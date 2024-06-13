Lateriser’s Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal + chip strategy

In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser provides a team reveal for Euro 2024 Fantasy.

He also talks about his favoured chip strategy ahead of Friday’s Matchday 1 deadline.

It has been so much fun getting into full R&D mode, old-school style ahead of Euro 2024 Fantasy. Reading and learning about so many new players and teams makes me really excited.

I still have some 50-50s decisions to make and, after spending more than a couple of hours watching highlights from friendlies and qualifiers, I might do the same in the final stretch.

Chip strategy

My whole idea with this tournament is to not compromise on the fun and that dictates my current chip strategy of Matchday 2 Wildcard and Matchday 3 Limitless. The reasons for this are as follows:

Gather early knowledge

Information, information, information! I think we will learn a lot during Matchday 1 and, in a tournament which lasts only seven Matchdays, this will help me diverge from the template early on.

There will undoubtedly be a premium or two that no one is considering, plus some budget gems and in-form teams that will emerge. I feel that many who aren’t planning on using a Matchday 2 chip might be forced into it.

Because of this, I advise such managers to have an open mind and act on the opening round’s events. If your ideal Matchday 2 team isn’t far away from your current one, then stick. If not, twist.

Short-term punts

I currently have Federico Dimarco (€5.0m), Memphis Depay (€7.5m), Joakim Maehle (€5.5m) and Jude Bellingham (€9.5m) punts in my Matchday 1 squad. They might not have been there if I was committing to more than one Matchday.

A lot of the bigger teams play each other in Matchday 2 and I want to take advantage of the information learnt from Matchday 1 to explore different avenues.

Unlimited Matchday 4 transfers

It’s worth remembering that we get a trio of free transfers between the round of 16 and the quarter-finals. Having seen three sets of fixtures by the time of Matchday 4’s unlimited transfers, I’d be fairly confident of backing the right teams and players.

There will be some not-so-close ties which you can go heavy on. So what is the worst-case scenario here? Let’s say there are more than two upsets, well there are still three free transfers which should at the very least give you 11 starters. But, in my opinion, the likelihood of these shocks happening is not very high.

It’s fun!

Meanwhile, I just think this way will be the most fun. I don’t want to have any inhibitions at any point. If things go terribly in Matchday 4’s knockout matches, it’s not like my rank history will be engraved like it is in Fantasy Premier League (FPL). This strategy matches my personality, which is why I plan to go socks-off.

Matchday 1 team reveal