6
6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    RMT WC still too play

    Neuer Pickford
    Mendes Pepe Guehi Bastoni Cucu
    Bruno Gundo Musiala Sabitzer N.Williams
    Mbappe Kane Morata

    Open Controls
    1. Gullit
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Pretty, pretty, pretty good!

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good. I have gone Ronaldo + Bellingham over Kane + Bruno

      Open Controls
  2. azz007
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best two rotating keepers for quarters and semi fixtures

    Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    All ok here?

    Neuer Costa
    VVD Carvajal Saliba Akanji Guehi
    Bellingham Musiala Gundogan Ruiz Baumgartner
    Ronaldo Mbappe Gakpo

    Open Controls
  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Two players in every game except Switzerland - Italy, just one.
    No WC left to play.

    Costa Donnarumma
    VVD Rudiger Carvajal Guehi Posch
    KDB Bruno Gundogan Ruiz Sabitzer
    Mbappe Kane Depay

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.