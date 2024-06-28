In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Pras – fresh from his seventh successive top 40k finish in FPL – discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy Matchday 4 team.

With a Wildcard still in his pocket, he also talks strategy for those without a chip remaining ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

I have had quite a middling start to the Euro Fantasy, sitting at around 49k. It’s also how I feel about the tournament thus far – a very electric Matchday 1 before it fizzled out into tactical games with diverging motivations and less goalmouth action.

I’m not a fan of this 24-team format but hey, let’s hope the knockouts are a bit more exciting – who doesn’t love a penalty shootout?

Strategy for the Chipless

Above is the bracket for the round of 16, filled out for the bookies’ favourites to progress at each stage. Of course, it isn’t going to pan out this way, but this is important for those managers who don’t have any chips left and thus need to have a more balanced team.

They would need to hedge their bets with a few picks from the better-on-paper teams in Germany, France, Spain and Portugal (who are all on the same side of the draw) but also add some England, Netherlands and Austria players, too. If there isn’t enough representation from the right-hand side of the bracket, they could be looking at ugly matchups in the quarter-finals with 7-8 players in the Spain-Germany game, for instance.

Strategy for those with the Wildcard left

So this is where I am. I’m happy to have a Wildcard to reset the team, so therefore my sole aim for the round of 16 is to target good match-ups.

The excellent visual from @Robtfpl illustrates this well:

We will discuss the round of 16 picks in a lot more detail on the FPL Wire pod on Friday, which you can see below:

