Euro 2024 Fantasy: Last-minute help before the deadline

Fantasy Euro 2024 will get underway this evening with Germany v Scotland.

You’ll have until 20:00 BST to finalise your teams, meaning you can see the teamsheets from the tournament curtain-raiser before making those last-ditch moves.

On this page, you’ll find everything we’ve written over the last month to hopefully assist you with your decisions.

If that’s not enough, there’s a live Spaces surgery going on with some of our team on the official UEFA Fantasy Podcast.

That runs from 18:30-20:00 BST and can be found via the embedded post below.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

HOW TO PLAY EURO 2024 FANTASY

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

EURO 2024 FANTASY ESSENTIALS

De Bruyne goes off with injury and Holeš emerges as budget enabler

TOP TIPS AND BEST PLAYERS

Italy beat England on penalties to clinch EURO 2020 title

TEAM REVEALS + STRATEGY TIPS

How to play UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy: Rules, chips, captains + subs 2

EURO 2024 FRIENDLY NOTES

Euro 2024 friendlies: TAA in midfield + €4.0m defender impresses

VIDEO AND PODCASTS

GROUP A

TEAM PREVIEWS

GROUP B

TEAM PREVIEWS

GROUP C

TEAM PREVIEWS

GROUP D

TEAM PREVIEWS

GROUP E

TEAM PREVIEWS

GROUP F

Fantasy Euro 2024 complete guide: Best players, squads, team reveals + more

TEAM PREVIEWS

You need to be logged in to post a comment.