Euro 2024 Fantasy: Last-minute help before the deadline

Fantasy Euro 2024 will get underway this evening with Germany v Scotland.
You’ll have until 20:00 BST to finalise your teams, meaning you can see the teamsheets from the tournament curtain-raiser before making those last-ditch moves.
On this page, you’ll find everything we’ve written over the last month to hopefully assist you with your decisions.
If that’s not enough, there’s a live Spaces surgery going on with some of our team on the official UEFA Fantasy Podcast.
That runs from 18:30-20:00 BST and can be found via the embedded post below.
HOW TO PLAY EURO 2024 FANTASY
- HOW TO PLAY UEFA EURO 2024 FANTASY: Rules, chips, scoring + subs
- BALL RECOVERIES: What are they and who are the best players for ball recoveries?
- SUBS + CAPTAIN CHANGES: How to change your Euro 2024 Fantasy captain + make subs
EURO 2024 FANTASY ESSENTIALS
- PREDICTED LINE-UPS: Euro 2024 team news + predicted line-ups
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: All 24 nations’ penalty and set-piece takers
- BOOKIES ODDS: The odds for each team to win the group and qualify
- FIXTURE TICKER: Our colour-coded fixture ticker for the group stage
- FRIENDLIES: When + who every country is playing before the Euros
- SQUADS: The complete list of final Euro 2024 squads
- TEAM NAMES: 76 of the best and funniest Euro 2024 Fantasy team names
- MINI-LEAGUE: Join our mini-league and win prizes
TOP TIPS AND BEST PLAYERS
- SCOUT PICKS: Our final Euro 2024 Fantasy Scout Picks for Matchday 1
- BEST €4.0M GOALKEEPERS: Who are the €4.0m starting goalkeepers in Euro 2024 Fantasy?
- BEST GOALKEEPERS: The best €4.5m+ goalkeepers for your Euro 2024 Fantasy team
- BEST €4.0M DEFENDERS: Who are the best bargain defenders for your Euro 2024 Fantasy team?
- BEST DEFENDERS: The best €4.5m+ defenders for your Euro 2024 Fantasy team
- BEST MIDFIELDERS: The best midfielders for your Euro 2024 Fantasy team
- BEST FORWARDS: The best forwards for your Euro 2024 Fantasy team
TEAM REVEALS + STRATEGY TIPS
- FPL MILANISTA: Euro 2024 Fantasy expert Milanista’s strategy + team reveal
- ZOPHAR: Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal, captains + chip strategy
- PRAS: Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal + chip strategy
- LATERISER: Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal + chip strategy
- TOM FREEMAN: Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal, captains + chip strategy
EURO 2024 FRIENDLY NOTES
- JUNE 3: TAA in midfield + €4.0m defender impresses
- JUNE 4/5/6: Frimpong’s advanced role + Mbappe impact
- JUNE 7: Sane impact + Robertson’s assists
- JUNE 9: Mbappe cameo, Frattesi goal + gem Hancko
- JUNE 10/11: Ronaldo + van Dijk goals, Mykolenko + Lewandowski injuries
GROUP A
TEAM PREVIEWS
- GERMANY: €4.0m Mittelstadt a huge Fantasy draw for the host nation
- SCOTLAND: McTominay offers goal threat but lack of striker a worry
- HUNGARY: Szoboszlai on every conceivable set piece for the Magyars
- SWITZERLAND: Creative Shaqiri and solid defence should ensure group progress
GROUP B
TEAM PREVIEWS
- SPAIN: Lots of attacking talent + ball-recovering Rodri potentially on penalties
- CROATIA: Set piece-taking Modric leads the experienced tournament specialists
- ITALY: Dimarco a potential bargain in an admittedly tough group
- ALBANIA: Group outsiders boasted a good defensive record in qualification
GROUP C
TEAM PREVIEWS
- SLOVENIA: Cerin a creative force and Sesko a threat in attack
- DENMARK: Maehle one of the standout Fantasy defenders
- SERBIA: Low expectations with huge question marks in defence
- ENGLAND: Bookies’ favourites with a wealth of attacking quality but concerns at the back
GROUP D
TEAM PREVIEWS
- POLAND: Lewandowski leads a weaker supporting cast
- NETHERLANDS: A penalty-taking van Dijk and assist machine Dumfries are among the main targets
- AUSTRIA: One of Europe’s in-form teams but with a few injury concerns
- FRANCE: Mbappe the most owned player in Euro Fantasy
GROUP E
TEAM PREVIEWS
- BELGIUM: Qualification top scorer Lukaku a different prospect at national level
- SLOVAKIA: Budget defender Hancko a creative force
- ROMANIA: Stanciu and Man talents but lack of a prolific goalscorer an issue
- UKRAINE: A talented squad playing mostly in Europe’s top five leagues
GROUP F
TEAM PREVIEWS
- TURKEY: Çalhanoğlu offers assists potential for biennial dark horses
- GEORGIA: Kvaratskhelia the star turn for debutants
- PORTUGAL: Cancelo, Ronaldo + Fernandes the usual targets for group favourites
- CZECHIA: Schick a target for Matchday 2 and 3 but defence also in decent nick
