit, and I feel Maddison is a cut above Mitoma for consistency anyway

    The main question in this long ramble is... Would you take that hit, if nothing else arises? Would you accept the Soucek/Palmer gift, or lose one Spurs mid and get a Villa/Brighton attacker instead? No Wildcard

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      yes if Saka is fit I would. Considering something similar myself

    2. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Lose one Spurs mid and spread the load. Not too keen on Soucek either.

      1. Razor Ramon
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        This

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Think its worth it for that power 4 in midfield - wish I could afford that combo

  8. Twisted Saltergater
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    (Ruben to) Tsimikas has enabled exact funds for Son to Salah this gameweek. Hmm.

    The Greek gift that keeps giving 🙂

  9. ljuta zena
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Changed Saka to Longstaff in last sec. Any sofa on sale?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Longstaff? Wow

  10. Hooky
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Looking at the fixture list need one attacking player from Arsenal, Brighton, Villa, Spurs, Liverpool, West Ham. Watkins the only decent striker from those teams so might need to go Archer, cheap defence and 5 decent mids

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Salah Son Saka Bowen Mitoma
      Haaland Watkins

      I guess that's as good as it gets, but there'll be different variations of this due to stuff like price and who you already have

  11. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Kept Darwin as a starter and JWP on the bench after hearing the leak. Regretting it a bit now. Not enough time to consider.

